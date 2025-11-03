Dodgers celebrate World Series win with parade and rally

Advertisement
The Dodgers will celebrate back-to-back World Series titles Monday with a downtown parade at 11 a.m., followed by a ticketed rally at Dodger Stadium at 12:15 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw hoists the World Series trophy at Rogers Centre after the Dodgers won against the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 1.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

In celebration of the Dodgers becoming baseball’s first back-to-back champion in 25 years, Los Angeles will throw another party for the Dodgers with a parade starting at 11 a.m on Monday and running through downtown, followed by a rally at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers players wave from an open bus in 2024.
The Dodgers make their way down the streets during a victory parade celebrating the team’s 2024 World Series title.
(Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)
By Bill Shaikin

The wait for the first Dodgers parade of the century: 36 years.

The wait for the second: One year and two days.

On Monday, in celebration of the Dodgers becoming baseball’s first back-to-back champion in 25 years, Los Angeles will throw another party for the Dodgers.

