Dodgers vs. Phillies live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Dodgers vs. Phillies: How to watch and betting odds for Game 1
The Dodgers open their National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 3:38 p.m. PDT.
The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1220 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLDS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series:
Game 2: Monday, 3:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, HBO Max
Game 3: Wednesday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 4: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max
*Game 5: Oct. 11, 5:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, HBO Max
* if necessary
Clayton Kershaw added to Dodgers’ NLDS roster as expected, Will Smith remains active
PHILADELPHIA — When Clayton Kershaw was left off the Dodgers’ roster for the best-of-three wild-card round against the Cincinnati Reds, it marked the first time since his 2008 rookie season that he didn’t pitch in one of the team’s playoff series when healthy.
But on Saturday, ahead of Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers decided to add Kershaw back in the mix, ensuring he will likely get the chance to take the mound at least one more time before entering retirement this offseason.
Shohei Ohtani to start Game 1 of NLDS for Dodgers — this time, without set restrictions
PHILADELPHIA — The last time Shohei Ohtani took the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies, it was the first time all year he looked like a true starting pitcher again.
Ohtani, of course, had pitched plenty before that Sept. 16 game at Dodger Stadium, when he spun five no-hit innings against a Phillies team on the verge of a National League East division title. Up to that point, the two-way star had been making starts for the previous three months in his return from a second career Tommy John surgery.
During that stretch, however, Ohtani was under strict limitations. He pitched only one inning in his first two outings, two innings in the pair after that, and continued a slow, gradual buildup over the ensuing weeks. For many of those early starts, the right-hander didn’t even use his full arsenal of pitches, restricting himself to mostly fastballs and sweepers as he tried to hone in on his velocity and sharpen his rusty command.
Dodgers showcase their mental resolve and beat Reds to advance to NLDS
The “theater of October,” as Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman often describes playoff baseball, descended upon Chavez Ravine for Game 2 of the National League wild-card series Wednesday night.
There was dramatic adversity early, after Teoscar Hernández’s consequential dropped ball in the first inning created a sudden deficit.
There was climactic tension late, as the Dodgers’ bullpen grinded through more eighth-inning trouble that threatened to squander another comfortable lead.