Dodgers vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Blake Snell gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to win Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 3:08 p.m. PDT (TBS).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers during Game 1 of a National League wild-card series against the Reds.
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers during Game 1 of a National League wild-card series against the Reds at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 30.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers show their resiliency again in NLDS Game 1 comeback win over Phillies

Tommy Edman and Alex Call celebrate with Freddie Freeman after scoring.
Dodgers players Tommy Edman, from left, and Alex Call celebrate with Freddie Freeman after scoring on a two-run double by Kiké Hernández in the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

PHILADELPHIA — It wasn’t an impassioned speech. But it proved to be a prescient point.

In the hours before Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night, the Dodgers’ offense was gathered for their typical pregame hitters meeting when Aaron Bates, one of the hitting coaches, spoke up and offered a reminder to the room.

In this series, Bates knew there would be moments of adversity. And in this ballpark, where 45,000 crazed Philadelphia Phillies fans have created one of the best home-field advantages in all of baseball, the Dodgers needed to be ready to react and respond.

“The intensity and the fans were going to be there early in the game,” he told them, as infielder Miguel Rojas later recalled.

Read the full story

Dodgers vs. Phillies: How to watch and betting odds for Game 2

By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 3:08 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the NLDS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series:

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, TruTV, HBO Max

*Game 4: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max

*Game 5: Oct. 11, 5:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max

* if necessary
