Live NL wild-card playoffs, Game 2

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

The Dodgers look to win Game 2 of their wild-card playoff series against the Reds and advance to the NLDS. First pitch is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game against the Chicago White Sox in July. Yamamoto will start Game 2 against the Reds.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game against the Chicago White Sox in July. Yamamoto will start Game 2 against the Reds.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers vs. Reds: How to watch and betting odds for Game 2

The Dodgers continue their National League wild-card series against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Game 2 on Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1220 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the wild-card series:

Here’s the TV schedule for Game 3 of the best-of-three series (if necessary):

Game 3: Thursday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Dodgers open playoffs with displays of dominance and disorder in win over Reds

Teoscar Hernández, left, celebrates with Andy Pages after hitting his second home run of the game during a 10-5 win.
Teoscar Hernández, left, celebrates with Andy Pages after hitting his second home run of the game during a 10-5 win over the Reds in Game 1 of an NL wild-card series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

For seven innings, it was a rout. Then, it almost got too close for comfort.

Welcome to the Dodgers’ 2025 postseason, where the offense can be dynamic, the rotation is expected to be dominant, and the bullpen ... well, will be a torturous adventure.

Starting another October campaign before the calendar had even flipped from September, thanks to their inability to earn a first-round bye in pursuit of a second straight World Series title, the Dodgers took Game 1 of the best-of-three National League wild-card series on Tuesday night, powering past a seemingly outmatched Cincinnati Reds club with a 10-5 victory at Dodger Stadium.

For most of the night, things went according to script.

Game 2 starting lineups for Dodgers and Reds

Here are the Game 2 starting lineups for the Dodgers and Reds on Wednesday:
