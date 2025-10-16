Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 3 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Hernández: The Dodgers’ latest starting-pitching flex? Make the bullpen a non-factor

Technically, Roki Sasaki was available to pitch in relief for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Realistically, he wasn’t.

“I wouldn’t say unavailable,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “But it is unlikely that we will use him.”

Without the most electric arm in their unreliable bullpen, how could the Dodgers record the final outs required to win Game 2 of the National League Championship Series?

Here’s how: By making their bullpen a non-factor.