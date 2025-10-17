Advertisement
Live NLCS Game 4

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 4 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to beat the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS and advance to the World Series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:38 p.m. PDT (TBS).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 16.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds

By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 5:38 p.m. PDT.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will advance to the World Series if they win tonight.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):

*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 6: Monday, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max

*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max

* if necessary
Plaschke: Are these Dodgers the best postseason team in baseball history? They will be

Dodgers dugout celebrates as Will Smith scores on a single by Tommy Edman in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Dodgers dugout erupts along with Dodger Stadium fans as Will Smith scores on a single by Tommy Edman in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the NCLS.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Plaschke

The Milwaukee Brewers have no chance.

Neither will the Seattle Mariners or the Toronto Blue Jays.

The clear truth emerged from the Dodger Stadium shadows late Thursday amid a downtown-shaking roar of delight and disbelief.

This is ridiculous. This is simply ridiculous, how well the Dodgers are playing, how close the history books are beckoning, and how an ordinary summer has been followed with unbelievable days of the extraordinary.

Game 4 lineup for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Here’s the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Dodger Stadium:

Dodgers capitalize on their chances to beat Brewers and take 3-0 NLCS lead

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts makes a leaping, cross-body throw from just beyond the diamond.
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts makes a leaping, cross-body throw from just beyond the diamond to force out Andrew Vaughn at first base in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 3-1 win in Game 3 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

During the first five innings Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers patiently waited.

For impossible shadows to subside on a sunny afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

For Milwaukee Brewers rookie star Jacob Misiorowski to lose steam amid an electric bulk-relief outing.

For the door to crack even slightly open, and give their veteran club — seeking a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series — the opportunity to burst through it.

