Dodgers celebrate World Series win with parade and rally

Party time: Dodgers’ championship parade and rally on Monday
The wait for the first Dodgers parade of the century: 36 years.
The wait for the second: One year and two days.
On Monday, in celebration of the Dodgers becoming baseball’s first back-to-back champion in 25 years, Los Angeles will throw another party for the Dodgers.