A way too early look at the Dodgers’ opening day roster

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. At last, our long, national nightmare is over. The Dodgers re-signed Kiké Hernández.

Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Well, the first spring training game is Saturday against the Angels. Opening day is March 26 at home against Arizona. So what better time to look at a potential opening day roster? After all, it’s not like there will be injuries and roster moves before then, right? This will definitely be the roster.

But first, a couple of notes to catch up on:

—They are splitting up the raising of the World Series flag and the ring ceremony again. The ring ceremony is March 27.

—The Dodgers re-signed Evan Phillips to a one-year, $6.5-million deal. The Dodgers originally acquired Phillips off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays near the end of the 2021 season. Since then, he has gone 15-9 with a 2.22 ERA and 45 saves in 201 games (195 innings). His injury last season threw the bullpen into disarray. He had Tommy John surgery in June and won’t be back until the All-Star break.

Advertisement

—To make room for Phillips on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated Ben Rortvedt for assignment, probably hoping again that Rortvedt will go unclaimed and they can send him to the minors. However, the New York Mets claimed Rortvedt, and he will compete for a backup spot with, among other, former Dodger Austin Barnes, who signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Jan. 29

—The Dodgers re-signed Kiké Hernández to a one-year, $4.5-million deal. He had elbow surgery in the offseason and won’t be able to play until probably the All-Star break, so expect him to be put on the 60-day IL soon. To make room for Hernández, the Dodgers put Phillips on the 60-day IL.

—The Dodgers traded Anthony Banda, whom they designated for assignment last week, to the Minnesota Twins for $500,000 of international bonus pool space.

—The Dodgers signed Max Muncy to a contract extension, giving him $7 million for the 2027 season with a $10-million team option for 2028. Muncy has said he wants to remain with the Dodgers the rest of his career, and he will be 38 when the 2028 season ends.

Advertisement

—In this era of high contracts, you have to look at Muncy and Will Smith, who has a 10-year, $140-million contract, and marvel. They both have left a lot of money on the table to remain with the Dodgers. Especially Smith, who is arguably the best catcher in baseball, and definitely in the top three.

Why are the Dodgers so good at getting players for under market value? Muncy said this last week to reporters:

“Part of me and who I am as a person and how I was raised, I like to be loyal to people. This organization took a chance on me when I was out of baseball, basically. That meant a lot to me. They stuck with me when things were going bad. They’ve never wavered on me at all. That means a lot to me in itself, and it’s just a place I’m very comfortable. My family’s comfortable here. We have a chance to win every single year. That’s why I play this game. I want to win. Obviously you make money in this game, but that’s not why I play. I play because I want to win. It’s the competitive fire that I want to go out and win as much as I can. That to me is worth more than money.

“I know I’m leaving money on the table, but I’m more than OK with that because I wouldn’t be OK with myself trying to chase money somewhere else watching this team win and I’m on the sidelines. That’s just not who I am. I would rather win. Another component to it is just the relationships I’ve built here. Like I was just saying, I like to be loyal and my relationships mean a lot. I’ve created such a relationship with the staff, the front office, the coaches, the medical and training staff, the clubhouse guys. I just don’t want to create that somewhere else. Being here for my entire career at this point would mean the world to me, and this gives me the chance to do that.”

So, with that out of the way, let’s take a look at the 40-man roster.

Pitchers

Ben Casparius

Edwin Díaz

Jack Dreyer

Paul Gervase

Tyler Glasnow

Brusdar Graterol

Edgardo Henriquez

Kyle Hurt

Will Klein

Landon Knack

Ronan Kopp

Bobby Miller

Evan Phillips-*

River Ryan

Roki Sasaki

Tanner Scott

Emmet Sheehan

Blake Snell

Brock Stewart

Gavin Stone

Blake Treinen

Alex Vesia

Justin Wrobleski

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Two-way players

Shohei Ohtani

Catcher

Dalton Rushing

Will Smith

Infielders

Mookie Betts

Tommy Edman

Alex Freeland

Freddie Freeman

Kiké Hernández

Hyeseong Kim

Max Muncy

Miguel Rojas

Outfielders

Alex Call

Teoscar Hernández

Andy Pages

Michael Siani

Kyle Tucker

Ryan Ward

*-on 60-day IL so doesn’t count as part of the 40-man limit.

So, let’s assume the Dodgers go with 13 pitchers and 13 position players as usual. And, Dave Roberts reiterated Thursday that they will go with a six-man rotation, at least for the first part of the season. Where does that leave us?

Starting pitchers (6)

Tyler Glasnow

Shohei Ohtani

Roki Sasaki

Emmet Sheehan

*Blake Snell

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Bullpen (8)

Edwin Díaz

*Jack Dreyer

Brusdar Graterol

Will Klein

*Tanner Scott

Blake Treinen

*Alex Vesia

*Justin Wrobleski

*-left-handed

—Henriquez also could slip in here, it just depends on how everyone looks in spring training. Plus, knowing Dodgers history, one of these guys probably will start the season on the IL.

Advertisement

—Stewart is expected to miss part of the season, and there are questions about Snell, who says he slowed his process of getting ready for the season, and Graterol, who didn’t pitch last season.

—Remember, Ohtani counts as a two-way player, so he is a pitcher and designated hitter but takes only one roster spot, allowing the Dodgers to carry 14 pitchers when the official roster says 13.

Two-way player (1)

Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2)

Dalton Rushing

Will Smith

Infielders (6)

Mookie Betts

Tommy Edman

Freddie Freeman

Hyeseong Kim

Max Muncy

Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (4)

Alex Call

Teoscar Hernández

Andy Pages

Kyle Tucker

—There’s a chance Edman starts the season on the IL.

—The odds that this is the actual opening day roster are very long. Remember, this is just a guess, not a prediction, so please, no wagering.

—This is just to give you a sense of where the Dodgers stand. Dave Roberts already said it is the best team he has had. But, as I’ve said before, here is what will happen: People will say they are going to set the record for wins. Expectations will be sky high. Injuries will hit the pitching staff. Slumps will happen. Some fans will wonder what happened and say the Dodgers stink and Roberts couldn’t manage his way out of his own house. The Dodgers will end the season with around 95 wins. And then anything can happen in the postseason.

In case you missed it

Plaschke: Yoshinobu Yamamoto must remain the calm in the Dodgers’ storm

Edwin Díaz responds to Steve Cohen comments, settles into Dodgers’ ‘really good clubhouse’

Why Dave Roberts expects Shohei Ohtani to be ‘in the Cy Young conversation’

Advertisement

Plaschke: Alex Vesia opens up about unimaginable loss: ‘Life can change in an instant’

Plaschke: Start talking three-peat! Dave Roberts believes these Dodgers can be better than ever

Kiké Hernández is back with the Dodgers, agreeing to terms on eve of spring training

And finally

Yoshinobu Yamamoto talks about pitching and other topics with José Mota. Watch and listen here.

Until next time...