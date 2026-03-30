Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts after the opening sweep; meet our new Dodgers reporter

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. The Dodgers are on pace to finish 162-0! That might be a record.

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Some random thoughts after an opening three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

—It is apparent that the Dodgers will never be out of almost any game. They’re 3-0, and they trailed in all three games.

—Opening day is always fun, filled with pomp and circumstance.

—However, having the starting lineup on opening day come in from center field, walk up a stage and back down it, was a bit much. Even the players seemed somewhat embarrassed, and I was just waiting for someone to turn an ankle on the stairs.

—Shohei Ohtani is hitting only .125. He is so overpaid.

—Clayton Kershaw did really well as an analyst. He seemed to know a lot about the Dodgers. I wonder how?

—Bob Costas told Kershaw he had permission to leave in a few minutes for the ring ceremony. Way to do your homework there, Bob. The ring ceremony was the next day.

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—Kershaw sat in the stands next to the dugout during the game. Sitting across the aisle from him was Magic Johnson. Two of the greatest sports legends in L.A. history. We have an embarrassment of riches here.

—Alex Freeland certainly showed why he belongs on the roster. Meanwhile, in Oklahoma City, Hyeseong Kim went five for five on Saturday.

—It took all the way until the second inning of the second game of the season to get an email from a reader concerned about the team. “They don’t look ready!”

—Will Smith comes through on Will Smith bobblehead night. You can’t write it any better than that.

—OK, the Timmy Trumpet entrance by Edwin Díaz is really cool. If you haven’t seen it, you can here.

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—That brings me a to quick poll. Which Dodgers closer had the best entrance?

—Eric Gagne, “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

—Kenley Jansen, “California Love” by Tupac Shakur

—Edwin Díaz, “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet

Click here to vote in our poll.

—Remember in the last newsletter when we talked about Will Klein perhaps reaching a new level after his Game 3 performance last season? Well, he has pitched two scoreless innings and has a win.

—The first three batters in the lineup are hitting below .200, but the Dodgers are 3-0. A good sign.

—If you believe social media, there were apparently a lot of fights in the stands in the opening homestand. I can’t speak as to this season yet, but in the past it has always been ridiculously easy to get around their beer limitation policies. And alcohol has been a prime factor in every fight I’ve ever seen there.

—What a bizarre schedule. Games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but no game on Sunday.

—Take a look at the very, very early NL West standings. Maybe the experts were right about everyone except the Dodgers finishing with a losing record.

Dodgers, 3-0

San Diego, 1-2

Arizona, 0-3

Colorado, 0-3

San Francisco, 0-3

—The Dodgers’ magic number is 158. Too soon?

—There are only 159 games left to go in the season.

Meet Maddie Lee

Jack Harris, our former Dodgers beat writer, has left us to become a Tibetan monk (at least, that’s what I’ve heard). We have a new Dodgers beat writer this season: Maddie Lee, who spent the last few years covering the Chicago Cubs. Here’s a Q&A with her:

Q. Welcome to The Times. What was the road that led you here?

Lee: Thank you. It was a pretty winding road, to be honest. I grew up in Seattle, played Division III softball in Portland, and have covered everything from high school football, to MLS, to the NBA. But the last six years I’ve been a Cubs beat writer, first for NBC Sports Chicago and then for the Chicago Sun-Times.

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Q. We will just jump right into the fire: Roki Sasaki. He looks lost at times. Is he really the best pick for the rotation?

Lee: Sasaki’s spring performance rightfully made him a controversial pick. And if his first regular-season start goes the same way, we could very well see Justin Wrobleski coming in to pitch multiple innings behind him. But with Sasaki’s record in Japan, and even last year, the Dodgers are hoping that pitching in games that matter will help him snap into compete mode and pull out a better version than we’ve seen so far. And if that doesn’t happen, they may have to reevaluate.

