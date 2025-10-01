Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Dodgers vs. Reds: How to watch and betting odds for Game 2

The Dodgers continue their National League wild-card series against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Game 2 on Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1220 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the wild-card series:

Here’s the TV schedule for Game 3 of the best-of-three series (if necessary):

Game 3: Thursday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | ESPN, ESPN Deportes