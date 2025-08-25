Dodgers Dugout: A 31-game race to the finish for the Dodgers and Padres

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Here we are, right back where we started.

You play 131 games only to end up where you were before Game 1 began: tied with the Padres. OK, technically, the Dodgers are in first place right now because they hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Padres. But it feels like a tie.

Before we get to the main topic here, there are a couple of points worth mentioning, with all due respect to the players involved:

Unless there is an injury involved, Buddy Kennedy should not be starting any games over Alex Freeland or Miguel Rojas. Let’s look at those numbers, shall we?

Kennedy: .069/.156/.103, -26 OPS+

Freeland: .226/.342/.387, 104 OPS+

Rojas: .252/.313/.388, 95 OPS+

And, in case you are a big Kennedy fan and are hollering “small sample size” right now, let’s take a look at those career numbers

Kennedy: .178/.271/.274, 54 OPS+

Freeland: .226/.342/.387, 104 OPS+

Rojas: .259/.313/.361, 85 OPS+

And it’s not like Kennedy is Ozzie Smith with the glove out there, while Rojas makes plays like this one from last week. Freeland hasn’t played much, but he was ranked as their No. 3 prospect, so there’s little reason to play Kennedy over him.

—Michael Conforto has gotten plenty of runway now. Time for him to hit the bench and for Alex Call to play every day. There are 161 players who have at least 400 plate appearances this season. Where does Conforto rank among those players? Let’s look:

Batting average

158. Ryan McMahon, NYY, .216

159. Anthony Volpe, NYY, .208

160. Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh, .207

161. Michael Conforto, Dodgers, .183

Not only is Conforto last, he is 24 points behind the next-worst player.

On-base%

151. Michael Conforto, Dodgers, .293

158. Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers, .277

159. Anthony Volpe, NYY, .274

160. Michael Harris II, Atlanta, .273

161. Adolis Garcia, Texas, .270

Gee, two Dodgers in the bottom 10. Perhaps Hernández didn’t want Conforto to feel so bad.

Slugging %

158. Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee, .328

159. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Cincinnati, .317

160. Michael Conforto, Dodgers, .314

161. Victor Scott II, St. Louis, .312

Last. 151st. Next to last. That’s not good.

OPS+

158. Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee, 72

159. Matt McLain, Cincinnati, 71

160. Michael Conforto, Dodgers, 70

161. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Cincinnati, 70

WAR (which also factors in defense)

158. Agustín Ramírez, Miami, -0.2

159. Eric Wagaman, Miami, -0.6

160. Michael Conforto, Dodgers, -0.9

161. Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia, -1.1

So, please, he might be the nicest guy in the history of the universe and I know he’s getting paid $17 million, but it’s not like you have to pay him more if you don’t play him. Until Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández get back, let’s send Call out. I don’t care what hand the pitcher throws with.

With the two teams tied with 31 games remaining, let’s do a few more comparisons:

Longest winning streak

Dodgers, 8

Padres, 7

Longest losing streak

Dodgers, 7

Padres, 6

Most runs scored

Dodgers, 19

Padres, 21

Most runs allowed

Dodgers, 18

Padres, 14

Times shut out

Dodgers, 6

Padres, 8

Times opponent was shut out

Dodgers, 6

Padres, 15

Comeback wins

Dodgers, 40

Padres, 33

Walkoff wins

Dodgers, 8

Padres, 6

Walkoff losses

Dodgers, 7

Padres, 6

Run differential

Dodgers, +94

Padres, +57

Home

Dodgers, 41-24, .631

Padres, 43-22, .662

Road

Dodgers, 33-33, .500

Padres, 31-35, .470

Before the All-Star break

Dodgers, 58-39, .598

Padres, 52-44, .542

After the All-Star break

Dodgers, 16-18, .471

Padres, 22-13, .629

Extra-inning games

Dodgers, 7-5, .583

Padres, 6-4, .600

One-run games

Dodgers, 21-20, .512

Padres, 26-19, .578

Games decided by 5+ runs

Dodgers, 21-9, .700

Padres, 18-14, .563

Interleague

Dodgers, 23-19, .548

Padres, 16-20, .444

vs. NL West

Dodgers, 25-11, .694

Padres, 24-18, .571

So what’s going to happen? No idea. Will the Dodgers’ offense remain erratic? Will the bullpen improve? Will the Padres get even better (because they have holes too)? I don’t what’s going to happen over the next 31 games. No one does. So don’t give in to pessimism or false hope. Enjoy each game as it happens. Get frustrated at times, sure. But these next 31 games will be exciting. A division race that comes down to the wire. It doesn’t get any better than that.

An interesting race

The race for the NL batting title is going to be interesting to follow. Here are the leaders after Sunday’s games:

Freddie Freeman, .302

Trea Turner, Philadelphia, .300

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee, .298

Will Smith, .297

Manny Machado, San Diego, .292

Xavier Edwards, Miami, .291

Nico Hoerner, Chicago, .291

Smith was leading the NL for quite a while this season, but the rigors of playing catcher have caught up to him, as he is hitting just .158 in August (9 for 57). That’s not meant as a criticism. Playing catcher is taxing, especially in the heat, and we’ve had a lot of warm nights in Los Angeles this month. The hope was that by releasing Austin Barnes and bringing up Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers could give Smith more days off, which they have, but it hasn’t helped.

In major league history, a catcher has won the batting title only seven times (Bubbles Hargrave in 1926, Ernie Lombardi in 1938 and 1942, Buster Posey in 2012 and Joe Mauer in 2006, 2008 and 2009.) All the foul balls you take off your body also take a tremendous toll.

Will Freeman hold on to win? Will Turner win another batting title? Tune in next week to find the answers, same Bat-time, same Bat-... wait wrong show.

And isn’t it amazing that only two players who qualify for the title are hitting .300?

Up next

Monday: Cincinnati (Hunter Greene, 5-3, 2.63 ERA) at Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 4-2, 4.17 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Cincinnati (Nick Martinez, 10-9, 4.59 ERA) at Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 8-2, 3.13 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Cincinnati (Zack Littell, 9-8, 3.62 ERA) at Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani, 0-1, 4.61 ERA), 5:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

