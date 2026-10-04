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Live NLDS Game 2

Dodgers vs. Braves in NLDS Game 2: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

Blake Snell gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to take a commanding series lead when they face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT (FS1).

By Maddie Lee
 and Ed Guzman
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers during a game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 11.
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers during a game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 11. Snell will start Sunday against the Braves.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Pinned

Dodgers vs. Braves in the NLDS: How to watch and betting odds

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The Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT.

The game will be shown on FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the NLDS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series (all times Pacific):

Game 3: Tuesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 4: Wednesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Friday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*if necessary

Dodgers Dugout: It’s official — Dodgers won’t win the World Series this year

Kiké Hernández celebrates after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Giants on Saturday.
(Jeff Chiu / AP)
By Houston Mitchell

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. In this grim, brutal, bear of a season for the Dodgers, where nothing seemed to go right and it seemed every player was injured, they won 100 games.

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No chance

Well, it’s official: The Dodgers won’t win the World Series this season. Why? Because they made a classic blunder on Sunday. Everyone knows the two most classic blunders: 1. (the most famous) Never get involved in a land war in Asia. 2. (only slightly less well-known): Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line.

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Voices

Commentary: Kyle Tucker becomes unlikely NLDS hero with Dodgers poised for series sweep

Kyle Tucker celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during the Dodgers' win over the Atlanta Braves.
Kyle Tucker celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during the Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Plaschke

Teoscar Hernández? Sure. Max Muncy? Certainly. Tarik Skubal? Absolutely.

But Kyle Tucker? Are you kidding me?

Of all the heroes in the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in their National League Division Series opener Saturday at Dodger Stadium, none was more stunning than the shrugging, somnolent, underachieving right fielder whom Dodger fans have treated like an overpaid outcast.

Just listen to them now.

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‘Feels like we’re flying too close to the sun.’ Fans, players endure heat at Dodger Stadium

A fan tries to keep cool in 100-plus degree temperatures during Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.
A fan tries to keep cool in 100-plus degree temperatures during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter

It was so hot at Dodger Stadium on Saturday...

How hot was it?

It was so hot a team that averaged nearly 50,000 fans for occasionally meaningless regular-season games beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 in its first postseason game before thousands of empty seats — some of which were literally too hot to sit in.

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‘He’s a competitor.’ Tarik Skubal’s dominant outing stakes Dodgers to NLDS Game 1 win

Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal is congratulated in the dugout at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal is congratulated in the dugout after exiting the game during the Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie Lee

Dodgers left-hander Tarik Skubal didn’t feel the full impact of the triple-digit heat Saturday until he sat in to the dugout after his start.

It wasn’t bearing down on him as he settled in early, or retired 15 straight hitters, or labored through a long sixth inning with the game on the line.

“It’s amazing what your brain can do in certain circumstances and moments,” he said after the Dodgers’ 5-3 win against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. ”It’s amazing what you can control and kind of eliminate.”

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