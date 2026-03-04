Clayton Kershaw gives some insight into Shohei Ohtani

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell reminding you we are only 22 days away from the season opener.

Clayton Kershaw appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday and had this to say about Shohei Ohtani:

“With Shohei, he’s got to pitch and he’s got to hit, and he’s a monster in the weight room, and he’s so fast, all these things,” Kershaw said. “So it’s amazing what Shohei does. And as far as secrets, I don’t know how he does it. I have no idea. I’ve watched him for a few years, still have no idea how he does it.

“I think with the media circus that follows him everywhere and all the Japanese reporters that are in L.A., as a team, we don’t see that. He does such a good job of handling all that and still being a good teammate and still playing really well. So, like I said, it all bakes into the formula … I don’t know how he does everything that he does, because he literally does have a country watching him every second of the day.

“We played opening day in Tokyo last year and that was wild. I think it was probably like what the Beatles were. It’s kind of like that’s what I would experience, just being around Shohei and being on the Dodgers. That was once in a lifetime to see him in Tokyo last year.”

“And he’s funny. He speaks a lot of English, which I don’t know if he lets on to the media too much. But Shohei’s great, and he’s been a great addition to the clubhouse.”

Do Spring Training games matter?

The Dodgers are 8-3 in exhibition games. But does it mean anything? Let’s take a look at the team with the best spring training record since 2016 and also how the Dodgers did each year:

2016

Best spring record: Washington, 19-4, .826

Season record: 95-67, .586

Dodgers: 13-17, .433

Season record: 91-71, .562

World Series winners: Chicago Cubs

Their spring record: 11-19

2017

Best spring record: NY Yankees, 24-9, .727

Season record: 91-71, .562

Dodgers: 18-17, .514

Season record: 104-58, .642

World Series winners: Houston Astros*

Their spring record: 15-15

*-Astros cheated to win the 2017 World Series.

2018

Best spring record: Boston, 22-9, .710

Season record: 108-54, .667

Dodgers: 17-15, .531

Season record: 92-71, .564

World Series winners: Boston Red Sox

2019

Best spring record: Oakland, 14-8, .636

Season record: 97-65, .599

Dodgers: 14-15, .483

Season record: 106-56, .654

World Series winners: Washington Nationals

Their spring record: 17-12

2020

Best spring record: Philadelphia, 15-6, .714

Season record: 28-32, .467

Dodgers: 13-7, .650

Season record: 43-17, .717

World Series winners: Dodgers

2021

Best record: Miami, 14-5, .737

Season record: 67-95, .414

Dodgers: 13-11, .542

Season record: 106-56, .654

World Series winners: Atlanta Braves

Their spring record: 15-13

2022

Best spring record: Angels, 11-6, .647

Season record: 73-89, .451

Dodgers: 5-9, .357

Season record: 111-51, .685

World Series winners: Houston Astros

Their spring record: 8-5

2023

Best spring record: St. Louis, 17-7, .708

Season record: 71-91, .438

Dodgers: 14-13, .519

Season record: 100-62, .617

World Series winners: Texas Rangers

Their spring record: 13-15

2024

Best spring record: Baltimore, 23-6, .793

Season record: 91-71, .562

Dodgers: 14-7, .667

Season record: 98-64, .605

World Series winners: Dodgers

2025

Best spring record: San Francisco, 21-6, .778

Season record: 81-81, .500

Dodgers: 14-9, .609

Season record: 93-69, .574

World Series winners: Dodgers

As you can see, only once has the team with the best spring record gone on to win the World Series. Four times, the team with the best spring record had a losing record in the regular season. The last time the Dodgers had a losing spring record, they went on to win 111 games. So, just enjoy the exhibition games for what they are, meaningless fun.

Or, as Andrew Friedman told my colleague Bill Shaikin about spring training games, “It’s always fun to win. That is always way more fun than losing. But so much of spring training is, just don’t get a call from our trainer. Keep guys healthy.”

Blake Snell unlikely to be on opening day roster

Dave Roberts said that Blake Snell won’t appear in a spring training game this season, which would seem to indicate he won’t be on the opening day roster.

“He’s not on a mound right now. He’s not in games,” Roberts told reporters. “The odds of him starting the season are probably zero.... I think he’s working through it in the sense of, last year he was on a new team. He pushed through things to start the season healthy, which is understandable. And you learn from it, he was never right all year. I think that this year, he’s going to make sure that he is ready to go.”

Gavin Stone sidelined

Gavin Stone, who sat out last season after shoulder surgery, has had a setback.

“Stone threw the inning and then he had a bullpen the next day, and then his shoulder flared up and was sore,” Roberts told reporters Monday. “And so right now, we put him on ice, and trying to let the soreness dissipate. So, given everything that he’s gone through with the shoulder, we wanted to make sure that we kind of pushed pause, so I don’t know when he’s going to start throwing again, but I think it is a setback unfortunately.”

Stone had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no structural damage, just inflammation, which is the best possible news. He will stop all throwing activities for two weeks and be re-evaluated.

WBC schedule

The World Baseball Classic starts today, and five Dodgers are participating: Will Smith for the U.S., Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Japan, Edwin Díaz for Puerto Rico and Hyeseong Kim for Korea. Former Dodger (how weird does that sound) Clayton Kershaw is also on the U.S. team. Three Dodger minor leaguers are participating: pitcher Antonio Knowles for Great Britain, infielder Jake Gelof for Israel, and pitcher Shawndrick Oduber for Netherlands.

Here is the schedule for the U.S. games. You can find the entire schedule by clicking here.

Friday

5 p.m.: USA vs. Brazil, Fox

Saturday

5 p.m.: Great Britain vs. USA, Fox

Monday

5 p.m.: Mexico vs. USA, Fox

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Italy vs. USA, FS1

Quarterfinals are March 13-14

Semifinals are March 15-16

Title game is March 17 at 5 p.m. on Fox

