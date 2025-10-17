Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 4 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds

The Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 5:38 p.m. PDT.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will advance to the World Series if they win tonight.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):

*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 6: Monday, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max

*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max

* if necessary