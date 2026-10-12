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Live NLCS Game 2

Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS against Milwaukee at 2 p.m. PDT (Fox). The Brewers lead the series 1-0.

By Maddie Lee
 and Austin Knoblauch
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game against the Padres on Sept. 23. Yamamoto will start Game 2 of the NLCS.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS: How to watch and betting odds

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By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday at 2 p.m. PDT at American Family Field.

The game will be shown on Fox, FS1, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Game 3: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 4: Thursday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Sunday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field| FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Monday, 5 p.m. at American Family Field | FOX, FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*if necessary

Will Smith is in a slump, but benching him isn’t an option for Dodgers

Dodgers catcher Will Smith bats during the first inning of a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith bats in the first inning of a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday. Smith, batting .053 this postseason, hit into a double play.
(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers have a big hole in the middle of their batting order, and it’s not Shohei Ohtani.

If anything, Ohtani has reemerged as an offensive force in the cleanup spot, singling, walking and scoring the Dodgers’ only run Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

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Brewers get just enough off Tarik Skubal, draw first blood in NLCS Game 1 win

Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal trudges off after giving up two runs in five innings of Game 1 of the NLCS.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie Lee

MILWAUKEE — First and foremost, the Dodgers wanted Tarik Skubal on their team. When they pursued him at the trade deadline, they saw him as the rare player who could improve their odds of winning a third straight World Series.

It didn’t hurt that by acquiring him they prevented other postseason contenders, including the Milwaukee Brewers, from landing the two-time Cy Young Award winner. The Dodgers guaranteed that they wouldn’t have to face him in October.

“I’m sure it’s in the back of your head, the teams that are interested,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Sunday before the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. “Certainly not a driver, but not nothing either. As far as how happy I am, I am very happy it’s Skubal versus Miz and not Miz and Skubal [for the Brewers] in the next two.”

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