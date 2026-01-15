Dodgers Dugout: Could these remaining free agents end up with the Dodgers?

March 2025 photo of New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger celebrating in the dugout after hitting a home against the Milwaukee Brewer in New York. Bellinger, a former Dodger, is a free agent.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Let’s take a look at the biggest remaining free agents this offseason.

Let’s take a look at the top remaining free agents and if they fill any Dodger needs. Click on the players name to be taken to his baseball-reference.com page. The age listed is the age on opening day this season.

Kyle Tucker, 29, outfielder

Tucker had a great first half of the season with the Cubs (.280/.384/.499) and a poor second half (.231/360/.378). Turns out he was dealing with a hairline fracture in his right hand and later had a strained calf muscle. It was the second straight season hampered by injuries (he played in only 78 games in 2024 because of a right shin injury).

Some experts think he will get 10 years, $400 million, but will his recent injury history bring that number down? He would fit well in the Dodgers outfield, but it seems unlikely they would pay that much for him. He has talked to the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets. The Mets have apparently offered him three years, $150 million.

Bo Bichette, 28, shortstop

You remember Bichette from the World Series, where he hit .348 with a homer and six RBIs. Bichette is a solid hitter (career OPS+ of 121), but he has one problem: he can’t field. If the Dodgers signed him, they would have to move him to second base, where he is also a bad fielder. That could move Tommy Edman to center field, Andy Pages to right and Teoscar Hernández to left. Bichette could get eight years, $200 million. Would the Dodgers take diminished defense to get his bat in the lineup? It seems that if the Dodgers were to sign Bichette, or Tucker, they would give fewer years with a higher average value.

Cody Bellinger, 30, outfielder

Bellinger has apparently reached an impasse with the Yankees in negotiations to re-sign with them. Can the Dodgers swoop in and bring in a familiar face? It seems unlikely. They didn’t part ways under the best of circumstances. Bellinger’s numbers last season were inflated somewhat by playing half his games in Yankee Stadium. But since 2023, he is hitting .281/.338/.477 with 73 home runs, and, get this, finished in the top 20 among the most difficult hitters to strike out last season. He could slot in at any outfield spot for the Dodgers and also give Freddie Freeman a rest at first base. He really is a perfect fit for the Yankees though.

Framber Valdez, 32, starting pitcher

Valdez has spent eight seasons with the Astros and has a 3.36 ERA, winning 81 games. He is the top starting pitcher on the market and will probably get $30 million a season. The Dodgers don’t really need to spend that much on starting pitching right now.

Ranger Suárez, 30, starting pitcher

Suárez has spent eight seasons with the Phillies, good for a 3.38 ERA. If Valdez is the No. 1 pitcher out there, Suárez is 1A. He has been on the IL for part of each of the last five seasons, which will hurt his deal. Again though, it doesn’t seem like the Dodgers need a high-priced starter this season.

This just in: Right after I wrote this, Suárez agreed to a five-year, $130-million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Those are the three big position players and two top pitchers left on the market. As far as relievers go, the Dodgers already signed Edwin Díaz to anchor the bullpen and he was considered the top bullpen arm on the market. They might make another pitcher signing or two, but it seems unlikely it will be a big name.

As far as predictions go, I learned a long time ago not to try to predict what Andrew Friedman is going to do. He may just decide to make one of his famous multi-team trades for someone. And the Dodgers like to wait and see what is happening and then swoop in at the last minute with an attractive offer to a player who may feel he is being undervalued by others. The Dodgers have won two titles in a row, and their reputation among players around the league is sterling. Some players will take less to come here (Teoscar comes to mind). We will just have to wait and see what happens. But, if you forced me to make a prediction, I’d say the Dodgers don’t sign any of these guys unless they are willing to accept fewer years.

Also keep in mind that there will probably be a lockout by the owners after this season. They desperately want a salary cap and by most accounts they will be fine staying locked out into the 2027 season to get one. That could keep both sides from making usual free agent deals this offseason.

For a look at another opinion, check out our free-agent tracker here.

Dodgerfest is nearly here

The Dodgers will hold their annual fan festival, called DodgerFest, on Saturday, Jan. 31. This year’s event, hosted by Joe Davis and Stephen Nelson, will feature on-stage interviews with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. You can click here for more information. The event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

The event will feature a yard sale and a mystery bag fundraiser for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. There will also be VIP experiences, which will come with an extra charge, including player meet-and-greets, a Stadium Club lunch featuring a Dodger star, Dodger clubhouse tours, a Vin Scully Press Box tour, a tour focusing on Jackie Robinson’s legacy and photo opportunities with the 2024 and 2025 World Series trophies.

