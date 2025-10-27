Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
World Series Game 3: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 5 p.m. PDT. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.
The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the World Series:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):
Game 4: Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
Game 5: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 6: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 7: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
Andy Pages remains in Dodgers’ lineup for World Series Game 3
In the days leading up to Game 3 of the World Series, the Dodgers had considered shaking up the bottom of their lineup, and potentially dropping struggling center fielder Andy Pages to the bench.
But, when the team announced its starters for Monday’s resumption of the Fall Classic, the team listed the same nine-man group its has used since the start of the National League Championship Series — Pages, included.
Pages has stated every game of this postseason, but entered Monday betting just .093 in the playoffs with one extra-base hit, 11 strikeouts and no walks.
That slump had prompted manager Dave Roberts to acknowledge Sunday that moving Pages out of the lineup was “still on the table.”
During that night’s workout, Kiké Hernández also spent a noticeable amount of time fielding fly balls in center.
However, the Dodgers decided against the change for now, keeping Hernández in left, Pages in the No. 9 spot and playing center, and their only other outfield alternative, Alex Call, on the bench.
Healthy and energized, Will Smith’s resurgence coming at a perfect time for Dodgers
TORONTO — Will Smith had no choice but to ease his way into the postseason.
After missing the final three weeks of the regular season with a hairline fracture in his right hand, the Dodgers’ All-Star catcher sat out the National League wild-card series, then came off the bench late in the first two games against the Phillies in the division series.
He’s been making up for that lost time ever since.
Despite spotting his teammates those four starts, Smith’s .314 postseason average is best among Dodgers with at least 10 at-bats. He has 11 hits, the biggest of which came in the seventh inning Saturday when his tiebreaking solo homer sparked the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, evening the best-of-seven World Series at a win apiece.
What are your superstitions and lucky items to help the Dodgers win the World Series?
Whether it’s wearing a specific jersey — or in the case of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s interpreter, lucky boxers with a rabbit shooting a rainbow-colored laser out of its eyes — or making sure you’re watching the game from the spot on the couch, superstitions abound when it comes to sports, especially during the playoffs.
L.A. bleeds blue, and now that the Dodgers are facing off against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, we want to hear your superstitions, actions and the lucky items you’re employing to help cheer the team on to victory.
Tell us your superstitions, and we might share your story in a future article.
Enter by filling out the form and tell us about your lucky item or whatever superstition or strategy you have to help the Dodgers win. You can even include a photo if you’re so inclined.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete-game repeat a brilliant oddity ripped from a bygone era
TORONTO — Orel Hershiser sat down at a Pasadena restaurant on Saturday night, took control of the remote to a television showing Game 2 of the World Series, then watched in awe at a feat no Dodgers pitcher had accomplished since he achieved it 37 years ago.
In 1988, Hershiser had the kind of postseason run that didn’t feel replicable in baseball’s modern era. As the staff ace of that year’s World Series title team, he threw three consecutive complete games in an iconic October tear: One in the National League Championship Series, then two more in the Fall Classic.
In nearly four decades since, no Dodgers pitcher had thrown back-to-back complete games in the playoffs, and only José Lima in 2004 had even thrown one.