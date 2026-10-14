Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS live update: Start time, how to watch and-odds

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Dave Roberts says Shohei Ohtani is adamant he feels good enough, will remain in lineup
Shohei Ohtani emerged from the visiting dugout at American Family Field with a bat in his hand, and the mass of media members scattered in foul territory up the third-base line shifted his way, pulled by the magnetic force that is Ohtani’s stardom.
Monday marked the third straight day Ohtani had hit on the field, after a multi-round session off the pitching machine on the workout day and batting practice before each of the first two games of the National League Championship series against the Milwaukee Brewers. But the novelty of the move — Ohtani only took batting practice on the field a few times during the regular season, always in the midst of a slump — had yet to fully wear off.
“The results, take full responsibility,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton on Tuesday. “That’s all I can really say, why the results haven’t been where I wanted it to be. But I think there’s different approaches to this, whether that be focusing on reducing the symptoms and getting rid of the pain and/or just making sure that I’m moving well in the swing.”
That break of routine for the start of the NLCS did not pay off in terms of results. But after a conversation with Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that he felt “great” about playing Ohtani in Game 3 of the NLCS, even though Ohtani is still physically compromised by nagging right biceps and left knee problems.
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Dodgers’ offense struggles in Game 2 NLCS loss
MILWAUKEE — Mookie Betts slapped his bat with his free hand after tipping a slider from Brewers right-hander Abner Uribe back into catcher William Contreras’ mitt.
Betts had been setting the tone for the Dodgers from the leadoff spot all postseason, taking good at-bats against some of MLB’s best starting pitchers. But there wasn’t much he could do against a sinker-slider mix like Uribe’s.
Uribe shuffled off the mound, and the crowd at American Family Field roared.
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Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT at Dodger Stadium.
The game will be shown on Fox, FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the NLCS:
DODGERS
Spread: -1.5 (+125)
Money line: -175
Over/under: 7.5 runs (Over -102)
BREWERS
Spread: +1.5 (-150)
Money line: +145
Over/under: 7.5 (-118)
Source: BetMGM Sportsbook
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
Game 4: Thursday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 6: Sunday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field| FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 7: Monday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field | FOX, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*if necessary