Dodgers opening day live updates: Start time, tickets, parking, TV, betting odds and more

Everything you need to know about Dodgers opening day: Start time, TV, ticket prices, parking and more

The Dodgers will face off with the Arizona Diamondbacks to open the season today at Dodger Stadium.

It’s time for Dodger baseball.

The two-time defending back-to-back World Series champions open the 2026 season against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:30 p.m. PDT at Dodger Stadium.

Opening day tickets on the team’s website range from $155 in the upper levels to $3,138 for seats in the fifth row. Parking at the stadium costs $40 when purchased in advance online, with gates opening 2.5 hours before first pitch.

The stadium opens two hours before the start of the game.

Metro Union Station offers the Dodger Stadium Express, a free bus from Union Station to the park that runs every 10 minutes, starting 2.5 hours before the game and 45 minutes after the final outlast pitch. Drop-off stops are behind center field or at the top deck with pick up at the same locations after the game. Riders can board in front of Fred Harvey, adjacent to Alameda Street. Parking at Patsaouras Bus Plaza costs $8.

Metro also offers Dodger Stadium Express service from the South Bay, allowing riders to board at any of the following stations: Slauson, Manchester, Harbor Freeway, Rosecrans or Harbor Gateway Transit Center. Buses run every 30 minutes starting 2.5 hours before the game and fans will be dropped off behind center field. Return service begins at the end of the seventh inning, with the last bus departing 45 minutes after the final out.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock, with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m.

The Dodgers enter the season as World Series favorites at +220 and are -260 against the Diamondbacks, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.