Dodgers Dugout: Here’s why Dave Roberts did the right thing pulling Shohei Ohtani from his no-hit bid

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Don Stanhouse would have been a perfect fit for this bullpen.

The big news this week (besides the continuing collapse of the bullpen, which barely qualifies as news anymore): Shohei Ohtani removed after five innings while pitching a no-hitter. He was replaced by Justin Wrobleski to start the sixth with the Dodgers leading the Phillies 4-0. Wrobleski had not given up a run this month. He gave up five in the sixth inning. Whoops.

This was followed by fans on social media and a certain newsletter writer’s inbox to complain about Dave Roberts, how he doesn’t know how to handle a bullpen and how he needs to be fired for general incompetence. The fired part is silly, so we will ignore that. But did Roberts mishandle the situation?

If you were mad about it, ask yourself this: Would you have been mad if the Dodgers had won 6-0, or 6-2? If not, you aren’t mad that he caused Ohtani to miss out on a no-hitter, you are mad the Dodgers lost. Let’s reexamine the situation.

—Ohtani is coming off of his second Tommy John surgery and the Dodgers have been very careful with him. A couple of weeks ago, they decided, in consultation with Ohtani, that he would not pitch more than five innings the rest of the season.

—Roberts: “He’s two players in one. If something happens, then we lose two players. … We haven’t done it all year. So, I’m not gonna do it tonight.”

—Roberts had Wrobleski ready, and Wrobleski has been his best reliever this month. Who else was he supposed to bring in?

—Even if Roberts had let Ohtani pitch the sixth, there is no way he would have been left in for nine innings to complete a no-hitter. And we don’t know how the cards would have played out if Wrobleski had started the seventh inning instead of the sixth.

—The Dodgers fought back to tie the score, until Blake Treinen gave up a three-run homer in the top of the ninth. The same Treinen who was a stud in last year’s postseason.

—The culprit, as it has been all season, was the bullpen, not Roberts. Please tell me what reliable reliever should have pitched. Wrobleski was the most reliable guy on that day, and he failed. Roberts can’t throw the pitches for them.

—When Roberts calls down to the bullpen, he must be thinking, “How should we die today? Should I choose slow poison? Electric shock?” There are no great options. The bullpen is the problem. You could have the greatest manager in major league history, and it won’t matter if everyone in his bullpen is as unreliable as the Dodger bullpen is at this moment.

So, it’s hard to see what Roberts did wrong here. The anger some have at him is misplaced on this occasion.

Roberts’ biggest weakness has always been his handling of the bullpen, no question about it. But this one wasn’t on him.

A trend?

This isn’t the first time Roberts has removed a pitcher who had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning or beyond. A look (click on the result line to be taken to a box score of the game):

April 8, 2016: Ross Stripling, 7 1/3 no-hit innings against San Francisco in his major league debut

Number of pitches: 100

Stripling was coming off elbow surgery and had walked his fourth batter of the game when, with one out in the eighth, Roberts removed him. Reliever Chris Hatcher gave up a two-run homer to the next batter.

Result: Dodgers lose to Giants, 3-2, in 10 innings.

Roberts quote: “I wanted to see him throw a no-hitter. It’s a special moment. But we’re looking at the long term. We’re looking at the long view. Ross can help us win many more games. If it would have gone south and something would have happened, I would have never been able to live with myself. Because this is this kid’s livelihood. That’s my job.”

Stripling quote: “I have no ill feelings toward the decision one bit. I’m thinking that’s just the right choice.”

Sept. 10, 2016: Rich Hill, seven perfect innings against Miami.

Number of pitches: 89

Wary of exacerbating the blisters that were forming on Hill’s left hand, Roberts removed him after seven perfect innings. Reliever Joe Blanton gives up a hit with two out in the eighth. Blanton, Grant Dayton and Kenley Jansen finish off the shutout.

Result: Dodgers defeat Marlins, 5-0.

Roberts quote: “I’m very, very sensitive to his personal achievements. I really am. But nothing should get in the way, or compromise, our team goal.... I’m going to lose sleep tonight. And I probably should.”

Hill quote: “I get it. I’m very adamant about living in the moment. I did not want to come out of the game.” (Note: Hill was shown slamming a bat into the dugout bench after being told he was coming out). “But I think there’s a bigger picture here, and we all know what it is.”

May 4, 2018: Walker Buehler, six no-hit innings against San Diego

Number of pitches: 93

Buehler had thrown 93 pitches, one shy of his professional high, and was operating under an innings restriction because of Tommy John surgery. Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore finished off the no-hitter.

Result: Dodgers defeat Padres, 4-0.

Roberts quote: “He was totally complicit. Just understood where I was coming from, understood where the organization was coming from, what impact he has, how important he is for the organization this year, and going forward.”

Buehler quote: “Obviously, I wanted to keep going. But obviously, it’s above my pay grade. They made the choice. And for these guys to finish it out, it’s pretty cool.... It was the toughest conversation I’ve ever had.”

April 13, 2022: Clayton Kershaw, seven perfect innings against Minnesota

Number of pitches: 80

Coming off an elbow injury the previous season, and with a lockout shortened spring training, Kershaw was on an 80-pitch limit. Alex Vesia gave up a hit with one out in the eighth. Vesia and Justin Bruihl finished off the shutout.

Result: Dodgers defeat Twins, 7-0.

Roberts quote: “There’s a lot of people that are cheering for the Dodgers, not only just for today and Clayton to throw a no-hitter, but for the Dodgers to win the World Series. For us to do that, we need him healthy.”

Kershaw quote: “I knew going in that my pitch count wasn’t going to be 100, let alone 90 or whatever. So I don’t know. It’s a hard thing to do to have to come out of the game when you’re doing that. But we’re here to win and this was the right choice.”

