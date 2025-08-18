Dodgers Dugout: It’s amazing how quickly things can change

Mookie Betts rounds first after his homer in the bottom of the eighth on Sunday.

Hello everyone, my name is Houston Mitchell, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. It’s amazing how three games can change things, isn’t it?

Random thoughts

—To be honest, I would not have bet on the Dodgers sweeping the Padres. Winning two of three? Yes. But not a sweep. It was a good sign, as championship teams need to rise to the occasion. The question now is, will the Padres rise back next weekend at San Diego? Heck, with the way baseball goes, the Dodgers could be back in second place before that series. But I doubt it.

—Mookie Betts. People like, oh, newsletter writers, have been pointing out his flaws all season. He shouldn’t be playing short. He’s playing terrible. But you know what? He came to the park early most days and put the work in. Worked to find what happened to his swing. Worked to become a better shortstop. So it had to be sweet redemption on Sunday when he hit that home run.

—Since I said Betts should be moved down in the order, he has hit .306/.366/.472 with nine runs scored and nine RBIs in nine games.

—Last time we talked about some concerns on the Dodgers. One area that wasn’t mentioned was the defense. The defense has been much worse than last season, and not always in ways that show up in the fielding numbers. Teoscar Hernández is not playing well in right. He looks like he’s running uphill all the time. Ryan O’Hearn of the Padres hit a fly ball hit into the right-field corner Sunday that seemed to hang up in the air forever, but Hernández couldn’t get there in time and it dropped for an RBI double. Those are the types of plays the Dodgers took advantage of against the Yankees during the World Series, and then later said they knew the Yankees had weaknesses defensively. Well, the Dodgers are in that boat this season.

—The Dodgers were the team not getting any breaks this season, but they seemed to get them all in the Padres series. Manny Machado dives for and misses a ball he would probably catch 99 times out of 100 on Friday, eventually leading to two runs. Jackson Merrill drops a fly ball in center field Saturday, scoring two runs. With a runner on second, Blake Treinen benefits from a very generous strike call from the umpire with Machado at the plate, avoiding a walk and then getting out of the inning.

—And what can you say about Clayton Kershaw? The guy can barely reach 90 on his fastball. Analytics would tell you this guy could not possible be successful in the majors. But there he is, working the corners and, you know, pitching. Not just throwing. The man is 7-2 with a 3.01 ERA. In some ways, this is the most impressive season of his career. And now I’ve probably jinxed him.

—Will Smith threw out three baserunners trying to steal Saturday, and has thrown out 27.9% of attempted base stealers this season. That’s 12th in the majors among catcher who have had 25 chances to throw out a stealer. Salvador Perez leads the majors at 48%. In case you were wondering, Johnny Bench, considered by many to be the best defensive catcher ever, was at 43.5% for his career. Steve Yeager was 38% and Mike Scioscia 34.4%. Mike Piazza was 23.2%. Smith’s career number is 25.5%. His best season was last year, 33.3% (32 of 96).

—The Dodgers head to Denver next to play the Rockies, who are the worst team in baseball, on pace to finish 46-116. Prime spot for a letdown. The Dodgers are 6-0 against the Rockies this season, 10-3 against them last season.

—I get many emails from readers saying the Dodgers leave too many men on base. This is something we’ve talked about in seasons past, so you veteran subscribers out there, forgive me for a moment. The teams with the best offenses are frequently the teams with the most runners left on base, because they have more runners on base. A game ends 6-2. The team that scored six had nine hits and three walks and left six on base. The team with two got both runs on homers and drew no walks. They left no one one base. But which team had the best offense?

Since 1950, the team that has left the most runs on base in a season is the 1976 Big Red Machine Cincinnati Reds, who are in the conversation for best team in history. They averaged 5.29 runs per game and averaged 8.19 LOB. Next are the 1993 Detroit Tigers, who averaged 5.55 runs per game and 8.10 LOB.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.16 runs per game and are 6.82 LOB. Runners left on base is not a big problem.

But, I hear you saying, this could mean they lack clutch hitting, stranding all these runners. No.

