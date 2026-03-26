Dodgers opening day live updates: Start time, tickets, parking, TV, betting odds and more

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Everything you need to know about Dodgers opening day: Start time, TV, ticket prices, parking and more
It’s time for Dodger baseball.
The two-time defending back-to-back World Series champions open the 2026 season against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:30 p.m. PDT at Dodger Stadium.
Opening day tickets on the team’s website range from $155 in the upper levels to $3,138 for seats in the fifth row. Parking at the stadium costs $40 when purchased in advance online, with gates opening 2.5 hours before first pitch.
The stadium opens two hours before the start of the game.
Metro Union Station offers the Dodger Stadium Express, a free bus from Union Station to the park that runs every 10 minutes, starting 2.5 hours before the game and 45 minutes after the final outlast pitch. Drop-off stops are behind center field or at the top deck with pick up at the same locations after the game. Riders can board in front of Fred Harvey, adjacent to Alameda Street. Parking at Patsaouras Bus Plaza costs $8.
Metro also offers Dodger Stadium Express service from the South Bay, allowing riders to board at any of the following stations: Slauson, Manchester, Harbor Freeway, Rosecrans or Harbor Gateway Transit Center. Buses run every 30 minutes starting 2.5 hours before the game and fans will be dropped off behind center field. Return service begins at the end of the seventh inning, with the last bus departing 45 minutes after the final out.
The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock, with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m.
The Dodgers enter the season as World Series favorites at +220 and are -260 against the Diamondbacks, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
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Shaikin: The signs say Uniqlo Field. You will continue to say Dodger Stadium
It was Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, when the grass outside the baseline and the bright red sign high above center field read “UNIQLO FIELD.” It will be Dodger Stadium on Thursday, when the defending World Series champions open their new season, and forevermore.
The official name of our summer home is now Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. The team announcers will say that, and so will some of the signs. The fans won’t, and the founder of the company that just spent nine figures on the name you won’t use said he completely understands.
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Dodgers’ opening week will celebrate 2025 World Series, but also set the tone for 2026
First baseman Freddie Freeman, pausing outside of the Dodgers’ home dugout to talk about the upcoming season, nodded his head toward the right-field foul pole, where just beyond it the Dodgers’ championships signs are displayed.
Eight baseball-shaped signs sported their years — 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, 2020, 2024 — while a ninth was still shielded by a blue cover, with plenty of room along the stadium’s club level for more.
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Dodgers embrace villain role in new hype video featuring Billie Eilish and Jason Bateman
As the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers signed the top free agents this offseason, fans of opposing team howled about the big-spending franchise being bad for baseball.
In their opening day hype video, the Dodgers are embracing the “bad guy” persona.
The opening day video is set to the song “bad guy” by L.A. native Billie Eilish and narrated by super fan Jason Bateman.