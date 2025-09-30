Advertisement
Live NL wild-card playoffs: Game 1

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Blake Snell gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League wild-card playoffs against the Cincinnati Reds at 6:08 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the wild-card playoff series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.
(Eric Thayer / For The Times)

Will Smith makes the roster, Michael Conforto does not, for Dodgers’ wild-card series

Dodgers catcher Will Smith sprints to first base after hitting a double off Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith sprints to first base after hitting a double off Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez on Sept. 9.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

Despite missing the last three weeks of the season with a fracture in his right hand, catcher Will Smith was included on the Dodgers’ roster for their best-of-three wild card series against the Cincinnati Reds this week, the team announced ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if Smith would be able to start Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. Ben Rortvedt was also on the roster, and is expected to start behind the plate if Smith can’t go.

Read the full story

Dodgers vs. Reds: How to watch and betting odds for Game 1

A view of Dodger Stadium with downtown L.A.
Dodger Stadium will play host to the entire NL wild-card series this week between the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers open the postseason Tuesday when they face the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of a National League wild-card series at Dodger Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. PDT. It will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the wild-card series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games of the best-of-three series (all times Pacific):

Game 2: Wednesday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Game 3*: Thursday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | ESPN, ESPN Deportes

* if necessary
