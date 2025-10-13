Advertisement
Live NLCS Game 1

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Blake Snell gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at 5:08 p.m. PDT (TBS).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell throws during batting practice Sunday ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Brewers.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Pinned

Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas works out with the team at American Family Field.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers open their National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday at 5:08 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Game 2: Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max

Game 3: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

Game 4: Friday, 5:38 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 6: Oct. 20, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max

* if necessary

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 1 against the Brewers

Voices

Plaschke: A wild finish propels the Dodgers into NLCS and past their toughest playoff test

By Bill Plaschke

No, he didn’t.

Yes, they did!

No, Philadelphia Phillies’ reliever Orion Kerkering did not just botch a grounder and throw it away with the season on the line!

Yes, it happened with two out and the bases loaded and allowed the Dodgers to steal a National League Division Series clinching 2-1 victory in 11 taut innings Thursday at Dodger Stadium!

Clinched, just in time.

Can Shohei Ohtani find it at the plate for NLCS? ‘At-bat quality needs to get better’

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 9, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player.
The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani reaches on a fielders’ choice in the third inning of Game 4 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

When Shohei Ohtani was asked about his woeful performance at the plate in the Dodgers’ National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last week, he first gave credit to the opposition.

Then, after a series that saw the Phillies counter him with one left-handed pitcher after the next, he was also quick to point out that he wasn’t alone.

“It was pretty difficult for left-handed hitters,” Ohtani said in Japanese amid the Dodgers’ clubhouse celebration following their Game 4 victory. “This was also the case for Freddie [Freeman].”

Dodgers add pitcher Ben Casparius to NLCS roster, drop catcher Dalton Rushing

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watches his team work out.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watches his team work out at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday ahead of the NLCS against the Brewers.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers made only one small tweak to their roster for the National League Championship Series, announcing a 26-man group before Game 1 on Monday that included an extra pitcher, Ben Casparius, in place of a third catcher, Dalton Rushing.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had indicated the Dodgers would likely add a pitcher for the NLCS, which is a best-of-seven round with only two off days.

In Casparius, they did so with a right-hander capable of pitching multiple innings at a time (he bounced between the rotation and bullpen earlier this year) and being used as an option against right-handed-heavy parts of an opposing lineup.

