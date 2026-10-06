Dodgers vs. Braves in NLDS Game 3: Live updates, odds and how to watch

Commentary: Dodgers should stop overthinking and use Edwin Díaz as their closer

Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz delivers during the sixth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

On a night when so much went so wrong for the Dodgers, the sound of trumpets in the sixth inning sounded like just another misplay. Edwin Díaz was coming in from the bullpen, not to the accompaniment of a live trumpeter preceding a save opportunity, but to a recording preceding a middle inning of an uninspiring defeat.

All was not lost, however, for this is what those trumpets heralded: The Dodgers have found their postseason closer.

Is Díaz ready to pitch the ninth?

“I’m always ready,” he said.