Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers open their National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday at 5:08 p.m. PDT.
The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLCS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
Game 2: Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max
Game 3: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
Game 4: Friday, 5:38 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 6: Oct. 20, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max
* if necessary
Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 1 against the Brewers
Here’s who will be starting for the Dodgers on Monday in Game of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers:
Plaschke: A wild finish propels the Dodgers into NLCS and past their toughest playoff test
No, he didn’t.
Yes, they did!
No, Philadelphia Phillies’ reliever Orion Kerkering did not just botch a grounder and throw it away with the season on the line!
Yes, it happened with two out and the bases loaded and allowed the Dodgers to steal a National League Division Series clinching 2-1 victory in 11 taut innings Thursday at Dodger Stadium!
Clinched, just in time.
Can Shohei Ohtani find it at the plate for NLCS? ‘At-bat quality needs to get better’
When Shohei Ohtani was asked about his woeful performance at the plate in the Dodgers’ National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last week, he first gave credit to the opposition.
Then, after a series that saw the Phillies counter him with one left-handed pitcher after the next, he was also quick to point out that he wasn’t alone.
“It was pretty difficult for left-handed hitters,” Ohtani said in Japanese amid the Dodgers’ clubhouse celebration following their Game 4 victory. “This was also the case for Freddie [Freeman].”
Dodgers add pitcher Ben Casparius to NLCS roster, drop catcher Dalton Rushing
MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers made only one small tweak to their roster for the National League Championship Series, announcing a 26-man group before Game 1 on Monday that included an extra pitcher, Ben Casparius, in place of a third catcher, Dalton Rushing.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had indicated the Dodgers would likely add a pitcher for the NLCS, which is a best-of-seven round with only two off days.
In Casparius, they did so with a right-hander capable of pitching multiple innings at a time (he bounced between the rotation and bullpen earlier this year) and being used as an option against right-handed-heavy parts of an opposing lineup.