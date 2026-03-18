Dodgers Dugout: Looking at the NL West first and second basemen

Freddie Freeman celebrates being named the best first baseman. Or maybe he’s just celebrating his base hit.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Today we continue our series looking at the NL West, position by position.

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NL West, the first basemen

Let’s look at the first and second basemen, ranked from best to worst. Click on the player’s name to be taken to their full stats page.

Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Last season: .295/.367/.502, 39 doubles, 24 homers, 90 RBIs, 141 OPS+

Career: .300/.386/.511, 142 OPS+

Freeman’s ankle never seemed 100% last season, and he still put up solid numbers. He has said he wants to hit .300 again after failing to do so the past two seasons. There are only three current players (minimum 2,000 plate appearances) with a career batting average of at least .300: Freeman, Luis Arráez (.317) and Jose Altuve (.303). The top 10 in career batting average among active players:

1. Arráez, .317

2. Altuve, .303

3. Freeman, .300

4. Trea Turner, .297

5. Yordan Alvarez, .297

6. Bo Bichette, .294

7. Mike Trout, .294

8. Aaron Judge, .294

9. Mookie Betts, .290

10. Yandy Díaz, .290

San Francisco

Rafael Devers

Last season: .252/.372/.479, 33 doubles, 35 homers, 109 RBIs, 140 OPS+

Career: .276/.349/.506, 129 OPS+

Devers was acquired at the trade deadline from Boston. Oracle Park didn’t seem to dampen his numbers as much as it does to others, as he hit 11 homers there and 20 overall with the Giants. He’s not exactly Wes Parker at first base, but he is a solid run producer.

San Diego

Gavin Sheets

Last season: .252/.317/.429, 28 doubles, 19 homers, 71 RBIs, 105 OPS+

Career: .236/.301/.397, 94 OPS+

Sheets was a big surprise for the Padres last season, hitting better than he had in four seasons with the White Sox. He will get the majority of starts against right-handers, but could sit against tough lefties.

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“The big thing for me has been controlling the strike zone, getting walks and being disciplined,” Sheets said about his improved hitting this spring. “You get swings like this and you build off the two of those things, you can really put the two of those things together.”

Arizona

Carlos Santana

Last season: .219/.308/.325, 11 doubles, 11 homers, 54 RBIs, 77 OPS+

Career: .241/.352/.425, 112 OPS+

How old is Carlos Santana? He was signed as an amateur free agent by the Dodgers in 2004. He was traded to Cleveland in 2008 for Casey Blake, who retired in 2011. He was a solid player for the then Indians, twice finishing in the top 20 in MVP voting, but he is well into his decline stage now.

Colorado

Edouard Julien

Last season: .220/.309/.324, 10 doubles, three homers, 12 RBIs, 76 OPS+

Career: .232/.336/.382, 99 OPS+

Julien finished seventh in rookie of the year voting in 2023 when he hit .263/.381/.459 for the Minnesota Twins in a little over half the season. It has been all downhill since then. The Twins traded him to Colorado in January, and the Rockies get to see if they can unlock whatever was working for him three years ago.

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Second base

Arizona

Ketel Marte

Last season: .283/.376/.517, 28 doubles, 28 homers, 72 RBIs, 145 OPS+

Career: .281/.351/.472, 121 OPS+

He has won back-to-back NL Silver Sluggers, finished third in 2024 NL MVP balloting and had an OPS+ of 145 last season. He is the key to the Diamondbacks’ offense and one of the more underrated players in the game.

San Diego

Jake Cronenworth

Last season: .246/.367/.377, 20 doubles, 11 homers, 59 RBIs, 108 OPS+

Career: .247/.335/.406, 107 OPS+

Cronenworth is one of those guys who don’t make the headlines but quietly puts up steady production every day. Every team needs a player or two such as Cronenworth, a guy you can pencil into the lineup every day and not have to worry about him.

Dodgers

Miguel Rojas

Last season: .262/.318/.397, 18 doubles, seven homers, 27 RBIs, 100 OPS+

Career: .260/.314/.362, 86 OPS+

He apparently had some sort of big hit in the World Series last season. I must have missed it. Hyeseong Kim and Santiago Espinal could also get playing time at second until Tommy Edman is able to return.

San Francisco

Luis Arráez

Last season: .292/.327/.392, 30 doubles, eight homers, 61 RBIs, 99 OPS+

Career: .317/.363/.413, 115 OPS+

How valuable is a guy whose value lies almost entirely in his batting average? Arráez has won three batting titles, three years in a row, with three different teams. He is with a new team again this year. He has mild power, draws few walks, is terrible on defense. But he can get line drive singles all day long.

Colorado

Tyler Freeman

Last season: .281/.354/.361, 20 doubles, two homers, 31 RBIs, 92 OPS+

Career: .247/.324/.342, 85 OPS+

It appears, according to MLB.com, that Freeman has edged out Willi Castro for the job. Either one can play multiple positions and will probably get plenty of time everywhere on a team that is expected to lose 100 games again.

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And finally

Freddie Freeman hits the walk-off homer in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. Watch and listen here.

Until next time....