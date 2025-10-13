Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas works out with the team on Sunday at American Family Field on Sunday ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday.

The Dodgers open their National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday at 5:08 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Game 2: Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max

Game 3: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

Game 4: Friday, 5:38 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 6: Oct. 20, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max

* if necessary