Dodgers Dugout: One step closer to the destination

Hi and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, reminding you to stock up on your favorite antacid before the postseason begins.

It was a lot closer than most expected, and it was quite a struggle, but the Dodgers have won the NL West. Some would have been disappointed if they didn’t win it by the All-Star break, but with three games left, the NL West is secure.

This is the 12th time in the last 13 years that the Dodgers have won the NL West. And, despite the travails of the season, that is a remarkable accomplishment. Of course, winning the division guarantees nothing except home-field advantage in the first round, but everyone should take a moment to enjoy it.

We still don’t know who the Dodgers will play starting Tuesday. The first round is three games, Tuesday-Thursday, all at Dodger Stadium. Of course, they will play the third game only if necessary.

Let’s take a look at the other times the Dodgers won the NL West (divisional play began in 1969):

1974: 102-60, lost in World Series to Oakland

1977: 98-64, lost in World Series to New York

1978: 95-67, lost in World Series to New York

1981: 63-47, won World Series over New York

1983: 91-71, lost in NLCS to Philadelphia

1985: 95-67, lost in NLCS to St. Louis

1988: 94-67, won World Series over Oakland

1995: 78-66, lost in NLDS to Cincinnati

2004: 93-69, lost in NLDS to St. Louis

2008: 84-78, lost in NLCS to Philadelphia

2009: 95-67, lost in NLCS to Philadelphia

2013: 92-70, lost in NLCS to St. Louis

2014: 94-68, lost in NLDS to St. Louis

2015: 92-70, lost in NLDS to New York

2016: 91-71, lost in NLCS to Chicago

2017: 104-58, lost in World Series to Houston*

2018: 92-71, lost in World Series to Boston

2019: 106-56, lost in NLDS to Washington

2020: 43-17, won World Series over Tampa Bay

2022: 111-51, lost in NLDS to San Diego

2023: 100-62, lost in NLDS to Arizona

2024: 98-64, won World Series over New York

2025: 90-69, ?

*-Houston (no relation) cheated

Most NL West titles

Dodgers, 23

San Francisco, 9

Cincinnati, 7

Arizona, 5

Atlanta, 5

San Diego, 5

Arizona, 3

Houston, 2

When I was a kid, it seemed to always come down to either the Dodgers or Cincinnati for the NL West title. I miss those days.

The Dodgers did a full clubhouse celebration after winning the title. I have done a full 180 on this. A few years ago I wrote they shouldn’t celebrate these things. But they should. Life is to be celebrated, and celebrating a division title is fine. For some of these guys, it is the first time, and it might be the only time, they won a division title. For someone like Clayton Kershaw, it’s the last time. Enjoy it. It doesn’t mean their focus is off the big prize.

Quotes about winning the division

Dave Roberts: “I do feel that in totality, we’re playing our best baseball of the season. The win-loss hasn’t reflected it, but I think that’s what’s most important. There’s just been a lot of good things and a lot of growth from a lot of players, which has been fun to see.”

Max Muncy: “This year was harder than ever, to get to this point. We went through a lot. We had a lot of injuries. We had a lot of ups and downs.”

Blake Snell (on guys coming together as a team): “That’s what’s going to make us stronger during October. It’s what we needed.”

Clayton Kershaw: “It’s been a weird year for everybody, but we’re here, we won again. Obviously, we’ve got a lot more to accomplish. But you’ve got to enjoy this moment. We are. It’s a great group of guys. And we’re going to have a ton of fun.”

The bullpen

Last time, we tackled the topic of “Is this the worst bullpen in L.A. Dodgers history?” and many of you wanted more stats to prove it is indeed the worst. So here come some more stats.

But first things first: Considering the amount of money sunk into this season’s bullpen, it seems like it’s the worst, no matter what the numbers say.

Most blown saves by an L.A. Dodgers bullpen

1. 29 (2024)

1. 29 (2019)

3. 27 (2025)

3. 27 (2021)

3. 27 (2018)

3. 27 (2001)

3. 27 (1998)

8. 26 (2009)

9. 23 (2000)

Amazing when you see last season’s bullpen, considered the team’s savior, shares the record for most blown saves.

The fewest is eight, for the 2003 team that finished 85-77.

Bullpen losses

1. 33 (2025)

1. 33 (2018)

3. 30 (2005)

4. 29 (1992)

4. 29 (1975)

6. 28 (2021)

6. 28 (2015)

6. 28 (1986)

9. 27 (1996)

9. 27 (1980)

Last season’s bullpen lost 24 games. The record for fewest in a full season is 12 in 1968.

