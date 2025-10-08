Advertisement
Live NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3 live updates, how to watch and start time

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to sweep the Phillies and advance to the NLCS. First pitch is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 3

The Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series, 2-0.

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the NLDS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series:

*Game 4: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max

*Game 5: Oct. 11, 5:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max

* if necessary, subject to change.

Dodgers showcase the capabilities of their battle-tested roster in Game 2 win over Phillies

Teoscar Hernández celebrates after reaching third base on double by Freddie Freeman.
Teoscar Hernández celebrates after reaching third base on a double by Freddie Freeman in the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

PHILADELPHIA — A $415-million payroll can buy a team a lot of nice things.

Superstar hitters. Dominant starting pitching. Depth to weather a long season. A level of talent unmatched by any other contender.

This year’s Dodgers have all that, thanks to a payroll (by competitive balance tax calculations) that not only led the majors this season but set an MLB record.

Dodgers vs. Phillies lineups for Game 3 of the NLDS

Here’s the Dodgers’ lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies:
