Dodgers Dugout: Clayton Kershaw is retiring! Plus, is Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber the NL MVP?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. This is a special bonus edition of the newsletter, because it is the one-year anniversary of something that should be remembered. Special note: I wrote most of the below newsletter Wednesday. On Thursday, Clayton Kershaw announced he is retiring at the end of the season.

Kershaw is one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, not just Dodger history. He is a first ballot Hall of Famer. We have had a tendency to focus on his shortcomings the last couple of seasons and sometimes let it overshadow the fact he is one of the greatest Dodgers ever. It’s unlikely we will ever see such a great player spend 18 seasons in a Dodger uniform again.

I have other duties here at The Times that make it difficult to write the kind of newsletter tribute Kershaw deserves and have it ready for you to read early Friday morning. So I’m not going to try and I ask for you grace and patience on that. We will have coverage throughout the weekend from our great Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris, and from our columnists such as Bill Plaschke. So I invite you to visit latimes.com/sports this weekend to read what they have to say. We will have a full newsletter devoted to Kershaw next week.

In the meantime.... Kershaw is scheduled to start tonight against the Giants. It will be his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium. Depending on how the postseason goes, it could be his final Dodger Stadium start ever. He deserves a lengthy standing ovation when he takes the mound. And, hopefully all goes well and he can be removed during the game after a nice start, and get a lengthy standing ovation as he walks off the mound. Dodgers fans won’t see a pitcher like him again.

Now, back to our regularly scheduled bonus newsletter.

Ohtani or Schwarber?

One year ago today, Shohei Ohtani created the 50-50 club. While having perhaps the greatest day on offense (Ohtani was six for six with two doubles, three homers, four runs, two stolen bases and 10 RBIs) in major league history, Ohtani stole his 50th base in the first inning (after doubling to lead off the game). Then after singling, doubling again and homering, he came up in the seventh inning against Miami’s Mike Baumann and hit his 50th home run of the season. You can watch each of his at-bats from that game by clicking here.

It was the first time in the majors anyone had hit 50 homers and stolen 50 bases in the same season. Ohtani had never hit 50 homers (his high was 46 with the Angels in 2021) or stolen 50 bases (26 in 2021). It was part of a magical season that ended with a World Series title.

This season hasn’t been as magical, but Ohtani is having another outstanding season. As good as last season? On offense, no. But any team in the majors would take Ohtani’s offense this season. Ohtani leads the league in runs scored, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS+, plate appearances, total bases and intentional walks. Let’s compare the two years:

Plate appearances

2024: 731

2025: 691

Batting average

2024: .310

2025: .283

On-base %

2024: .390

2025: .395

Slugging %

2024: .646

2025: .617

Runs scored

2024: 134

2025: 138

Doubles

2024: 38

2025: 24

Triples

2024: 7

2025: 8

Home runs

2024: 54

2025: 51

RBIs

2024: 130

2025: 95

Walks

2024: 81

2025: 105

Strikeouts

2024: 162

2025: 175

Stolen bases

2024: 59

2025: 19

OPS+

2024: 187

2025: 179

WAR

2024: 9.2

2025: 6.7

Stolen bases are down, because pitchers have to protect their legs. But it’s another great season from Ohtani.

And the above doesn’t include the fact that on the mound he is 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA, giving up 35 hits and walking nine in 41 innings while striking out 54. By the way, no one has struck out 50 batters and hit 50 homers in a season until Ohtani this year. Another 50-50 club he has created.

The question is not “Is Shohei Ohtani having a disappointing season?” It’s “Should Ohtani win his third consecutive MVP award? His main competition is Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber. Let’s compare the two:

Plate appearances

Ohtani: 691

Schwarber: 684

Batting average

Ohtani: .283

Schwarber: .243

On-base %

Ohtani: .395

Schwarber: .370

Slugging %

Ohtani: .617

Schwarber: .567

Runs scored

Ohtani: 138

Schwarber: 106

Doubles

Ohtani: 24

Schwarber: 21

Triples

Ohtani: 8

Schwarber: 2

Home runs

Schwarber: 53

Ohtani: 51

RBIs

Schwarber: 128

Ohtani: 95

Walks

Ohtani: 105

Schwarber: 104

Strikeouts

Schwarber: 181

Ohtani: 175

Stolen bases

Ohtani: 19

Schwarber: 10

OPS+

Ohtani: 179

Schwarber: 152

WAR

Ohtani: 6.7

Schwarber: 4.8

On the mound, Schwarber has ... not pitched. Schwarber is a DH, so he doesn’t get bonus points for his defense.

The four favorites according to Vegas are Ohtani, Schwarber, New York’s Juan Soto and Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong. I would include Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo in that list, since he leads the NL in WAR and is having a very good season.

The only way Ohtani doesn’t win is if voters decide not to give it to the best player on a disappointing team and instead give it to Schwarber, who is having his best season on a strong Phillies team. Stats don’t always decide it. In 1988, a handful of players had better stats than Kirk Gibson, but Gibson was the most valuable player.

And finally

Until next time...