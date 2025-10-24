Advertisement
Live World Series Game 1

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Blake Snell gets the start as the Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell stands on the field at Rogers Centre in Toronto during a workout on Thursday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in World Series: How to watch and betting odds

By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers open the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday at 5 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the World Series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Game 2: Saturday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 3: Monday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 4: Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

* if necessary

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Blue Jays in the World Series

From top right: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Tommy Edman, George Springer, Trey Yesavage and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
(Photos by Associated Press and Getty Images; Photo illustration by Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

The last time the Dodgers visited Toronto, the Blue Jays organization was at rock bottom.

The club was barreling toward a last-place finish in the American League East in 2024. Its fan base was disgruntled with a sorely disappointing offseason. And the Rogers Centre crowd was booing Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who spurned the Blue Jays after they were a finalist in his free agency process to sign in Los Angeles instead.

What a difference a couple years can make.

When the Dodgers return to Toronto this week, it will be for Game 1 of the World Series, beginning on Friday night.

Dodgers’ bullpen takes a hit with Alex Vesia officially left off World Series roster

Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia pitches in the seventh inning against the Brewers during Game 4 NLCS.
The Dodgers’ top left-handed relief pitcher Alex Vesia was left off the World Series roster and is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason as he tends to a family matter.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

TORONTO — The Dodgers released their roster for the World Series on Friday, and a key piece in the bullpen was missing as expected.

Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia was not on the roster, as he and his wife handle what the club said on Thursday was “a deeply personal family matter.”