Inherited runners who scored %

1. 43%, 64 of 149 (1994)

2. 41.6%, 72 of 173 (1979)

3. 41%, 110 of 268 (2010)

4. 40.6%, 58 of 143 (1974)

5. 40.3%, 60 of 149 (1966)

6. 39.4%, 56 of 142 (1971)

7. 39.2%, 74 of 189 (1966)

8. 39.1%, 93 of 238 (1959)

9. 38.3%, 110 of 287 (1958)

10. 38.2%, 76 of 199 (1998)

55. 26.2%, 60 of 229 (2025)

Looked at in the other order, the Dodgers this year are 14th-best in L.A. Dodgers history in this category. Seems wrong, but the numbers are the numbers. Maybe Dave Roberts should bring relievers in with runners on, not to start an inning.

Most blown saves by an L.A. Dodgers reliever

12

Mike Marshall, 1974

11

Scott Radinsky, 1998

10

Jim Brewer, 1969

Tanner Scott, 2025

9

Steve Howe, 1980

Steve Howe, 1982

Ken Howell, 1986

Phil Regan, 1967

Jeff Shaw, 2001

Todd Worrell, 1996

Todd Worrell, 1997

On Wednesday, the Dodgers got two new bullpen members: Roki Sasaki and Clayton Kershaw. Not sure where they came from. Must be a couple of late trades. But they each pitched a scoreless inning, giving us a preview of what the postseason bullpen could look like. Unlike his first stint with the Dodgers, Sasaki was attacking hitters, striking out two. Kershaw was Kershaw.

They both could be big upgrades in the postseason. It doesn’t mean the problem is solved by any means. But if Sasaki can pitch like he did Wednesday, then he could be the guy the Dodgers rely on in the postseason.

My new dream is Game 7 of the World Series, Kershaw gets the save.

For a good cause

Four years ago, this newsletter mentioned Makenna Martin, a then-college student who was holding an online bracket (much like the NCAA bracket) where people could fill out their choices for the best-looking Dodger. She added a charitable aspect to it, raising money for a charity for women who are the victim of domestic violence.

Martin, now a college graduate, has continued the bracket, and this year is using it to raise money for “Peace Over Violence,” another charity that helps victims of domestic abuse. You do not have to donate to take part in the bracket challenge. Whether you donate or not, it’s a lot of fun to do. There’s also a raffle to raise funds, with a lot of Dodgers prizes to win. A tip of the cap to Martin and to all young people who try to make the world just a little bit better.

Martin answered a few question via email:

Q: When did you come up with the hottest Dodger bracket and how has it grown over the years?

Martin: It mostly started as a joke with some of my friends on Twitter when I was a senior in high school (8 years ago now!) but it really blew up unexpectedly so I have done it every year since given that everyone has so much fun with it. Four years ago I had the idea to add the fundraiser aspect given the allegations against Trevor Bauer and later on Julio Urías, so we have been able to use our silly annual tradition to bring real change to our community.

Q. What charity is the bracket benefitting this year?

Martin: We are once again supporting Peace Over Violence this year, an organization focused on supporting survivors of domestic violence with the resources they need to heal and thrive.

Q. How much money have you raised for charity over the years?

Martin: We are up to over $33,000 total over the last four years!

Q. Cody Bellinger won your bracket a couple of times, and Chris Taylor has won. Now they are gone. Who’s the odds-on favorite this year?

Martin: I think you can never bet against Shohei [Ohtani], he’s just too good at everything!

Q. Last time we talked, you were in college. What are you up to now?

Martin: I graduated from UC Davis in 2023 and for the last two years I have worked on campus in nutrition research.

Q. Your prediction for the playoffs this year?

Martin: I predict that the bullpen is going to give us all a heart attack.

Q. Finally, for people who want to fill out a bracket and learn more, where should they go?

Martin: All of the information and links can be found on my Twitter (makenna_m19) which is most likely to be up to date, or on Bluesky (makfmartin@bsky.social).

Poll time

We asked, “If all goes as expected this week and the Dodgers win the West, which team would you prefer the Dodgers play in the first round, New York, Cincinnati or Arizona?”

The results, after 8,130 votes:

Cincinnati, 55.9%

New York, 30.1%

Arizona, 14%

Up next

Friday: Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 6-3, 2.86 ERA) at Seattle (George Kirby, 10-7, 4,24 ERA), 6:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Dodgers (Tyler Glasnow, 4-3, 3.30 ERA) at Seattle (Logan Gilbert, 6-6, 3.43 ERA), 6:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 10-2, 3.52 ERA) at Seattle (Bryce Miller, 4-5, 5.53 ERA), 12:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

The Dodgers celebrate winning the NL West. Watch and listen here.

Until next time...