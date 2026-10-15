Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 4 live updates, how to watch and odds

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Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday a 5 p.m. PDT at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers trail the best-of-seven series 3-0 and must win to keep their season alive.
The game will be shown on FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the NLCS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):
*Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 6: Sunday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field| FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 7: Monday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field | FOX, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
* If necessary
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Commentary: The Dodgers are done. After putting up a fight, the champs are out of gas
The quiet crowd had come alive. The quiet pitcher had become unhittable. The quiet catcher had loudly blasted a ball that sent Chavez Ravine into tremors.
In the sixth inning Wednesday night, with their pursuit of history on the line against those pesky Milwaukee Brewers, the somnolent Dodgers had finally come to life.
Moments later, they were dead again.
And they will remain so until at least next spring.
After an inspiring, two-run rally authored by a bases-loaded double from Will Smith, Dodgers starter Blake Snell allowed back-to-back homers to Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell in the seventh and seemingly closed out the Dodgers’ season in a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.
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Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts on Game 3 of the NLCS
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Game 3. What will happen? Let’s find out together.
Game 3 thoughts
—Well, Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup and batting sixth. How will he do tonight? Who knows. My feeling has always been this: Great players always want to play. It’s the job of the front office and manager to protect the player from himself. If Ohtani was just in a normal slump, I’d play him. But if he’s injured so badly it is hurting his swing, which appears to be the case, he needs to sit. No player, even as great as Ohtani, is bigger than the team.
—Will Smith is batting seventh. He’s in a worse slump than Ohtani.
—Many people are calling this a must-win game. The only must-win game is an elimination game.
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‘How do we bounce back?’ Dodgers lose NLCS Game 3, dream of three-peat may soon end
Blake Snell stood on the mound with his hand on his hip, waiting for Jake Bauers to cross the plate before punching in his pitch call for the next batter.
The Dodgers left-hander had just given up the lead on Bauers’ two-run homer in the seventh inning, spoiling what had been a stellar start Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. But Snell was ready to move on.
Two pitches later, he watched another ball fly over the fence, this time off Garrett Mitchell’s bat. And with it went the last of the Dodgers’ momentum in what would become a 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.