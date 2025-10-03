Dodgers Dugout: Recapping the Reds series, previewing Dodgers-Phillies

Hi and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I do believe the Dodgers found their closer.

Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The Dodgers had little trouble disposing of the Reds in two games, despite the bullpen trying to make things as interesting as possible. A few things that caught my eye:

—Remember when some doofus wrote that Mookie Betts should drop down in the order and move back to right field? Well, I was wrong. Since then, he hit .317/.376/.516 in the regular season and he went six for nine with three doubles and three RBIs against the Reds. Also, his defense has continued to improve, and there’s a chance he could end up a Gold Glove finalist. He led all shortstops in defensive runs saved this season.

—I don’t know how it happens, but somehow when the postseason begins, Kiké Hernández changes into Super Kiké in the postseason (though he leaves his glasses on). He went four for eight against the Reds, after hitting just .203 in the regular season. He is hitting .286/.357/.525 in 88 career postseason games, but just .236/.305/.403 in the regular season.

Advertisement

“October Kiké is something pretty special,” Dave Roberts said after Game 2. “And the track record speaks for itself. He’s one of the best throughout the history of the postseason.”

Hernández: “I know they brought me here for these types of moments. The beautiful thing about the postseason is that once we get to the postseason, everything starts at zero. You can have a bad year and you flip the script and you start over in the postseason. You have a good postseason, help the team win, and nobody ever remembers what you did in the regular season.”

—ESPN continues to have terrible broadcasters for their games. TBS will carry all five NLDS games.

Advertisement

—How about Ben Rortvedt? A career .190 hitter who was signed by the Dodgers because of injuries, and now he seems to be in the middle of all the action. He went three for six against the Reds with two sacrifice bunts. Two sacrifice bunts. It’s unheard of. And he catches the pitching staff as if he has been with the team for years.

—What is there to say about Shohei Ohtani that hasn’t already been said? Worth every penny.

—Teoscar Hernández seems back at the plate, but his fielding is still a problem. I’m going to guess that we will discover after the season that he is dealing with some nagging injuries. He doesn’t seem to be running full speed all the time.

—Andy Pages is the only Dodger not to get a hit against the Reds, but he had several nice at-bats and the Reds were afraid to run on his arm.

Advertisement

—Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were excellent. When the Reds loaded the bases with no outs against Yamamoto, you could sense a change in his demeanor. Getting out of that inning was quite a lift.

—Then there’s the bullpen. Someone needs to check the water down there. All these guys come in and seem afraid to attack the hitters. They nibble and nibble and it gets frustrating. Death by a thousand paper cuts. It even happened to Emmet Sheehan, who looked like a totally different pitcher coming out of the ‘pen. You can get away with this against the Reds, but the Phillies will take every advantage.

—Don’t want to get ahead of my punt coverage here, but Blake Treinen is looking more and more like his old self.

—And then there’s Roki Sasaki. He came in and said “Here’s a 100-mph fastball in the zone, try to hit it.” All his pitches look the same until the last moment, when they dive or slide. I thought I was watching Eric Gagné out there for a minute. Or, as Max Muncy said after Game 2, “Wow. Really, all you can say is wow.”

—Up next are the Phillies. Much like last season’s Dodgers-Padres NLDS, this feels like a World Series matchup. It’s not going to be cakewalk, and if the bullpen falters, the chances of the Dodgers winning decrease exponentially. However, the Dodgers are 17-5 in their last 22 games. The starting pitchers are going deeper into games. They will have Clayton Kershaw in the bullpen (and maybe he even starts Game 4 if necessary). Maybe he can convince these guys to calm down a little. The Dodger offense will need to remain patient, work counts and get the Phillies’ starting pitchers out as soon as they cam

Best-of-five series are tricky. There’s little room for error. But, the Dodgers are playing their best ball at the right moment so.....

Prediction: Dodgers in 5.

Let’s take a look at how the two teams compare and where they ranked among the 30 teams:

Batting

Runs per game

Dodgers, 5.09 (2nd)

Phillies, 4.80 (8th)

MLB average, 4.45

Batting average

Phillies, .258 (3rd)

Dodgers, .253 (5th)

MLB average, .245

On-base %

Phillies, .328 (4th)

Dodgers, .327 (5th)

MLB average, .315

Slugging %

Dodgers, .441 (2nd)

Phillies, .431 (4th)

MLB average, .404

Doubles

Phillies, 268 (7th)

MLB average, 258

Dodgers, 257 (13th)

Triples

Phillies, 24 (T8th)

MLB average, 21

Dodgers, 21 (T12th)

Home runs

Dodgers, 244 (2nd)

Phillies, 212 (10th)

MLB average, 188

Walks

Dodgers, 580 (2nd)

Phillies, 528 (11th)

MLB average, 513

Strikeouts

MLB average, 1,355

Dodgers, 1,353 (16th)

Phillies, 1,337 (19th)

