Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May delivers against the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May delivers against the San Francisco Giants in September. May is 1-1 with a 3.00 earned-run average over four starts this season.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

Dustin May gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How Mookie Betts at shortstop could make sense for Dodgers

Dodgers get their ‘butt kicked’ in worrying blowout to Cubs

Stan Kasten: Dodgers ‘not swayed’ by rise of the big spenders

Recap: Dodgers get their ‘butt kicked’ in worrying blowout to Cubs

By Jack Harris

CHICAGO — Drew Smyly was on the verge of perfection.

The struggling Dodgers couldn’t have been further from it.

For their first 21 at-bats Friday against the Chicago Cubs left-hander, the Dodgers failed to record a hit, a baserunner or any semblance of functional offense.

They weren’t just losing by double-digits, en route to a 13-0 defeat at Wrigley Field, but were on the verge of falling victim to the most unexpected of perfect games, stymied by a 33-year-old journeyman with a 4.11 career ERA who they’d just faced last week.

Read more >>>

Share

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Share