Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates, how to watch, start time and betting odds

Will Smith makes the roster, Michael Conforto does not, for Dodgers’ wild-card series

Despite missing the last three weeks of the season with a fracture in his right hand, catcher Will Smith was included on the Dodgers’ roster for their best-of-three wild card series against the Cincinnati Reds this week, the team announced ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if Smith would be able to start Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. Ben Rortvedt was also on the roster, and is expected to start behind the plate if Smith can’t go.