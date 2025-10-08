Dodgers vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3 live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 3
The Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. PDT.
The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series, 2-0.
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the NLDS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series:
*Game 4: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max
*Game 5: Oct. 11, 5:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max
* if necessary, subject to change.
Dodgers showcase the capabilities of their battle-tested roster in Game 2 win over Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — A $415-million payroll can buy a team a lot of nice things.
Superstar hitters. Dominant starting pitching. Depth to weather a long season. A level of talent unmatched by any other contender.
This year’s Dodgers have all that, thanks to a payroll (by competitive balance tax calculations) that not only led the majors this season but set an MLB record.
Dodgers vs. Phillies lineups for Game 3 of the NLDS
Here’s the Dodgers’ lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies: