Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 4: Live updates, odds and how to watch

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‘He shows up when you need him.’ Kiké Hernández helps lift Dodgers to 2-1 NLDS lead
ATLANTA — The Dodgers’ first few innings Tuesday night were riddled with strikeouts and missed opportunities. But the work they did racking up Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale‘s pitch count culminated in Kiké Hernández’s big fourth-inning moment in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
“I felt hitting at the bottom of the lineup, my responsibility was to not chase him around, not give in to what he was trying to get me to do, which was roll over and hit into a double play,” Hernández said after the Dodgers’ 3-1 win against the Braves. “So my mentality was to grind out the at-bat, try to get a good pitch to hit. If not, just be patient so I could turn the lineup over to Mookie [Betts] at the top.”
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Dodgers vs. Braves in the NLDS: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday at 3 p.m. PDT. The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series is tied 2-1.
The game will be shown on FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the NLDS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series (all times Pacific):
*Game 5: Friday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*if necessary