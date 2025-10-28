Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

- Share via
World Series Game 4: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PDT. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.
The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the World Series:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):
Game 5: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 6: Friday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 7: Saturday, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
* if necessary
Plaschke: Freddie Freeman’s walk-off encore might’ve propelled Dodgers to another World Series title
Freddie, meet Freddie.
It was excruciating. It was exhausting. It was ecstatic.
It was Fred-die, Fred-die, Fred-die, forever.
Repeating history, rocking the Ravine, winning the unwinnable, Freddie Freeman has done it again for the Dodgers, knocking a baseball for a second consecutive October into probably a second consecutive championship.
In the 18th inning of the longest World Series game in baseball history Monday, nearly seven hours after it started, Freeman smashingly ended it with a leadoff home run against the Toronto Blue Jays to give the Dodgers a 6-5 victory and a two-games-to-one lead.
Freddie Freeman is Dodgers’ World Series walk-off hero again in 18-inning marathon win
In the twilight hours of the early evening, before one of baseball’s most remarkable nights transformed from relatively normal to patently absurd, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thought he knew where Game 3 of the World Series was heading.
“Ultimately,” he said during an in-game interview with the Fox television broadcast, “it’s gonna be a battle of the bullpens tonight.”
Turned out, it would escalate into an 18-inning war.
In a game that tested mental mettle, physical stamina, emotional composure and the most extreme limits of both teams’ bullpens, the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays tied a record for the longest World Series game ever played on Monday night.