Newsletter: Alex Vesia reminds us of what is truly important

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell wondering why they don’t go ahead and cancel the season and award the title to the Dodgers, since many on social media have said they can’t lose.

This newsletter began at the start of the 2015 season. Back then, Howie Kendrick and Jimmy Rollins were the double-play combination and the third-best starting pitcher was Brett Anderson.

One of the things I quickly learned was that some fans live and die with every game. A loss in June to the Marlins would send a small percentage of fans into a state of apoplexy. Emails would come in hours after the game ended from irate fans.

This is what led to (and those of you who have been with me from the beginning are probably tired of them by now) my yearly edition devoted to reminding fans that it’s just a game. It’s baseball. There are many more important things in life, and if you are angry five minutes after a regular-season game ends, then perhaps you should find a different hobby.

The reason I bring all this up again is because of something that happened last week. Alex Vesia, who missed the World Series last season because of the death of his newborn girl, spoke publicly for the first time about it. Here is what he said:

“Bear with me please. Good morning. I just want to start off by acknowledging my wife, Kayla, who is not only the strongest person that I know, but a support system for me every bit as I am for her. Part of what I’m here to share is on behalf of both of us. I will start off by thanking the Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes, Doc, the whole coaching staff and all of my teammates.

“The amount of support you have given Kay and I has been overwhelming in the best way. We are beyond grateful for this organization and this family. So many of you have stepped up and have been there for us in a big way over the past few months. It has meant the world to both Kay and I.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the Toronto Blue Jays, their front office, coaching staff and their players for showing us support. They are a first-class organization, and I just want to say thank you to them. When Kay and I were watching the World Series, we noticed that there was 51 on Louie Varland’s hat. I immediately texted Gus Varland, his brother, and I asked him if I was seeing that correctly.

“He texted me back right away and he said, ‘The Varlands love you, dude. The whole Toronto bullpen has it too. It’s bigger than baseball. We love you all.’ Kay and I, we were very emotional. We were super overwhelmed with emotion and the baseball community, the relationships that you make along the way, it showed that it’s much bigger than baseball.

“The outpouring of love and support Kay and I have had over the past few months has been unmatched. We’re both grateful to not only Dodger nation, but the fans worldwide. My DMs, messages, my DMs are basically broken on Instagram from all the love and support that we’ve had. I’ve tried to read all the comments and everything just because it’s meant the world, really.

“We even got a jersey from the L.A. Rams with all their signatures on it. That was a surprise and very cool as well. We’ll have that framed and put up in our house.

“The lessons we’ve learned from this is that life can change in an instant for us. Ten minutes is all it took. Sterling Sol was the most beautiful girl in the world. We got to hold her, change her diaper, read to her and love her. Our time together was far too short. Kay and I will keep those precious moments and memories to ourselves. I hope that anyone listening can empathize and respect our wishes for privacy as we continue to heal and as we navigate the ups and downs of a baseball season.

“Stepping away from the team and the brothers I go to war with every day was difficult. But it was also an easy decision because my family needed me. We still watched every pitch of the World Series, and for us, in so many ways that was a light in our darkness.

“We got back to Arizona, like, the first or second of November, and I immediately got back into the gym, I started my throwing program. Having something to look forward to has helped me. The gym has been my mental clarity. Being around the guys again, preparing for spring training, it’s been really nice. Gotten a lot of love so far in the clubhouse, and being able to laugh and joke around, it’s been really nice for me.

“Kay and I started therapy about six weeks ago. It hasn’t been easy, but talking to someone has made a difference. For those out there who have lost a child, or are fighting through any struggle, if you can take anything from this, please seek help. Talk to somebody. It’s definitely helped Kay and I. Please don’t be afraid to speak up. Your mental health matters.

“I’ve learned that what has happened to us has also happened to so many families. And realizing that has deepened our empathy and our gratitude for this community. The baseball community is extremely strong. I was not prepared to not bring my baby girl home, but we’re carrying her with us every day. It’s been hard, but we’re doing OK.”

You can watch Vesia’s comment here.

Did I get tears watching him? Yes. Did I feel extra grateful that I have three daughters and three grandchildren? Yes.

The pain the Vesias have gone through and will be going through is unimaginable. You just want to go up to him and give him a hug.

