Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

After 18-inning classic, Dodgers struggle in World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays

Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss in Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

Late-night parties always come with a price.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers were reminded of the next-day cost.

Just 17 hours removed from their 18-inning marathon in Game 3 of the World Series, both the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays seemed to be playing at a slower, more sluggish pace early on Tuesday evening. Their offenses scuffled. Their starters pitched methodically. Their emotional batteries (and that of a capacity crowd at Dodger Stadium, for that matter) seemed to be in low-power mode.

Eventually, however, the team facing more desperation to save its season rallied and finally conjured life.

And with a 6-2 win in Game 4 at Chavez Ravine, the Blue Jays threw another wrench into this back-and-forth Fall Classic fight.