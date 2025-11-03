Dodgers celebrate World Series win with parade and rally

Party time: Dodgers’ championship parade and rally on Monday

The Dodgers make their way down the streets during a victory parade celebrating the team’s 2024 World Series title.

The wait for the first Dodgers parade of the century: 36 years.

The wait for the second: One year and two days.

On Monday, in celebration of the Dodgers becoming baseball’s first back-to-back champion in 25 years, Los Angeles will throw another party for the Dodgers.