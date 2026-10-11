Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 1: Live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Brewers in the NLCS

Clockwise from top right, Edwin Díaz, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers are set to square off with William Contreras, Jacob Misiorowski, William Contreras and the Brewers starting Sunday.

Milwaukee has averaged a baseball-best 97 wins a season in Pat Murphy’s three years as manager, topped by a franchise-record 103 victories this summer. What the Brewers haven’t won is a National League pennant, a drought they could end by beating the Dodgers in a rematch of last fall’s NL Championship Series.

The Dodgers won that series, of course. And that bit of confidence could prove important against a team that got better as the season wore on. Milwaukee not only had the best overall record (103-59) and best home record (55-26) in the majors, but they had the best record in the second half (44-22) as well as in September (18-6).

But if the Brewers have the numbers on their side, the Dodgers have history: Milwaukee was baseball’s winningest team last season but couldn’t get by the Dodgers, who have never lost a playoff series to the Brewers.