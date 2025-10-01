Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

- Share via
Dodgers vs. Reds: How to watch and betting odds for Game 2
The Dodgers continue their National League wild-card series against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Game 2 on Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. PDT.
The game will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1220 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the wild-card series:
Here’s the TV schedule for Game 3 of the best-of-three series (if necessary):
Game 3: Thursday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Dodgers open playoffs with displays of dominance and disorder in win over Reds
For seven innings, it was a rout. Then, it almost got too close for comfort.
Welcome to the Dodgers’ 2025 postseason, where the offense can be dynamic, the rotation is expected to be dominant, and the bullpen ... well, will be a torturous adventure.
Starting another October campaign before the calendar had even flipped from September, thanks to their inability to earn a first-round bye in pursuit of a second straight World Series title, the Dodgers took Game 1 of the best-of-three National League wild-card series on Tuesday night, powering past a seemingly outmatched Cincinnati Reds club with a 10-5 victory at Dodger Stadium.
For most of the night, things went according to script.
Game 2 starting lineups for Dodgers and Reds
Here are the Game 2 starting lineups for the Dodgers and Reds on Wednesday: