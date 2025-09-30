Dodgers Dugout: How the Dodgers and Reds match up

Freddie Freeman comes to the mound to remove Clayton Kershaw from his final regular-season start Sunday.

Hi and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and our long regular-season journey has ended with more October baseball.

The Cincinnati Reds won the final wild-card spot and will face the Dodgers in a best-of-three wild-card series starting today at 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN; in fact, all three games will be at 6 p.m. on ESPN (and on the usual Dodgers radio stations).

On paper, the Dodgers should beat the Reds, but we all know what that is worth.

Let’s take a look at how the two teams compare and where they ranked among the 30 teams:

Batting

Runs per game

Dodgers, 5.09 (2nd)

MLB average, 4.45

Reds, 4.42 (14th)

Batting average

Dodgers, .253 (5th)

MLB average, .245

Reds, .245 (18th)

On-base %

Dodgers, .327 (5th)

MLB average, .315

Reds, .315 (16th)

Slugging %

Dodgers, .441 (2nd)

MLB average, .404

Reds, .391 (21st)

Doubles

MLB average, 258

Dodgers, 257 (13th)

Reds, 250 (18th)

Triples

Reds, 23 (10th)

MLB average, 21

Dodgers, 21 (T12th)

Home runs

Dodgers, 244 (2nd)

MLB average, 188

Reds, 167 (21st)

Walks

Dodgers, 580 (2nd)

Reds, 527 (12th)

MLB average, 513

Strikeouts

Reds, 1,415 (9th)

MLB average, 1,355

Dodgers, 1,353 (16th)

Stolen bases

MLB average, 115

Reds, 105 (19th)

Dodgers, 88 (T21st)

Sacrifice bunts

MLB average, 19

Dodgers, 13 (T20th)

Reds, 12 (24th)

Batting average with two out and runners in scoring position

Dodgers, .271 (1st)

MLB average, .233

Reds, .208 (28th)

Pitching

ERA

Reds, 3.86 (12th)

Dodgers, 3.95 (16th)

MLB average, 4.15

Rotation ERA

Dodgers, 3.69 (5th)

Reds, 3.85 (9th)

MLB average, 4.21

Bullpen ERA

Reds, 3.89 (14th)

MLB average, 4.08

Dodgers, 4.27 (20th)

FIP (click here for explainer)

Dodgers, 3.93 (7th)

Reds, 4.11 (18th)

MLB average, 4.16

Walks

Dodgers, 563 (5th)

MLB average, 513

Reds, 494 (20th)

Strikeouts

Dodgers, 1,505 (1st)

MLB average, 1,355

Reds, 1,380 (13th)

Saves

Dodgers, 46 (5th)

Reds, 41 (T15th)

MLB average, 40

Blown saves

Dodgers, 27 (T7th)

MLB average, 24

Reds, 22 (16th)

Inherited runners who scored %

Dodgers, 26.1% (3rd)

MLB average, 31.8%

Reds, 31.8% (14th)

Relief innings

Dodgers, 657.2 (1st)

MLB average, 595

Reds, 569.1 (25th)

Relief wins

Dodgers, 44 (T1st)

MLB average, 33

Reds, 30 (20th)

Relief losses

Dodgers, 33 (T7th)

Reds, 30 (11th)

MLB average, 29

The players

When comparing the main players on the teams, keep in mind that players can move around depending on who is starting and managerial whim. Gavin Lux, for example, has started at left field, DH and second base for the Reds. For a full look at the Reds statistically, click here.

DH

Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani. .282/.392/.622, 25 doubles, 55 homers, 102 RBIs

Reds, Miguel Andujar, .359/.400/.544, 7 doubles, 4 homers, 17 RBIs

Catcher

Dodgers, Will Smith, .296/.404/.497, 20 doubles, 17 homers, 61 RBIs

Dodgers, Ben Rortvedt, .224/.309/.327, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBIs

Reds, Jose Trevino, .238/.272/.351, 20 doubles, 4 homers, 22 RBIs

Reds, Tyler Stephenson, .231/.316/.421, 18 doubles, 13 homers, 50 RBIs

First base

Dodgers, Freddie Freeman, .295/.367/.502, 39 doubles, 24 homers, 90 RBIs

Reds, Spencer Steer, .238/.312/.411, 21 doubles, 21 homers, 75 RBIs

Reds, Sal Stewart, .255/.293/.545, 1 double, 5 homers, 8 RBIs

Second base

Dodgers, Miguel Rojas, .262/.318/.397, 18 doubles, 7 homers, 27 RBIs

Dodgers, Kiké Hernández, .203/.255/.366, 8 doubles, 10 homers, 35 RBIs

Reds, Matt McLain, .220/.300/.343, 18 doubles, 15 homers, 50 RBIs

Third base

Dodgers, Max Muncy, .243/.376/.470, 10 doubles, 19 homers, 67 RBIs

Reds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, .234/.315/.342, 6 doubles, 3 homers, 13 RBIs

Shortstop

Dodgers, Mookie Betts, .258/.326/.406, 23 doubles, 20 homers, 82 RBIs

Reds, Elly De La Cruz, .264/.336/.440, 31 doubles, 22 homers, 86 RBIs

Left field

Dodgers, Michael Conforto, .199/.305/.333, 20 doubles, 12 homers, 36 RBIs

Reds, Gavin Lux, .269/.350/.374, 28 doubles, 5 homers, 53 RBIs

Note: Lately, when a left-hander is on the mound, Steer moves from first to left, Stewart starts at first and Lux hits the bench.

Center field

Dodgers, Andy Pages, .272/.313/.461, 27 doubles, 27 homers, 86 RBIs

Dodgers, Tommy Edman, .225/.274/.382, 13 doubles, 13 homers, 49 RBIs

Reds, TJ Friedl, .261/.364/.378, 22 doubles, 14 homers, 53 RBIs

Right field

Dodgers, Teoscar Hernández, .247/.284/.454, 29 doubles, 25 homers, 89 RBIs

Reds, Noelvy Marté, .263/.300/.448, 17 doubles, 14 homers, 51 RBIs

The three probable starting pitchers

Dodgers

*Blake Snell, 5-4, 2.35 ERA, 61.1 IP, 51 hits, 26 walks, 72 K’s

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 12-8, 2.49 ERA, 173.2 IP, 113 hits, 59 walks, 201 K’s

Shohei Ohtani, 1-1, 2.87 ERA, 47 IP, 40 hits, 9 walks, 62 K’s

Reds

Hunter Greene, 7-3, 2.76 ERA, 107.2 IP, 75 hits, 26 walks, 132 K’s

*Andrew Abbott, 10-7, 2.87 ERA, 166.1 IP, 148 hits, 43 walks, 149 K’s

*Nick Lodolo, 9-8, 3.33 ERA, 156.2 IP, 138 hits, 31 walks, 56 K’s

The main relievers

Reds

Emilio Pagán, 2-4, 2.88 ERA, 32 saves, 68.2 IP, 41 hits, 22 walks, 81 K’s

Tony Santillan, 1-5, 2.44 ERA, 7 saves, 73.2 IP, 53 hits, 29 walks, 75 K’s

*Brent Suter, 1-2, 4.52 ERA, 67.2 IP, 69 hits, 18 walks, 53 K’s

Dodgers

Tanner Scott, 1-4, 4.74 ERA, 23 saves, 57 IP, 54 hits, 18 walks, 60 K’s

*Alex Vesia, 4-2, 3.02 ERA, 5 saves, 59.2 IP, 37 hits, 22 walks, 80 K’s

Emmet Sheehan, 6-3, 2.82 ERA, 73.1 IP, 49 hits, 22 walks, 89 K’s

Blake Treinen, 2-7. 5.40 ERA, 26.2 IP, 30 hits, 19 walks, 36 K’s

The wild-card roster

We know Clayton Kershaw will not be on the wild-card roster, as Dave Roberts announced that over the weekend.

Will Smith is still dealing with a hairline fracture of his right hand. Will he be able to play in the wild-card series? That’s a big question. And if they put him on the roster and have to take him off because he is too injured, then he would also have to sit out the next round.

Max Muncy is ready for the wild-card series; they were just being judicious with his playing time to protect the various sore body parts he has right now.

Brock Stewart won’t be on it. He’s having season-ending shoulder surgery.

Who makes it among Alex Call, Michael Conforto and Hyeseong Kim? If Smith makes the roster, do they add Dalton Rushing as a third catcher? Do they put Tyler Glasnow in the bullpen for this round or go with a true reliever?

Who’s going to win?

The Dodgers have been playing some of their best baseball lately, going 15-5 in their last 20 games. The Reds are a good team, but I think the Dodgers will get past them. Prediction: Dodgers in two.