Sept. 16, 2022: Dustin May, five no-hit innings against San Francisco

Number of pitches: 69

May had some arm soreness after his previous start, prompting the team to push back his outing a few days and limit his pitch count. Vesia gave up a hit with two out in the sixth. Vesia, Caleb Ferguson and Phil Bickford finished the shutout.

Result: Dodgers defeat Giants, 5-0.

Roberts quote: “Getting him out of the game, feeling good, is the win. Considering how he threw the baseball the last couple times, building off tonight and [knowing he’s] going on regular rest his next turn, it was the smart decision.”

May quote: “I didn’t even realize I had a no-hitter going.”

June 16, 2023: Emmet Sheehan, six no-hit innings against San Francisco in his major league debut

Number of pitches: 89

Sheehan had been rushed up from double-A to make the start because of injuries. He was averaging fewer than five innings a start in the minors and had never pitched in more than six innings in a game in the minors. He was replaced by Brusdar Graterol, who gave up two runs, then Victor González gave up three runs and Vesia two runs in the loss.

Result: Dodgers lose to Giants, 7-5.

Roberts quote: “I was actually contemplating it after five innings, given the usage he’s had. But where the state of the ‘pen has been, I was trying to squeeze another inning. So to get him through the sixth, I thought was huge.”

Sheehan quote: “To have the Dodger fans and my family behind me, I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. Besides a Dodger win.”

Sept. 21, 2023: Emmet Sheehan, 4 2/3 hitless innings against San Francisco

Number of pitches: 93

It was a tough outing, as Sheehan walked four, hit a batter and gave up a run on a bases-loaded walk. Vesia replaced Sheehan in the fifth, and the first hit was a home run by Joc Pederson off Vesia with one out in the sixth. Shelby Miller, Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly and Evan Phillips finished off the victory.

Result: Dodgers defeat Giants, 7-2.

Roberts quote: “I think when he got to that fifth inning, there was a little bit of running low on the fuel in the tank, some close misses. … But he pitched a heck of a ballgame.”

Sheehan quote: “I think I definitely build confidence every start.”

Sept. 8, 2025: Tyler Glasnow, seven no-hit innings against Colorado

Number of pitches: 103

Glasnow was pitching for the first time in 10 days because of a sore back. He gave up a run in the second inning on a walk, stolen base, a deep fly ball advancing the runner to third, and a sacrifice fly. He stuck out 11. Blake Treinen pitched a perfect eighth. Tanner Scott gave up a leadoff double in the ninth before getting the save.

Result: Dodgers defeat Rockies, 3-1.

Roberts quote: “I do think that there’s certain times, if [the starters] give me the opportunity as far as efficiency and how their stuff is playing, to push them a little more.”

Glasnow quote: “My pitch count was pretty high. I don’t know how many pitches I was going to be allowed to throw. Obviously I want to stay in, no matter what my pitch count is, but given my, like, track record, I kind of understand why. I respect the decision.”

Sept. 16, 2025: Shohei Ohtani, five no-hit innings against Philadelphia

Number of pitches: 68

Ohtani was limited to five innings because he had his second Tommy John surgery in 2023. He was relieved by Justin Wrobleski, who gave up five runs in the sixth, and Edgardo Henriquez, who gave up a run in the sixth. After scoreless innings by Jack Dreyer and Anthony Banda, Blake Treinen gave up three runs in the ninth.

Result: Dodgers lose to Phillies, 9-6.

Roberts quote: “We’ve been very steadfast in every situation as far as innings for [Ohtani’s] usage — from one inning to two innings to three to four to five. We haven’t deviated from that. He wasn’t going to go back out.”

Ohtani quote: “The decision of whether to take me out is something I leave completely to the manager.”

The postseason

Here’s how the postseason race pans out after Wednesday’s games:

NL

1. Milwaukee, 93-59

2. Philadelphia, 91-62

3. Dodgers, 85-67

Wild-cards

4. Chicago, 88-64

5. San Diego, 83-69

6. New York, 78-74

7. Arizona, 77-76

8. San Francisco, 76-76

9. Cincinnati, 76-76

The Phillies have clinched the AL East title. The Brewers and Cubs have clinched a playoff spot. Washington, Pittsburgh amd Colorado have been eliminated from playoff contention.

AL

1. Toronto, 89-63

2. Detroit, 85-67

3. Houston, 84-69

Wild-cards

4. New York, 85-67

5. Seattle, 83-69

6. Boston, 83-69

7. Cleveland, 80-71

8. Texas, 79-74

9. Kansas City, 76-76

Baltimore, Minnesota, Chicago, the Athletics and the Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The top two teams in each league get a first-round bye. The other four teams in each league play in the best-of-three wild-card round, with No. 3 hosting all three games against No. 6, and No. 4 hosting all three against No. 5.

The division winners are guaranteed to get the top three seeds, even if a wild-card team has a better record.

In the best-of-five second round, No. 1 hosts the No. 4-5 winner and No. 2 hosts the No. 3-6 winner. That way the No. 1 seed is guaranteed not to play a divisional winner until the LCS.

Up next

Thursday: San Francisco (Logan Webb, 14-10, 3.34 ERA) at Dodgers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 11-8, 2.66 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Friday: San Francisco (*Robbie Ray, 11-7, 3.50 ERA) at Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 10-2, 3.53 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Apple TV+, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: San Francisco (Kai-Wei Teng, 2-4, 6.41 ERA) at Dodgers (Tyler Glasnow, 3-3, 3.06 ERA), 6:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: San Francisco (TBD) at Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 6-3, 3.17 ERA), 1:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

Nineteen years ago today, the Dodgers hit four home runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie San Diego, win it on Nomar Garciaparra‘s home run in the 10th. Watch and listen here.

