Dodgers Dugout: Looking at the NL West third basemen and shortstops

Max Muncy is showered with sunflower seeds after homering in Game 7 of the World Series.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Today we continue our series looking at the NL West, position by position.

Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

NL West, the third basemen

Let’s look at the third basemen and shorstops, ranked from best to worst. Click on the player’s name to be taken to their full stats page.

San Diego

Manny Machado

Last season: .275/.335/.460, 33 doubles, 27 homers, 95 RBIs, 118 OPS+

Career: .279/.338/.486, 94 OPS+, 124 OPS+

Though, as Yogi Berra famously said, “Nobody likes Manny Machado,” you have to give the devil his due. Machado is one of the best third basemen in the game, not just the NL West. He hits for average and power and is a defensive stalwart at third. It has already been eight years since he was with the Dodgers.

San Francisco

Matt Chapman

Last season: .231/.340/.430, 23 doubles, 21 homers, 61 RBIs, 120 OPS+

Career: .240/.330/.458, 119 OPS+

Similar to Max Muncy offensively, Chapman gets the nod because he is a five-time Gold Glove winner at third and stays in the lineup more consistently.

Advertisement

Dodgers

Max Muncy

Last season: .243/.376/.470, 10 doubles, 19 homers, 67 RBIs, 136 OPS+

Career: .229/.354/.474, 124 OPS+

There will come a time this season when Muncy will go on one of his notorious cold streaks. Some will say the Dodgers should dump him. Nonsense. He is one of the 10 best third basemen in the league and is a steal at only $10 million this season.

Arizona

Nolan Arenado

Last season: .237/.289/.377, 18 doubles, 12 homers, 52 RBIs, 87 OPS+

Career: .282/.338/.507, 119 OPS+

He finished third in MVP voting in 2022, but has been in decline since then. Can a new team help him recapture some former glory?

Colorado

Kyle Karros

Last season: .226/.308/.377, 4 doubles, 1 homer, 9 RBIs, 58 OPS+

Career: .226/.308/.377, 58 OPS+

Yes, he’s the son of former Dodger Eric Karros. Don’t let those offensive numbers fool you, they were in limited playing time. He is one of the Rockies’ top prospects and has a bright future. He is only 23.

Advertisement

Shortstop

Dodgers

Mookie Betts

Last season: .258/.326/.406, 23 doubles, 20 homers, 82 RBIs, 104 OPS+

Career: .290/.369/.512, 135 OPS+

I’ve been writing this newsletter for 12 seasons now, and sometimes I get things very, very wrong. I was against moving Betts to short. But I was wrong. He’s already Gold Glove level there, and here’s guessing his bat rebounds to elite levels this season, because one thing I have learned is to not bet against Mookie Betts.

Arizona

Geraldo Perdomo

Last season: .290/.389/.462, 33 doubles, 20 homers, 100 RBIs, 136 OPS+

Career: .253/.348/.374, 101 OPS+

If his new level of offense reached last season is for real (his previous high in homers was six), then he could easily move up to No. 1 on this list.

San Francisco

Willy Adames

Last season: .225/.318/.421, 22 doubles, 30 homers, 87 RBIs, 111 OPS+

Career: .244/.321/.440, 109 OPS+

He signed a seven-year, $182-million deal with the Giants before last season, then got off to a horrible start, dampening his overall numbers, which were pretty good despite that. There are a lot of good shortstops in the NL West.

San Diego

Xander Bogaerts

Last season: .263/.328/.391, 30 doubles, 11 homers, 53 RBIs, 99 OPS+

Career: .287/.350/.446, 114 OPS+

Still a good fielder, but his offense has regressed, as he has been below average the last two seasons.

Colorado

Ezequiel Tovar

Last season: .253/.294/.400, 18 doubles, 9 homers, 33 RBIs, 83 OPS+

Career: .258/.291/.429, 88 OPS+

Tovar has never met a pitch he wouldn’t swing at, but when he does connect he hits it hard. He won the Gold Glove in 2024, but last season was a setback for him, in part due to injuries.

In case you missed it

Andrew Friedman on team culture, the upcoming season and ‘noise’ around the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani pitches effectively in first spring training start. ‘He expects perfection’

Advertisement

‘It wasn’t just my name.’ Why Miguel Rojas was bothered by erroneous suspension report

And finally

Max Muncy hits an important home run in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. Watch and listen here.

Until next time....