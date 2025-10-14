Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Blake Snell gem helps Dodgers overcome double-play chaos in NLCS Game 1 win
MILWAUKEE — The reason the Milwaukee Brewers are in the National League Championship Series is because of plays like the one that ended the fourth inning Monday night.
A strange, one-in-a-million, 400-foot double-play in which one Brewers fielder made a spectacular defensive effort, and another never lost awareness of a wacky situation — highlighting the underappreciated skill set and sound fundamentals that made them baseball’s winningest team this season.
The reason the Dodgers are here, however, is because of how they can respond to adversity — settling the panic with their dominant starting pitching, rallying at the plate with their star-studded lineup and suffocating an opponent with a record $415-million payroll’s worth of talent.
Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday at 5:08 p.m. PDT.
The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the NLCS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
Game 3: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
Game 4: Friday, 5:38 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 6: Monday, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, HBO Max
* if necessary