Dodgers vs. Phillies Game 4 live updates, how to watch and start time

Dodgers vs. Phillies: How to watch and betting odds for Game 4
The Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 3:08 p.m. PDT.
The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series, 2-1.
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the NLDS:
Here’s the TV schedule for Game 5, if necessary:
Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max
Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dodgers quickly lose control in NLDS Game 3 loss to Phillies
The Phillies seemed rattled. The Dodgers looked confident. And the Chavez Ravine crowd was excitedly smelling blood.
Early in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday, the Dodgers had all the momentum. They’d already taken each of the first two games of this best-of-five set in Philadelphia. Their best pitcher this season, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, had started his night with three scoreless innings. The Phillies, most of all, appeared to be pressing, with Trea Turner leading the game off with a curious bunt and Brandon Marsh misplaying a ball in the bottom of the first with an over-aggressive dive that gifted Mookie Betts a triple.
Then, after a questionable pitching change from Phillies manager Rob Thomson in the bottom of the third, Tommy Edman greeted newly inserted left-hander Ranger Suárez with a leadoff home run to open the scoring.