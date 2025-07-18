Dodgers Dugout: Is pitching again hurting Shohei Ohtani at the plate?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Turns out I actually had COVID! And the Dodgers played like I felt the week before the All-Star break.

The Dodgers stumbled into the break, losing seven in a row before rallying to win the last two games against the Giants. It’s probably no coincidence that the team started losing after Max Muncy was injured.

The offense took a nosedive during the streak. We’ll look at that in a minute. But there’s still reason to be optimistic. For one thing, the losing streak is over. For another, they still have a 5 1/2-game lead in the NL West, the second-largest division lead in the majors. They also still have the second-best record in the majors, too.

We go through this every year. The Dodgers play poorly for a stretch of games, some people get overly worried, but it all works out in the end and the Dodgers make the postseason, where, cliche or not, anything can happen.

The pitching has been as erratic as ever, but let’s look at the Dodger offense since July 1.

Will Smith, .357/.514/.607 (10 for 28, 1 double, 2 homers)

Miguel Rojas, .273/.333/.591 (6 for 22, 1 double, 2 homers)

Michael Conforto, .250/.289/.444 (9 for 36, 1 double, 2 homers)

Dalton Rushing, .250/.250/.313 (4 for 16, 1 double)

Esteury Ruiz, .250/.250/.250 (3 for 12)

Andy Pages, .244/.306/.333 (11 for 45, 1 double, 1 homer)

Hyeseong Kim, .226/.250/.258 (7 for 31, 1 double)

Teoscar Hernández, .222/.250/.258 (1 double)

Freddie Freeman, .208/.240/.292 (10 for 48, 4 doubles)

Mookie Betts, .205/.229/.386 (9 for 44, 2 doubles, 2 homers, 4 RBIs)

Shohei Ohtani, .186/.340/.395 (8 for 43, 3 homers)

James Outman, .111/.200/.222 (1 for 9, 1 double)

Tommy Edman, .063/.189/.063 (2 for 32)

Max Muncy, 0 for 5

Kiké Hernández, 0 for 9

Team, .211/.281/.334, 14 doubles, 12 homers, 3.42 runs per game

The guys who usually pace the offense are all slumping at the same time. That’s not good. Michael Conforto is suddenly their third-best hitter.

Mookie Betts has been in a slump all season. We can only speculate as to why. Is it because of the illness that caused so much weight loss just as the season was starting? Is it because he is playing shortstop? Whatever the case, it seems unlikely that they will move him back to right field. I would.

Freddie Freeman seems to always have a month where he slumps. He hit .250 in July 2024. .255 in June 2023. The problem this season is this his second straight below average month. He hit only .200 in June. You have to wonder if all his nagging injuries are finally wearing him down.

But the big concern, at least to me, is Shohei Ohtani. He returned to the rotation on June 16.

Ohtani through June 15:

.297/.393/.642, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 25 homers, 11 stolen bases in 326 plate appearances

Ohtani from June 16 to now:

.209/.351/.495, 1 double, 2 triples, 7 homers, 1 stolen base in 112 plate appearances.

He’s two different players. On the days he pitches, he is hitting .250 (5 for 20). On the day after he pitches, he is hitting .067 (1 for 15).

Can we now conclude he shouldn’t be pitching? No. Too small a sample size, plus, he hit pretty well with the Angels when he was pitching. From 2021-23 with the Angels, he hit .277/.379/.585, averaging 41 homers each season. During those three seasons, he went 34-16 with a 2.84 ERA, averaging almost 25 starts and 143 innings.

But it’s safe to say that pitching again has had some effect on him, which had to be expected. He will rally, he’s too good a player not to. But when will he start hitting again? A lot of the Dodger offense revolves around him, and if this slump continues, it will have repercussions throughout the lineup.

Smooth sailing?

The Dodgers have the sixth-easiest schedule the rest of the season. Teams with the easiest schedules:

1. Cleveland (opponents have a .476 winning percentage)

2. Houston (.482)

3. Chicago Cubs (.482)

4. San Diego (.483)

5. Detroit (.485)

6. Dodgers (.487)

Teams with the most difficult remaining schedule:

1. Cincinnati (.522)

2. Colorado (.517)

3. Boston (.516)

4. Baltimore (.515)

5. Milwaukee (.515)

Key games remaining:

Aug. 15-17, vs. San Diego

Aug. 22-24, at San Diego

Sept. 12-14, at San Francisco

Sept. 18-21, vs. San Francisco

Of course, the Dodgers close the schedule with their traditional end-of-season opponent, the Seattle Mariners, Sept. 26-28 at Seattle.

Who’s better Koufax or Kershaw?

We asked, “Who is the greatest pitcher in Dodger history, Clayton Kershaw or Sandy Koufax?” After 11,094 responses, the results:

Sandy Koufax, 80.2%

Clayton Kershaw, 17.5%

Someone else, 2.3%

Don Sutton and Fernando Valenzuela led the someone else category.

Up next

Friday: Milwaukee (Quinn Priester, 7-2, 3.55 ERA) at Dodgers (Tyler Glasnow, 1-0, 3.52 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Milwaukee (Freddy Peralta, 11-4, 2.66 ERA) at Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 1-0, 2.03 ERA), 6:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Milwaukee (*Jose Quintana, 6-3, 3.28 ERA) at Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 4-1, 3.38 ERA), 1:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

Until next time...

