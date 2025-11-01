Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Game 7 live updates, how to watch and odds

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Dodgers as they look to beat Toronto and capture their second straight title. First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. PDT.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani delivers in Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 28. Ohtani will open for the Dodgers in Game 7 against Toronto.
Shohei Ohtani will be the Dodgers’ starting pitcher for World Series Game 7

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani delivers in Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 28. Ohtani will start Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
By Jack Harris

TORONTO — The Dodgers have forced a Game 7 in the World Series.

And Shohei Ohtani will be their starting pitcher.

In what will be just four days removed from his six-plus-inning, 93-pitch start in Game 4 of this World Series, Ohtani will serve as the team’s opener in Saturday’s winner-take-all contest, the team announced Saturday.

While Ohtani almost certainly won’t make a full-length start, he should be able to get through at least two or three innings (depending on how laborious his outing is). Four or five innings might not be out of the question either, even in what will be only his second career MLB outing pitching on three days’ rest.

World Series Game 7: How to watch and betting odds

By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT.

The Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 6 on Friday night to the tie the series 3-3. If the Dodgers win tonight, they’ll become the first back-to-back World Series champions in 25 years. If Toronto wins, it will be its first title since 1993.

The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 7 of the World Series:
