Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

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Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday at 2 p.m. PDT at American Family Field.
The game will be shown on Fox, FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the NLCS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
Game 3: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
Game 4: Thursday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 6: Sunday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field| FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 7: Monday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field | FOX, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*if necessary
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Will Smith is in a slump, but benching him isn’t an option for Dodgers
MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers have a big hole in the middle of their batting order, and it’s not Shohei Ohtani.
If anything, Ohtani has reemerged as an offensive force in the cleanup spot, singling, walking and scoring the Dodgers’ only run Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
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Brewers get just enough off Tarik Skubal, draw first blood in NLCS Game 1 win
MILWAUKEE — First and foremost, the Dodgers wanted Tarik Skubal on their team. When they pursued him at the trade deadline, they saw him as the rare player who could improve their odds of winning a third straight World Series.
It didn’t hurt that by acquiring him they prevented other postseason contenders, including the Milwaukee Brewers, from landing the two-time Cy Young Award winner. The Dodgers guaranteed that they wouldn’t have to face him in October.
“I’m sure it’s in the back of your head, the teams that are interested,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Sunday before the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. “Certainly not a driver, but not nothing either. As far as how happy I am, I am very happy it’s Skubal versus Miz and not Miz and Skubal [for the Brewers] in the next two.”