Stolen bases

Phillies, 124 (12th)

MLB average, 115

Dodgers, 88 (T21st)

Sacrifice bunts

MLB average, 19

Phillies, 16 (T15th)

Dodgers, 13 (T20th)

Batting average with two out and runners in scoring position

Dodgers, .271 (1st)

MLB average, .233

Phillies, .228 (19th)

Pitching

ERA

Phillies, 3.79 (8th)

Dodgers, 3.95 (16th)

MLB average, 4.15

Rotation ERA

Phillies, 3.53 (2nd)

Dodgers, 3.69 (5th)

MLB average, 4.21

Bullpen ERA

MLB average, 4.08

Phillies, 4.265 (20th)

Dodgers, 4.269 (21st)

FIP (click here for explainer)

Phillies, 3.71 (1st)

Dodgers, 3.93 (7th)

MLB average, 4.16

Walks

Dodgers, 563 (5th)

MLB average, 513

Phillies, 435 (29th)

Strikeouts

Dodgers, 1,505 (1st)

Phillies, 1,472 (3rd)

MLB average, 1,355

Saves

Phillies, 47 (T2nd)

Dodgers, 46 (5th)

MLB average, 40

Blown saves

Dodgers, 27 (T7th)

Phillies, 27 (T7th)

MLB average, 24

Inherited runners who scored %

Dodgers, 26.1% (3rd)

MLB average, 31.8%

Phillies, 31.8% (15th)

Relief innings

Dodgers, 657.2 (1st)

MLB average, 595

Phillies, 510.2 (30th)

Relief wins

Dodgers, 44 (T1st)

MLB average, 33

Phillies 33 (T14th)

Relief losses

Dodgers, 33 (T7th)

MLB average, 29

Phillies, 22 (T26th)

The players

When comparing the main players on the teams, keep in mind that players can move around depending on who is starting and managerial whim. Gavin Lux, for example, has started at left field, DH and second base for the Reds. For a full look at the Reds statistically, click here.

DH

Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani. .282/.392/.622, 25 doubles, 55 homers, 102 RBIs

Phillies, Kyle Schwarber, .240/.365/.563, 23 doubles, 56 homers, 132 RBIs

The top two NL MVP candidates face off. Remember, voting takes place before the postseason begins, so this will have no impact on who wins the award.

Advertisement

Catcher

Dodgers, Will Smith, .296/.404/.497, 20 doubles, 17 homers, 61 RBIs

Dodgers, Ben Rortvedt, .224/.309/.327, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBIs

Phillies, J.T. Realmuto, .257/.315/.384, 26 doubles, 12 homers, 52 RBIs

Phillies, Rafael Marchán, .210/.282/.305, 4 doubles, 2 homers, 13 RBIs

First base

Dodgers, Freddie Freeman, .295/.367/.502, 39 doubles, 24 homers, 90 RBIs

Phillies, Bryce Harper, .261/.357/.487, 32 doubles, 27 homers, 75 RBIs

Second base

Dodgers, Miguel Rojas, .262/.318/.397, 18 doubles, 7 homers, 27 RBIs

Dodgers, Tommy Edman, .225/.274/.382, 13 doubles, 13 homers, 49 RBIs

Phillies, Bryson Stott, .257/.328/.391, 22 doubles, 13 homers, 66 RBIs

Third base

Dodgers, Max Muncy, .243/.376/.470, 10 doubles, 19 homers, 67 RBIs

Phillies, Alec Bohm, .287/.331/.409, 18 doubles, 11 homers, 59 RBIs

Shortstop

Dodgers, Mookie Betts, .258/.326/.406, 23 doubles, 20 homers, 82 RBIs

Phillies, Trea Turner, .304/.355/.457, 31 doubles, 15 homers, 69 RBIs

Turner won the batting title this season.

Left field

Dodgers, Kiké Hernández, .203/.255/.366, 8 doubles, 10 homers, 35 RBIs

Phillies, Brandon Marsh, .280/.342/.443, 25 doubles, 11 homers, 43 RBIs

Center field

Dodgers, Andy Pages, .272/.313/.461, 27 doubles, 27 homers, 86 RBIs

Phillies, Harrison Bader, .305/.361/.463, 11 doubles, 5 homers, 16 RBIs

Bader was acquired at the trade deadline. His numbers shown are with the Phillies only.

Right field

Dodgers, Teoscar Hernández, .247/.284/.454, 29 doubles, 25 homers, 89 RBIs

Phillies, Nick Castellano, .250/.294/.400, 27 doubles, 17 homers, 72 RBIs

Of the Phillies listed, Harper, Stott, Marsh and Schwarber bat left-handed.

