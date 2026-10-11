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Live NLCS Game 1

Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 1: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Tarik Skubal will start for the Dodgers when they face the Milwaukee Brewers in NLCS Game 1 at American Family Field on Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Maddie Lee
 and Austin Knoblauch
Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal takes part in a team practice session Saturday at American Family Field.
Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal takes part in a team practice session Saturday at American Family Field ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pinned

Dodgers add Justin Wrobleski to NLCS roster, keep Miguel Rojas and drop Hyeseong Kim

Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski pitches against the San Diego Padres last month at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie Lee

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers added left-handed reliever Justin Wrobleski to the National League Championship Series roster on Sunday, bolstering their bullpen with a pitcher who can cover multiple innings, as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers, the best team in the regular season.

In the Dodgers’ first best-of-seven series of the postseason, they will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players — one more pitcher and one fewer position player than the previous round.

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For Subscribers

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Brewers in the NLCS

A photo illustration of Brewers and Dodgers players.
Clockwise from top right, Edwin Díaz, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers are set to square off with William Contreras, Jacob Misiorowski, William Contreras and the Brewers starting Sunday.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; photos by Kayla Wolf / Associated Press, Aaron Gash / Associated Press, Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times, Erik S. Lesser / Associated Press, Melissa Tamez / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

Milwaukee has averaged a baseball-best 97 wins a season in Pat Murphy’s three years as manager, topped by a franchise-record 103 victories this summer. What the Brewers haven’t won is a National League pennant, a drought they could end by beating the Dodgers in a rematch of last fall’s NL Championship Series.

The Dodgers won that series, of course. And that bit of confidence could prove important against a team that got better as the season wore on. Milwaukee not only had the best overall record (103-59) and best home record (55-26) in the majors, but they had the best record in the second half (44-22) as well as in September (18-6).

But if the Brewers have the numbers on their side, the Dodgers have history: Milwaukee was baseball’s winningest team last season but couldn’t get by the Dodgers, who have never lost a playoff series to the Brewers.

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Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: How to watch and betting odds

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By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers open the 2026 National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT at American Family Field

The game will be shown on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Game 2: Monday, 2 p.m. at American Family Field | Fox, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 3: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 4: Thursday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Sunday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field| FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Monday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field | FOX, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*if necessary
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