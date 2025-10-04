Dodgers vs. Phillies live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Dodgers vs. Phillies: How to watch and betting odds for Game 1

The Dodgers open their National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 3:38 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1220 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLDS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series:

Game 2: Monday, 3:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, HBO Max

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 4: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, HBO Max

*Game 5: Oct. 11, 5:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, HBO Max

* if necessary