Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 4 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 5:38 p.m. PDT.
The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will advance to the World Series if they win tonight.
The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the NLCS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):
*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 6: Monday, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max
*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max
* if necessary
- Share via
Plaschke: Are these Dodgers the best postseason team in baseball history? They will be
The Milwaukee Brewers have no chance.
Neither will the Seattle Mariners or the Toronto Blue Jays.
The clear truth emerged from the Dodger Stadium shadows late Thursday amid a downtown-shaking roar of delight and disbelief.
This is ridiculous. This is simply ridiculous, how well the Dodgers are playing, how close the history books are beckoning, and how an ordinary summer has been followed with unbelievable days of the extraordinary.
- Share via
Game 4 lineup for Dodgers vs. Brewers
Here’s the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Dodger Stadium:
- Share via
Dodgers capitalize on their chances to beat Brewers and take 3-0 NLCS lead
During the first five innings Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers patiently waited.
For impossible shadows to subside on a sunny afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
For Milwaukee Brewers rookie star Jacob Misiorowski to lose steam amid an electric bulk-relief outing.
For the door to crack even slightly open, and give their veteran club — seeking a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series — the opportunity to burst through it.