Batting average with runners in scoring position this season:

1. Milwaukee, .288

2. Toronto, .286

3. Dodgers, .283

4. Miami, .275

5. Tampa Bay, .270

21. San Diego, .243

30. Chicago White Sox, .221

Batting average with two out and runners in scoring position this season:

1. Detroit, .273

2. Miami, .270

3. Milwaukee, .268

4. Dodgers, .265

5. Tampa Bay, .259

12. Padres, .234

30. Pittsburgh, .190

Individual Dodgers

Batting average with runners in scoring position (minimum 20 at bats)

1. Hyeseong Kim, .387 (31 at bats)

2. Freddie Freeman, .354 (96)

3. Will Smith, .341 (82)

4. Andy Pages, .336 (107)

5. Max Muncy, .329 (76)

6. Tommy Edman, .303 (66)

7. Teoscar Hernández, .300 (110)

8. Dalton Rushing, .280 (25)

9. Mookie Betts, .276 (98)

10. Kiké Hernández, .233 (43)

11. Shohei Ohtani, .230 (76)

12. Michael Conforto, .167 (78)

13. Miguel Rojas, .163 (43)

Batting average with two out and runners in scoring position (minimum 10 at-bats):

1. Hyeseong Kim, .462 (13 at bats)

2. Andy Pages, .373 (51)

3. Max Muncy, .371 (35)

4. Will Smith, .333 (39)

5. Teoscar Hernández, .327 (52)

6. Freddie Freeman, .310 (42)

7. Shohei Ohtani, .281 (32)

8. Kiké Hernández, .200 (20)

9. Mookie Betts, .196 (46)

10. Tommy Edman, .188 (32)

11. Michael Conforto, .156 (45)

12. Miguel Rojas, .125 (24)

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani made his first pitching start of the season on June 16. Let’s look at his batting numbers before and after:

Before June 16

.297/.393/.642, 83 for 279, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 25 homers (one every 11.1 at bats), 41 RBIs, 11 steals, 44 walks, 79 K’s

Since June 16

.262/.390/.595, 51 for 195, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 18 homers (one every 10.8 at bats), 39 RBIs, 6 steals, 39 walks, 71 K’s

His batting average is down but the home runs are up. His steals are down, while his walks and strikeouts are up. Really, it’s sort of what you would expect.

Newest Dodger

The Dodgers added Buddy Kennedy, a utility infielder, to the roster last week when Max Muncy went on the IL. (They hope Muncy, who has a strained oblique, is back in September.)

Kennedy was born Clifton Lewis Kennedy on Oct. 5, 1988, just 12 days before the Dodgers won the World Series that year. He was drafted out of Millville (N.J.) High by Arizona in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He was in triple-A by 2022, and the Diamondbacks brought him to the majors that year. He hit .217 in 30 games, then .167 in 10 games the next season and was put on waivers. Oakland picked him up in September, but put him on waivers in October and he was picked up by St. Louis, who put him on waivers in Sept. 2024. Detroit signed him and he hit .182 in eight games before Philadelphia purchased his contract. He played in 12 games over two seasons for them, was released, and Toronto signed him. He went one for five for them this season and they released him, and now he’s with the Dodgers.

So, four seasons in the majors, seven teams.

He trains with Mike Trout in the offseason. Trout also went to Millville High. “Mike has been great to me,” Kennedy told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2024. “He slowly started … not getting on me, but holding me accountable. And to this day, I can call him, or text him, and ask him about a pitcher I’m facing, or how to handle myself in the big leagues.

“He’s very open and honest. And that’s helped me a lot.”

Kennedy’s grandfather is Don Money, who was a really good player for the Phillies and Brewers in the ’70s and ’80s.

Why is it so hot with all these fans?

Why do the Dodgers keep raising prices on tickets? What about the family of four who want to go to a game? Well, this is why. They have no incentive to lower prices. Average home attendance this year:

1. Dodgers, 49,961

2. San Diego, 42,567

3. NY Yankees, 41,995

4. Philadelphia, 41,836

5. NY Mets, 39,765

8. San Francisco, 36,225

12. Angels, 32,317

16. Arizona, 29,689

17. Colorado, 29,345

30. Athletics, 9,590

Postseason

If the postseason started today, these would be the 12 teams to qualify:

NL

1. Milwaukee

2. Philadelphia

3. Dodgers

4. Chicago

5. San Diego

6. New York

AL

1. Toronto

2. Detroit

3. Houston

4. Boston

5. Seattle

6. New York

The top two teams in each league get a first-round bye. The other four teams in each league play in the best-of-three wild-card round, with No. 3 hosting all three games against No. 6, and No. 4 hosting all three against No. 5.

The division winners are guaranteed to get the top three seeds, even if a wild-card team has a better record.

In the best-of-five second round, No. 1 hosts the No. 4-5 winner and No. 2 hosts the No. 3-6 winner. That way the No. 1 seed is guaranteed not to play a divisional winner until the LCS.