Starting pitchers

Dodgers

*Blake Snell, 5-4, 2.35 ERA, 61.1 IP, 51 hits, 26 walks, 72 K’s

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 12-8, 2.49 ERA, 173.2 IP, 113 hits, 59 walks, 201 K’s

Shohei Ohtani, 1-1, 2.87 ERA, 47 IP, 40 hits, 9 walks, 62 K’s

Tyler Glasnow, 4-3, 3.19 ERA, 90.1 IP, 56 hits, 43 walks, 106 K’s

*Clayton Kershaw, 11-2, 3.36 ERA, 112.2 IP, 102 hits, 35 walks, 84 K’s

Phillies

*Cristopher Sánchez, 13-5, 2.50 ERA, 202 IP, 171 hits, 44 walks, 212 K’s

*Jesús Luzardo, 15-7, 3.92 ERA, 183.2 IP, 167 hits, 57 walks, 216 K’s

*Ranger Suárez, 12-8, 3.20 ERA, 157.1 IP, 154 hits, 38 walks, 151 K’s

Aaron Nola, 5-10, 6.01 ERA, 94.1 IP, 99 hits, 29 walks, 97 K’s

The main relievers

Dodgers

*Tanner Scott, 1-4, 4.74 ERA, 23 saves, 57 IP, 54 hits, 18 walks, 60 K’s

*Alex Vesia, 4-2, 3.02 ERA, 5 saves, 59.2 IP, 37 hits, 22 walks, 80 K’s

Emmet Sheehan, 6-3, 2.82 ERA, 73.1 IP, 49 hits, 22 walks, 89 K’s

Blake Treinen, 2-7. 5.40 ERA, 26.2 IP, 30 hits, 19 walks, 36 K’s

Roki Sasaki, 1-1, 4.46 ERA, 36.1 IP, 30 hits, 22 walks, 28 K’s

Phillies

Jhoan Duran, 1-2, 2.18 ERA, 16 saves, 20.2 IP, 18 hits, 1 walk, 27 K’s

*Tanner Banks, 6-2, 3.07 ERA, 1 save, 67.1 IP, 56 hits, 12 walks, 61 K’s

*Matt Strahm, 2-3, 2.74 ERA, 6 saves, 62.1 IP, 47 hits, 20 walks, 70 K’s

Orion Kerkering, 8-2, 3.30 ERA, 4 saves, 60 IP, 55 hits, 27 walks, 65 K’s

Walker Buehler, 3-0, 0.66 ERA, 13.2 IP, 10 hits, 6 walks, 8 K’s

Duran was acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline. His numbers shown are with the Phillies only.

*-left-handed

The NLDS roster

The biggest surprise for the wild-card roster was no Michael Conforto. Instead, Justin Dean was added for late-inning defense. The Dodgers carried 11 pitchers and 15 position players. What will the Dodgers do for the NLDS? Ohtani gives them an extra pitcher (for example, Ohtani didn’t count as one of their 11 pitchers in the wild-card roster, even though he probably would have started Game 3.) So, if the Dodgers go with 13 pitchers and 13 position players, they are in effect carrying 14 pitchers because of Ohtani.

Who will be cut from the position player roster for the NLDS? Will they carry three catchers again? Is Will Smith ready to do something besides pinch-hit? Will Dean stick around one more round? Will Conforto return? Tune in next time on “As the World...” sorry, wrong show. We’ll find out a few hours before Game 1.

Poll time

Who do you think will win the Dodgers-Phillies series?

Click here to vote in our survey.

Up next

Saturday: Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani, 1-1, 2.87 ERA) at Philadelphia (*Cristopher Sánchez, 13-5, 2.50 ERA), 3:30 p.m., TBS, AM 570, KTMZ 1220, ESPN radio

Monday: Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3 p.m., TBS, AM 570, KTMZ 1220, ESPN radio

Wednesday: Philadelphia (TBD) at Dodgers (TBD), TBD, TBS, AM 570, KTMZ 1220, ESPN radio

x-Thursday: Philadelphia (TBD) at Dodgers (TBD), TBD, TBS, AM 570, KTMZ 1220, ESPN radio

x-Saturday, Oct. 11: Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), TBD, TBS, AM 570, KTMZ 1220, ESPN radio

*-left-handed

x-if necessary

In case you missed it

Hernández: Is Roki Sasaki the Dodgers’ closer now? ‘That’s what we need right there’

It must be October, because Super Kiké Hernández is here.

The Dodgers advance to the NLDS, defeating the Reds | Dodgers Debate

Advertisement

Plaschke: One team stands between the Dodgers and a World Series title ... Bring on the Phillies!

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Phillies in the NLDS

Shaikin: Why the Dodgers don’t need to worry about rested starting pitchers for NLDS

Hernández: Can the Dodgers win a World Series with such an unreliable bullpen?

‘It’s awesome.’ Blake Snell gives the Dodgers just what they paid for

A ‘really grateful’ catcher Ben Rortvedt is thrust into Dodgers’ postseason plans

Advertisement

And finally

The Dodgers celebrate winning the wild-card series. Watch and listen here.

Until next time...