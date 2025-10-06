Dodgers vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Dodgers show their resiliency again in NLDS Game 1 comeback win over Phillies

Dodgers players Tommy Edman, from left, and Alex Call celebrate with Freddie Freeman after scoring on a two-run double by Kiké Hernández in the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

It wasn’t an impassioned speech. But it proved to be a prescient point.

In the hours before Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night, the Dodgers’ offense was gathered for their typical pregame hitters meeting when Aaron Bates, one of the hitting coaches, spoke up and offered a reminder to the room.

In this series, Bates knew there would be moments of adversity. And in this ballpark, where 45,000 crazed Philadelphia Phillies fans have created one of the best home-field advantages in all of baseball, the Dodgers needed to be ready to react and respond.

“The intensity and the fans were going to be there early in the game,” he told them, as infielder Miguel Rojas later recalled.