These names seem familiar

A look at how some prominent Dodgers from the last few seasons are doing with their new team (through Saturday). Click on the player name to be taken to the baseball-reference page with all their stats.

Batters

Cody Bellinger, Yankees: .264/.318/.481, 487 plate appearances, 20 doubles, 5 triples, 22 homers, 71 RBIs, 119 OPS+

Michael Busch, Cubs: .260/.342/.500, 442 PA’s, 16 doubles, 3 triples, 24 homers, 68 RBIs, 142 OPS+

Hunter Feduccia, Rays: 4 for 25 (.160), 2 doubles, 47 OPS+ (numbers with Rays only)

Gavin Lux, Reds: .280/.359/.378, 390 PA’s, 20 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, 45 RBIs, 101 OPS+

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: .258/.336/.432, 4181 PA’s, 18 doubles, 8 triples, 10 homers, 40 RBIs, 112 OPS+

James Outman, Twins: 1 for 8, 1 triple, 29 OPS+ (numbers with Twins only)

Joc Pederson, Rangers, .145/.277/.267, 196 PA’s, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, 9 RBIs, 61 OPS+

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals, .247/.277/.318, 267 PA’s, 12 doubles, 2 homers, 25 RBIs, 70 OPS+

Corey Seager, Rangers: .258/.361/.464, 404 PA’s, 17 doubles, 18 homers, 44 RBIs, 140 OPS+

Chris Taylor, Angels: .189/.302/.396, 42 PA’s, 4 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBIs, 82 OPS+ (numbers with Angels only)

Justin Turner, Cubs: .219/.288/.328, 156 PA’s, 6 doubles, 3 homers, 15 RBIs, 80 OPS+

Trea Turner, Phillies: .291/.348/.432, 552 PA’s, 27 doubles, 4 triples, 12 homers, 52 RBIs, 112 OPS+

Miguel Vargas, White Sox: .229/.307/.394, 460 PA’s, 25 doubles, 2 triples, 13 homers, 44 RBIs, 96 OPS+

Alex Verdugo, Braves: .239/.296/.289, 213 PA’s, 10 doubles, 12 RBIs, 66 OPS+, released by Braves

Pitching

Ryan Brasier, Cubs: 0-1, 4.13 ERA, 24 IP, 24 hits, 4 walks, 19 K’s, 93 ERA+

Walker Buehler, Red Sox: 7-7, 5.43 ERA, 106 IP, 114 hits, 50 walks, 78 K’s, 75 ERA+

Jack Flaherty, Tigers: 6-12, 4.76 ERA, 124.2 IP, 114 hits, 49 walks, 153 K’s, 88 ERA+

Kenley Jansen, Angels: 5-2, 2.68 ERA, 23 saves, 47 IP, 34 hits, 15 walks, 47 K’s, 158 ERA+

Dustin May, Red Sox: 1-1, 2.79 ERA, 9.2 IP, 11 hits, 2 walks, 12 K’s, 152 ERA+ (numbers with Red Sox only)

Ryan Pepiot, Rays: 8-10, 3.95 ERA, 148 IP, 125 hits, 51 walks, 146 K’s, 103 ERA+

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays: 3-2, 3.83 ERA, 54 IP, 46 hits, 12 walks, 52 K’s, 110 ERA+

Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees: 3-1, 3.90 ERA, 55.1 IP, 48 hits, 17 walks, 49 K’s, 104 ERA+

Up next

Monday: Dodgers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 10-8, 2.84 ERA) at Colorado (*Kyle Freeland, 3-12, 5.18 ERA), 5:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 3-2, 3.86 ERA) at Colorado (*Austin Gomber, 0-6, 6.75 ERA), 5:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani, 0-0, 3.47 ERA) at Colorado (Tanner Gordon, 3-5, 7.98 ERA) 5:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Thursday: Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 7-2, 3.01 ERA) at Colorado (Chase Dollander, 2-9, 6.43 ERA) 12:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Shaikin: Max Muncy’s absence creates major matchup challenges for Dodgers hitters

Plaschke: The ‘legend’ Clayton Kershaw is legendary again for Dodgers

‘We wanted to throw a twist on it’: Why an iconic Kobe Bryant image was altered for a Dodger-themed mural

Dodgers’ Max Muncy to miss several weeks because of oblique strain

Two arrests made after violent brawl between Angels and Dodgers fans at Angel Stadium

And finally

Steve Garvey and Jim Wynn hit consecutive home runs in the 1975 All-Star game. Watch and listen here.

Until next time...

Have a comment or something you'd like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com.