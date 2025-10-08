Dodgers vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3 live updates, how to watch and start time

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 3

The Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series, 2-0.

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the NLDS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series:

*Game 4: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max

*Game 5: Oct. 11, 5:08 p.m. at Philadelphia | TBS, TruTv, HBO Max

* if necessary, subject to change.