Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

- Share via
Will Smith makes the roster, Michael Conforto does not, for Dodgers’ wild-card series
Despite missing the last three weeks of the season with a fracture in his right hand, catcher Will Smith was included on the Dodgers’ roster for their best-of-three wild card series against the Cincinnati Reds this week, the team announced ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear if Smith would be able to start Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. Ben Rortvedt was also on the roster, and is expected to start behind the plate if Smith can’t go.
- Share via
Dodgers vs. Reds: How to watch and betting odds for Game 1
The Dodgers open the postseason Tuesday when they face the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of a National League wild-card series at Dodger Stadium.
The game is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. PDT. It will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the wild-card series:
Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games of the best-of-three series (all times Pacific):
Game 2: Wednesday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Game 3*: Thursday, 6:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | ESPN, ESPN Deportes
* if necessary