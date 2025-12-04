Dodgers Dugout: Who will be on the Dodgers next season?

Hi and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. The glow from back-to-back titles hasn’t quite faded, but we must turn our attention to the 2026 Dodgers.

Who will be on the team?

Will the 2026 Dodgers look different than the 2025 Dodgers? Probably, but it likely won’t be a huge difference. Let’s take a look at the status of the players this offseason:

Under contract

Mookie Betts (signed througn 2032)

Tommy Edman (signed through 2029)

Freddie Freeman (signed through 2027)

Tyler Glasnow (signed through 2027)

Teoscar Hernández (signed through 2027)

Hyeseong Kim (signed through 2027)

Max Muncy (signed through 2026)

Shohei Ohtani (signed through 2033)

Miguel Rojas (signed through 2026)

Tanner Scott (signed through 2028)

Blake Snell (signed through 2029)

Will Smith (signed through 2033)

Blake Treinen (signed through 2026)

Alex Vesia (signed through 2026)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (signed through 2035)

Note: Some of the above players have option years at the end of their contract, but I didn’t want to get too technical so we can focus on next year.

Arbitration eligible

Anthony Banda

Alex Call

Brusdar Graterol

Brock Stewart

Under team control, not eligible for arbitration

Ben Casparius

Jack Dreyer

Alex Freeland

Edgardo Henriquez

Kyle Hurt

Will Klein

Landon Knack

Bobby Miller

Andy Pages

Esteury Ruiz

Dalton Rushing

River Ryan

Roki Sasaki

Emmet Sheehan

Gavin Stone

Justin Wrobleski

The players not eligible for arbitration could theoretically have their contract renewed at the league minimum, which will be around $780,000 next season.

Free agents

Michael Conforto

Tony Gonsolin

Michael Grove

Kiké Hernández

Michael Kopech

Evan Phillips

Kirby Yates

Retired

Clayton Kershaw

Already with a new team

Justin Dean (San Francisco)

Ben Rortvedt (Cincinnati)

So, as you can see, most of the players are set to come back. Rojas was a free agent, but he agreed to a one-year, $5.5-million deal on Wednesday for what he has said before will be his final season. Of the free agents, it’s possible that Hernández and Phillips could return. However, Hernández had surgery on his left elbow (an injury he sustained in May, explaining in part his poor hitting last year) and won’t be able to play until June at the earliest. Phillips is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won’t be back until after the All-Star break. It’s possible the Dodgers don’t re-sign the two of them until after the season begins, unless some other team swoops in with an offer.

The Dodgers could use another outfielder, and the free agents linked with them the most are Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger. Tucker has been a very good hitter since 2019, is a good fielding right fielder, but will probably get a contract for around 10 years and $400 million. Will the Dodgers want to pay that much? Seems unlikely. Bellinger resurrected his career after leaving the Dodgers and would be cheaper, but the Yankees apparently want him back and a reunion with L.A. seems unlikely.

It seems the best bet is they sign a guy to a one-year contract and hope it goes better than it did with Conforto (hey, it worked well with Teoscar), or they trade for someone such as Steven Kwan of Cleveland. The Dodgers have a lot of prospects who aren’t going to get much playing time that they could send in a trade for an outfielder (or a reliever, their other need).

In short, expect a couple of additions to the team. But it’s hard to guess what Andrew Friedman will do. Not many were predicting the signing of Teoscar and Conforto, but they happened. There are many rumors floating out there, but that’s all they are, rumors. When you want to know what’s really happening, check out latimes.com/sports/dodgers.

Jack Harris takes a closer look at all this here.

A couple of roster notes

Not long after the World Series, the Dodgers picked up the $10-million option on Max Muncy‘s contract and the $3.65-million option on Alex Vesia‘s contract.

They also designated Justin Dean for assignment and he was signed by the Giants. Dean’s Dodger career ends with some unusual numbers: 31 games, two at-bats, two runs scored, two stolen bases, one time throwing his hands in the air to signify a dead ball and perhaps saving a World Series victory.

The Dodgers also lost catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Reds after putting him on waivers. Rortvedt quickly became a fan favorite after the Dodgers acquired him for catching depth when Will Smith was injured. Rortvedt became a favorite of pitchers, had some key hits, and surpassed Dalton Rushing in the catching hierarchy, getting almost all of the playing time until Smith returned. He hit .224 in the season and .429 in the postseason. Just before the Dodgers put him on waivers, the Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $1.25-million contract, perhaps hoping that would stop a team from claiming him, but it didn’t work.

Tony Gonsolin and Michael Grove were removed from the 40-man roster and elected to become free agents. It’s possible either could be re-signed, but Gonsolin had surgery in August with a recovery time of 8-10 months, while Grove spent all of last season on the IL with a torn labrum and has a 5.48 ERA in 149 career innings.

How old is too old?

One of the concerns heading into next season is the age of the roster. The star players seem to be aging rapidly. Everyone in the starting lineup, except Pages, was at least 30

The oldest teams in baseball last season, ranked by average age of roster:

Dodgers, 31.48

San Diego, 30.74

Texas, 30.68

Toronto, 30.55

Chicago Cubs, 30.28

The youngest team was Miami at 27.41 years.

At some point, age will catch up to them. Probably not this season, but the window on this team is closing.

Ohtani wins MVP

As expected, Shohei Ohtani was named NL MVP in a unanimous vote. Two years with the Dodgers, two MVP awards. That’s pretty good. It is his fourth MVP award overall, second behind only Barry Bonds, who won seven.

Dodgers with MVP awards

3

Roy Campanella

2

Shohei Ohtani

1

Cody Bellinger

Dolph Camilli

Jake Daubert

Steve Garvey

Kirk Gibson

Clayton Kershaw

Sandy Koufax

Don Newcombe

Jackie Robinson

Dazzy Vance

Maury Wills

New book

Ross Porter, the longtime Dodger announcer who used to do the “Ask Ross Porter” feature in this newsletter, has a new book out title “The Ross Porter Chronicles — Volume 1: The Dodger Years.” It is a compendium of interviews he has done over the years with Dodgers, including Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell, Ron Cey and Sandy Koufax.

It is a great trip down memory lane for Dodgers fans and well worth the price. To buy a signed copy, visit rossportersports.com. You can also find it at Amazon.com.

Best dog ever

Forgive the personal indulgence here, but not long after the Dodgers won the World Series, the best dog ever, Lucy, died. We got her for my youngest daughter, Hannah, when she was in first grade and the two of them became inseparable. I’m pretty sure that for the first month, Lucy’s feet never touched the ground because Hannah carried her everywhere. When Hannah went to school, Lucy sat on the back of the couch next to our front window and just looked outside, waiting for her return.

Hannah’s room was on the other side of the house, so sometimes my wife and I would worry about her. One night, Lucy started barking like we have never heard before. We rushed over, and a possum was outside on the fence, but Lucy could see the possum’s shadow in the room. She guarded Hannah always, and we never had to worry again.

Lucy was a little dog, a shih-tzu/maltese mix. And she didn’t consider herself a dog. She was a person trapped in a dog’s body. She was a very good girl, and we all miss her, though we are buoyed by the fact she lived a good, long life, dying when she was 19 years old. She was part of the family, and the best dog ever.

Happiness to all

I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving and has a wonderful upcoming holiday season. If you are feeling alone during these holidays, I’ve been there. People do care about you, and things will get better. Really. I’m living proof.

Until next time...