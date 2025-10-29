Advertisement
Live World Series Game 5

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Blake Snell starts as the Dodgers look to win their final contest of the season at Dodger Stadium against Toronto in Game 5 of the World Series at 5:08 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in the wild-card playoffs.
Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After 18-inning classic, Dodgers struggle in World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays

Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani.
Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss in Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

Late-night parties always come with a price.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers were reminded of the next-day cost.

Just 17 hours removed from their 18-inning marathon in Game 3 of the World Series, both the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays seemed to be playing at a slower, more sluggish pace early on Tuesday evening. Their offenses scuffled. Their starters pitched methodically. Their emotional batteries (and that of a capacity crowd at Dodger Stadium, for that matter) seemed to be in low-power mode.

Eventually, however, the team facing more desperation to save its season rallied and finally conjured life.

And with a 6-2 win in Game 4 at Chavez Ravine, the Blue Jays threw another wrench into this back-and-forth Fall Classic fight.

Andy Pages out of Dodgers’ lineup for World Series Game 5

Alex Call will take over for Andy Pages in the No. 9 spot in the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Kiké Hernández will play in center field, with Call in left field.
World Series Game 5: How to watch and betting odds

By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the 2025 World Series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 heading into the final game of the season at Dodger Stadium.

The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 5 of the World Series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):

Game 6: Friday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Saturday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

* if necessary