The folks at baseball-reference.com simulated the postseason 1,000 times, and this is how many times each team won the World Series:

Milwaukee, 216

Philadelphia, 191

Toronto, 134

Seattle, 125

Boston, 68

New York, 52

San Diego, 46

Dodgers, 44

Cleveland, 38

Chicago, 37

Cincinnati, 25

Detroit, 24

Nice moment

Since he is not on the wild-card roster, Clayton Kershaw pitched what could be his final game Sunday in Seattle. He struck out the final batter he faced.

Striking him out seemed apropos, since a strikeout is what put Kershaw on the scene with Dodgers fans.

It was spring training of 2008, and the game was on TV, on a station where everyone could watch it (the good old days). Most fans knew Kershaw was a highly touted prospect, the seventh overall pick in the 2006 draft. But that’s all they knew.

And then Kershaw came in to pitch. Back then, fans didn’t trust anything unless it was told to them by Vin Scully, who was in the booth for the game. Kershaw was wearing not No. 22, but No. 96, as he wasn’t expected to make the team.

Scully was recounting Kershaw’s many accomplishments in high school and the minors when Sean Casey of the Boston Red Sox came up to the plate. Casey was a career .302 hitter, so he was no slouch at the plate. Kershaw got two strikes on him, then broke off his famous 12-to-6 curve. Casey’s knees buckled. Scully said

“Oh, what a curveball. Holy mackerel! He just broke off Public Enemy No. 1. Look at this thing. It’s up here, it’s down there and Casey’s history.”

People were talking about it the next day. “Did you see Kershaw yesterday? Did you hear what Vin said?”

That began the legend of Clayton Kershaw. Hopefully, there’s at least one more magical moment left.

Remember them?

The Dodgers used 25 position players and 40 pitchers this season (some, such as Kiké Hernández and Shohei Ohtani, did both). Do you remember them all? Here’s they are, listed in order of plate appearances and innings pitched.

Position players

Shohei Ohtani

Mookie Betts

Freddie Freeman

Andy Pages

Teoscar Hernández

Michael Conforto

Will Smith

Max Muncy

Tommy Edman

Miguel Rojas

Kiké Hernández

Hyeseong Kim

Dalton Rushing

Alex Freeland

Alex Call

Ben Rortvedt

Austin Barnes

James Outman

Chris Taylor

Esteury Ruiz

Buddy Kennedy

Eddie Rosario

Hunter Feduccia

Chuckie Robinson

Justin Dean

Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Clayton Kershaw

Dustin May

Tyler Glasnow

Ben Casparius

Jack Dreyer

Emmet Sheehan

Justin Wrobleski

Anthony Banda

Blake Snell

Alex Vesia

Tanner Scott

Shohei Ohtani

Kirby Yates

Landon Knack

Roki Sasaki

Tony Gonsolin

Matt Sauer

Luis García

Blake Treinen

Lou Trivino

Edgardo Henriquez

Will Klein

Michael Kopech

Alexis Díaz

Noah Davis

Evan Phillips

Kiké Hernández

Miguel Rojas

Bobby Miller

Yoendrys Gómez

Chris Stratton

Brock Stewart

Jack Little

José Ureña

Ryan Loutos

Paul Gervase

J.P. Feyereisen

Julian Fernández

Andrew Heaney

Up next

Tuesday: Cincinnati (Hunter Greene, 7-4, 2.76 ERA) at Dodgers (*Blake Snell, 5-4, 2.35 ERA), 6 p.m., ESPN LA, AM 570, KTMZ 1220

Wednesday: Cincinnati (TBD) at Dodgers (TBD), 6 p.m., ESPN, AM 570, KTMZ 1220

Thursday: Cincinnati (TBD) at Dodgers (TBD), 6 p.m., ESPN, AM 570, KTMZ 1220

*-left-handed

The other postseason games

In case you want to watch how the other teams are doing:

Tuesday

Detroit at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ESPN

San Diego at Chicago, noon, ABC

Boston at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday

Detroit at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ESPN

San Diego at Chicago, noon, ABC

Boston at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN

Thursday*

Detroit at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ESPN

San Diego at Chicago, noon, ABC

Boston at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

Note: Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Toronto and Seattle have first-round byes.

And finally

Freddie Freeman removes Clayton Kershaw from his final regular-season start. Watch and listen here.

Until next time...