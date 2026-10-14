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Live NLCS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS live update: Start time, how to watch and-odds

By Maddie Lee
 and Iliana Limón Romero
Dodgers Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernández and Max Muncy stand for the anthem
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, center, will remain in the lineup despite injuries and a hitting slump when the Dodgers host the Brewers in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dave Roberts says Shohei Ohtani is adamant he feels good enough, will remain in lineup

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after striking out during Game 1 of the NLCS against the Brewers.
Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after striking out during Game 1 of the NLCS.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie Lee

Shohei Ohtani emerged from the visiting dugout at American Family Field with a bat in his hand, and the mass of media members scattered in foul territory up the third-base line shifted his way, pulled by the magnetic force that is Ohtani’s stardom.

Monday marked the third straight day Ohtani had hit on the field, after a multi-round session off the pitching machine on the workout day and batting practice before each of the first two games of the National League Championship series against the Milwaukee Brewers. But the novelty of the move — Ohtani only took batting practice on the field a few times during the regular season, always in the midst of a slump — had yet to fully wear off.

“The results, take full responsibility,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton on Tuesday. “That’s all I can really say, why the results haven’t been where I wanted it to be. But I think there’s different approaches to this, whether that be focusing on reducing the symptoms and getting rid of the pain and/or just making sure that I’m moving well in the swing.”

That break of routine for the start of the NLCS did not pay off in terms of results. But after a conversation with Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that he felt “great” about playing Ohtani in Game 3 of the NLCS, even though Ohtani is still physically compromised by nagging right biceps and left knee problems.

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Dodgers’ offense struggles in Game 2 NLCS loss

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani strikes out in the first inning of Game 2 of the NLCS on Monday at American Family Field.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie Lee

MILWAUKEE —  Mookie Betts slapped his bat with his free hand after tipping a slider from Brewers right-hander Abner Uribe back into catcher William Contreras’ mitt.

Betts had been setting the tone for the Dodgers from the leadoff spot all postseason, taking good at-bats against some of MLB’s best starting pitchers. But there wasn’t much he could do against a sinker-slider mix like Uribe’s.

Uribe shuffled off the mound, and the crowd at American Family Field roared.

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Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: How to watch and betting odds

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By Iliana Limón Romero

The Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT at Dodger Stadium.

The game will be shown on Fox, FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the NLCS:

DODGERS

Spread: -1.5 (+125)

Money line: -175

Over/under: 7.5 runs (Over -102)

BREWERS

Spread: +1.5 (-150)

Money line: +145

Over/under: 7.5 (-118)

Source: BetMGM Sportsbook

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Game 4: Thursday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Sunday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field| FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Monday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field | FOX, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*if necessary
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