Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in World Series: How to watch and betting odds

The Dodgers open the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday at 5 p.m. PDT.

The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the World Series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Game 2: Saturday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 3: Monday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 4: Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

* if necessary