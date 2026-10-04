Dodgers vs. Braves in NLDS Game 2: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

Dodgers vs. Braves in the NLDS: How to watch and betting odds

The Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT.

The game will be shown on FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the NLDS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series (all times Pacific):

Game 3: Tuesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 4: Wednesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Friday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*if necessary