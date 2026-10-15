Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 4 live updates, how to watch and odds

Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: How to watch and betting odds

The Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday a 5 p.m. PDT at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers trail the best-of-seven series 3-0 and must win to keep their season alive.

The game will be shown on FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):

*Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Sunday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field| FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Monday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field | FOX, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

* If necessary