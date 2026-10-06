Dodgers vs. Braves in NLDS Game 3: Live updates, odds and how to watch

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Commentary: Dodgers should stop overthinking and use Edwin Díaz as their closer
On a night when so much went so wrong for the Dodgers, the sound of trumpets in the sixth inning sounded like just another misplay. Edwin Díaz was coming in from the bullpen, not to the accompaniment of a live trumpeter preceding a save opportunity, but to a recording preceding a middle inning of an uninspiring defeat.
All was not lost, however, for this is what those trumpets heralded: The Dodgers have found their postseason closer.
Is Díaz ready to pitch the ninth?
“I’m always ready,” he said.
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Commentary: Dodgers’ ace-filled rotation affords them the audacity to reveal next-round plans
The Dodgers are better than you. They’re smarter than you. They’re richer and deeper and more popular than you. You know it, they know it, there’s no point pretending otherwise.
So, yes, they went into the National League Divisional Series looking past the threadbare Atlanta Braves and thinking about the National League Championship Series.
Who does that? In the playoffs?
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Move Shohei Ohtani down in the Dodgers’ lineup? Dave Roberts is ‘open’ to it
ATLANTA — As the Dodgers mull potential lineup changes for Game 3 of the National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts said he is “open” to moving Shohei Ohtani lower in the batting order.
In his three seasons with the Dodgers, Ohtani has batted first or second in every game he has started. However, as he has admitted he is trying to “manage” in the aftermath of knee and arm injuries, and as Roberts has acknowledged Ohtani is “not 100%,” the lack of success could compel the manager to replace him at the top of the lineup with a more productive hitter at some point.
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Game 2 recap: Dodgers waste chance to seize control of NLDS
The inning could have — arguably should have — been over already. But instead, the Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris II stood 90 feet away from scoring the go-ahead run.
And the Dodgers, who failed to take care of the little things Sunday night, handed the lead back to the Braves.
Left-handed reliever Kris Bubic lost control of a sweeper. And it flew high and outside, off the end of catcher Will Smith’s glove and to the edge of the grass behind home plate.
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Dodgers vs. Braves in the NLDS: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at 3 p.m. PDT. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.
The game will be shown on FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the NLDS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series (all times Pacific):
Game 4: Wednesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 5: Friday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*if necessary