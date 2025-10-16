Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 3 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
Hernández: The Dodgers’ latest starting-pitching flex? Make the bullpen a non-factor
MILWAUKEE — Technically, Roki Sasaki was available to pitch in relief for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.
Realistically, he wasn’t.
“I wouldn’t say unavailable,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “But it is unlikely that we will use him.”
Without the most electric arm in their unreliable bullpen, how could the Dodgers record the final outs required to win Game 2 of the National League Championship Series?
Here’s how: By making their bullpen a non-factor.
Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 3:08 p.m. PDT.
The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the NLCS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
Game 4: Friday, 5:38 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max
*Game 5: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 6: Monday, 2:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max
*Game 7: Oct. 21, 5:08 p.m. at Milwaukee | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max
* if necessary