The support the Dodgers have given him has been incredible. The Dodgers have their flaws, but they are great when it comes to things like this. The Toronto Blue Jays giving Vesia their support while playing his team in the World Series gets overlooked. What a first-class thing to do.

So, what’s the point here? Well, forgive me for standing on my soapbox. But, at some point this season, the Dodgers will lose a handful of games in a row, or lose six out of seven, and might look incompetent doing it. They might make a bonehead play that costs them a game. When you see that, and you feel the anger within you beginning to boil, take a step back, take a deep breath, and think of Sterling Sol Vesia and her parents. Let the anger subside and remind yourself it is just a game. Because believe me, if the Dodgers losing is the worst thing that happens to you that day, week or month, then you are truly fortunate.

And now I will put that soapbox away. Thanks for indulging me.

Edman is out

Tommy Edman, who had ankle surgery during the offseason, will not be ready for opening day.

“I think just looking at where his ankle is at, trying to play the long view that you don’t want to have any regression or setbacks,” Roberts told reporters at spring training. “So, how can we be methodical with it? Just for me, knowing that he’s just taking swings is enough. We’re not going to rush it. We want to put him in the best position, so I think it just kind of became [clearer] very recently.”

With Edman out, that could open a roster spot for someone such as Alex Freeland, who hit .190 in limited playing time last season. With Edman and Kiké Hernández out, the Dodgers will be without their two most versatile players. It should assure a roster spot for Hyeseong Kim, who can play the infield and outfield.

Of course, no spring training games have even been played yet, and the season doesn’t start for six weeks, so a lot of things can happen between now and then.

Buehler? Buehler?

Former Dodger Walker Buehler, who got the last out in the 2024 World Series, has signed a minor league contract with ... the San Diego Padres. This reminds me of Indiana Jones saying, “Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?” Instead substitute Padres for snakes.

Buehler played for the Red Sox and Phillies last season and went 10-7 with a 4.93 ERA. Except for the 2024 postseason, he has yet to show his old form since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery.

Buehler joins Chris Taylor (Angels) and Austin Barnes (Mets) as former Dodgers hoping to catch on with other teams this spring training.

Bobblehead schedule

The Dodgers have announced their promotional schedule for this season, and several of you have asked what bobbleheads will be given away. Here’s the list:

March 28: Will Smith “Game 7 Home Run” bobblehead

March 31: Mystery bobblehead (I have been guaranteed that this won’t be a bobblehead of me. Darn my luck)

April 10: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” bobblehead part 1

April 25: Roki Sasaki bobblehead

May 8: Miguel Rojas “Game 7 Home Run” bobblehead

May 9: Blake Snell “Starter Series” bobblehead

May 12: Ice Cube lowrider bobblehead

May 25: Dave Roberts bobblehead

May 27: Yoshinobu Yamamoto “Game 7 Last Out” bobblehead

May 29: Alex Vesia bobblehead

May 30: Teoscar Hernández bobblehead

June 6: Tyler Glasnow “Starter Series” bobblehead

June 19: Mookie Betts “Game 7 Double Play” bobblehead

June 20: Shaquille O’Neal bobblehead

July 6: Freddie Freeman “18th Inning Walk-Off” bobblehead

July 8: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” bobblehead part 2

July 11: Son Heung-min bobblehead

July 29: Edwin Díaz bobblehead

July 31: Kyle Tucker bobblehead

August 10: Max Muncy “Game 7 Home Run” bobblehead

August 14: Clayton Kershaw bobblehead

August 15: Reggie Smith “Legends of Dodger Baseball” bobblehead

August 22: Shohei Ohtani “Starter Series” bobblehead

September 5: Yoshinobu Yamamoto “Starter Series” bobblehead

I have my eye on the Reggie Smith bobblehead. And I hope to one day see a Dazzy Vance/Zack Wheat combo bobblehead. And where is my Lance Rautzhan bobblehead? Heck, where’s my Jim Wynn bobblehead? Or one with a Joe Ferguson bobblehead cutting in front of a Wynn bobblehead?

And finally

Joe Ferguson cuts off Jim Wynn to throw a runner out at the plate in the 1974 World Series. Watch and listen here.

Until next time....