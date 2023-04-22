Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Recap: Dodgers get their ‘butt kicked’ in worrying blowout to Cubs

CHICAGO — Drew Smyly was on the verge of perfection.

The struggling Dodgers couldn’t have been further from it.

For their first 21 at-bats Friday against the Chicago Cubs left-hander, the Dodgers failed to record a hit, a baserunner or any semblance of functional offense.

They weren’t just losing by double-digits, en route to a 13-0 defeat at Wrigley Field, but were on the verge of falling victim to the most unexpected of perfect games, stymied by a 33-year-old journeyman with a 4.11 career ERA who they’d just faced last week.

