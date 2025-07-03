Dodgers Dugout: Clayton Kershaw joins the 3,000 strikeout club

Clayton Kershaw acknowledges the fans after his 3,000th strikeout.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Shouldn’t Kellogg’s have commemorative boxes of Special K cereal with Clayton Kershaw on the front ready for sale in Los Angeles?

Yes, I know I said there wouldn’t be another newsletter until next week, but, Kershaw became the 20th pitcher in baseball history to strike out 3,000 batters when he reached that milestone during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. It’s a testament to his longevity and the fact he pitched at an elite level for many years. Even now, when he is no longer the Kershaw of old, he is still one of the best starters the Dodgers have.

Here is a statistical look at his 3,000 strikeouts.

The 3,000 strikeouts club ranked by strikeouts per nine innings:

Max Scherzer, 10.64

Randy Johnson 10.61

Pedro Martinez, 10.04

Clayton Kershaw, 9.69

Nolan Ryan, 9.54

Justin Verlander, 8.97

Curt Schilling, 8.60

Roger Clemens, 8.55

John Smoltz, 7.99

CC Sabathia, 7.78

Bob Gibson, 7.22

Steve Carlton, 7.13

Tom Seaver, 6.85

Bert Blyleven, 6.70

Ferguson Jenkins, 6.38

Don Sutton, 6.09

Greg Maddux, 6.06

Gaylord Perry, 5.95

Phil Niekro, 5.57

Walter Johnson, 5.34

Batters Clayton Kershaw has struck out the most (does not include pitchers)

30 times

Brandon Belt (4 for 62 overall against Kershaw)

24 times

Paul Goldschmidt (15 for 67)

22 times

Carlos González (10 for 57)

20 times

Hunter Pence (18 for 91)

19 times

Buster Posey (25 for 113)

Drew Stubbs (6 for 39)

17 times

Troy Tulowitzki (18 for 66)

Ian Desmond (8 for 48)

Justin Upton (7 for 47)

Batters Kershaw has trouble striking out (minimum 20 at bats)

struck out 0 times

Orlando Hudson, (6 for 21 overall against Kershaw)

one time

Daniel Murphy (5 for 20)

Marco Scutaro (9 for 26)

three times

Miguel Tejada (7 for 20)

Allen Craig (6 for 22)

Joe Panik (11 for 41)

four times

Randal Grichuk (5 for 20)

Jordan Pacheco (3 for 23)

Pat Burrell (6 for 20)

Anthony Rendon (7 for 22)

Carlos Gomez (7 for 24)

Jonathan Lucroy (1 for 24)

Chris Young (7 for 29)

Jimmy Rollins (7 for 31)

Ryan Zimmerman (10 for 33)

The count

1-2, 1,053 times

2-2, 822

0-2, 719

3-2, 406

Outs

2, 1,006

0, 1,004

1, 990

Inning

1: 463

2: 504

3: 450

4: 439

5: 444

6: 344

7: 232

8: 93

9: 31

Game totals

15 strikeout games: 2

14: 4

13: 9

12: 8

11: 18

10: 27

9: 53

8: 48

7: 63

6: 61

5: 59

4: 40

3: 23

2: 18

1: 5

Milestone strikeouts

First strikeout

May 25, 2008

Skip Schumaker, St. Louis

100th strikeout

Sept. 29, 2008

Kevin Kouzmanoff, San Diego

500th strikeout

March 31, 2011

Buster Posey, San Francisco

1,000th strikeout

April 17, 2013

Yonder Alonso, San Diego

1,500th strikeout

May 10, 2015

Drew Stubbs, Colorado

2,000th strikeout

June 2, 2017

Jonathan Villar, Milwaukee

2,500th strikeout

Sept. 3, 2020

Nick Ahmed, Arizona

3,000th strikeout

July 2, 2025

Vinny Capra, Chicago White Sox

By month:

March: 23

April: 454

May: 496

June: 577

July: 432

August: 490

September: 489

October: 39

By catcher

A.J. Ellis, 920

Austin Barnes, 551

Yasmani Grandal, 451

Russell Martin, 379

Will Smith, 251

Rod Barajas, 171

Dioner Navarro, 106

Brad Ausmus, 55

Drew Butera, 45

Tim Federowicz, 22

Danny Ardoin, 19

Rámon Hernández, 17

Matt Treamor, 11

Dalton Rushing, 2

His decisions

In his wins: 1,672

no decision: 752

in his losses: 576

His role

As a starter: 2,995

As a reliever: 5

Pitch count

Pitch 1-25: 700

Pitch 26-50: 815

Pitch 51-75: 760

Pitch 76-100: 579

Pitch 101+: 146

Batter

Right-handed: 2,265

Left-handed: 735

Where?

Home: 1,630

Away: 1,370

Opponent

San Francisco, 413

Colorado, 321

San Diego, 317

Arizona, 294

St. Louis, 158

Washington, 139

NY Mets, 126

Milwaukee, 124

Chicago Cubs, 121

Philadelphia, 118

Cincinnati, 116

Miami, 116

Angels, 115

Atlanta, 98

Pittsburgh, 79

Houston, 59

Seattle, 42

NY Yankees, 36

Chicago White Sox, 34

Oakland, 31

Tampa Bay, 27

Kansas City, 21

Minnesota, 20

Cleveland, 20

Detroit, 20

Texas, 19

Toronto, 16

Note: Kershaw has never faced Baltimore or Boston in the regular season.

Number of pitches

4: 897

5: 773

3: 608

6: 443

7: 161

8: 85

9: 21

10+: 12

By batters’ defensive position

First base, 361

Left field, 357

Right field, 347

Center field, 341

Third base, 310

Catcher, 295

Pitcher, 285

Second base, 286

Shortstop, 274

Designated hitter, 78

Pinch hitter, 66

Bases occupied

Bases empty, 1,947

Man on first, 429

Man on second, 249

Men on first and second, 146

Man on third, 70

Men on first and third, 67

Men on second and third, 50

Bases loaded, 42

Batting order position

9th, 422

1st, 350

5th, 348

6th, 325

4th, 324

2nd, 321

7th, 315

3rd, 306

8th, 289

By score margin

Dodgers lead by four or more, 385

Dodgers lead by three, 207

Dodgers lead by two, 306

Dodgers lead by one, 461

Tied, 1,014

Dodgers trail by one, 338

Dodgers trail by two, 188

Dodgers trail by three, 66

Dodgers trail by four or more, 35

Swinging or looking?

Swinging strikeout, 2,225

Caught looking, 775

Eight runners reached first after a strikeout because of wild pitch or passed ball

Source: baseball-reference.com

Advertisement

And finally

Clayton Kershaw gets his 3,000th strikeout. Watch and listen here.

