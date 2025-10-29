Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
After 18-inning classic, Dodgers struggle in World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays
Late-night parties always come with a price.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers were reminded of the next-day cost.
Just 17 hours removed from their 18-inning marathon in Game 3 of the World Series, both the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays seemed to be playing at a slower, more sluggish pace early on Tuesday evening. Their offenses scuffled. Their starters pitched methodically. Their emotional batteries (and that of a capacity crowd at Dodger Stadium, for that matter) seemed to be in low-power mode.
Eventually, however, the team facing more desperation to save its season rallied and finally conjured life.
And with a 6-2 win in Game 4 at Chavez Ravine, the Blue Jays threw another wrench into this back-and-forth Fall Classic fight.
- Share via
Andy Pages out of Dodgers’ lineup for World Series Game 5
Alex Call will take over for Andy Pages in the No. 9 spot in the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Kiké Hernández will play in center field, with Call in left field.
- Share via
World Series Game 5: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the 2025 World Series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 heading into the final game of the season at Dodger Stadium.
The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 5 of the World Series:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):
Game 6: Friday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 7: Saturday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
* if necessary