Q. You covered the Cubs for a bit. Have you detected any big differences in the way the teams do things? Which team has the best press box?

Lee: I haven’t been around the Dodgers enough yet to give a fair comparison between the organizations. But I’ve spent plenty of time in both press boxes. The Wrigley Field press box is roomier, but this time of year it’s also usually freezing.

Q. Why Alex Freeland and not Hyeseong Kim?

Lee: This was another decision that wasn’t rooted in spring performance. The Dodgers thought Kim could get value going to triple A, where he could get his swing and plate discipline back on track with regular at-bats, while also playing multiple positions. On the other hand, they saw a greater development opportunity for Freeland in the majors, where he’d be tested against a higher caliber of pitching. And it’s not a long-term decision. Kim is expected to make an impact on the major-league roster this year. And when Tommy Edman is ready to return from the IL, the Dodgers will have to clear a spot on the active roster for him.

Q. For many of our readers, covering the Dodgers sounds like a dream job. But there’s travel, little free time, not to mention the fact you have to try and find somewhere to live and move all your belongings. What do you do in your little free time to stay sane?

Lee: Let me be clear, it’s definitely a dream job. That will never be lost on me.

Also, what’s this free time you speak of?

Just kidding, most of my time away from the ballpark is spent with my dog, who loves beach walks and hikes.

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Q. I understand you once had Tommy John surgery! What was that recovery like, and can you still touch 100 on the radar?

Lee: I had TJ between my freshman and sophomore year in college. I also got nerve damage from the operation, which added a bit of a wrinkle to the recovery, but I played all four years. I was a catcher and luckily my biggest strength was my softball IQ, not any physical gifts. What a shock that I would end up in the press box rather than on the field.

Q. Lastly, some Dodger fans aren’t satisfied unless the Dodgers build a 20-game lead in April and then slowly pull away. Do you have a prediction for how many games they will win this season?

Lee: I like using PECOTA projections as a jumping off point. They have the Dodgers at 103 wins, which would be a big improvement from their 93-win season last year. But the Dodgers obviously dealt with the injury bug last year and underperformed in the regular season. And, of course, Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz were big offseason additions. So, 103 wins feels attainable. I’ll go with 100.

The new rings are here



A detailed look at the inside of the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series championship ring. (The Champions Collective)

The Dodgers gave out World Series rings on Friday. The diamond- and sapphire-encrusted rings include engravings of the 2024 and 2025 trophies on both the outside and inside of the ring.

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The L.A. logo is made up of 17 custom-cut blue sapphires, one for every postseason game the Dodgers played last year.

On the underside side of the ring, the four playoff series are listed, along with “11.01.25,” the date of Game 7 of the World Series.

A detailed look at the inside of the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series championship ring. (The Champions Collective)

The ring top holds dirt collected from home plate during Game 7, visible through a glass window when the ring is opened. Inside the ring sits a band that’s also set with sapphires and a diamond.

The total attendance figure for the 2025 season (4,012,470) gleams in blue on the bottom of the ring. Each player’s ring is also personalized with his signature, last name and number.

Up next

Monday: Cleveland (*-Parker Messick) at Dodgers (Roki Sasaki), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Cleveland (TBA) at Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Cleveland (Gavin Williams) at Dodgers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto), 5:20 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Will Smith’s big birthday blast powers Dodgers to season-opening sweep of Arizona

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Alex Freeland shows why he made Dodgers’ roster in victory over Diamondbacks

The Dodgers received their 2025 World Series rings. What do they look like?

Swanson: Dodgers’ Andy Pages proves he’s primed for a potential breakout season

Plaschke: Seeing double: Dodgers celebrate titles on a sparkling opening day

Miguel Rojas cherishes final opening day as ‘Uncle Miggy’ in Dodgers’ win over Arizona

Shaikin: Dodgers owner Mark Walter: ‘We’ve got to have some parity’

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The Sights and Sounds of 2026 Dodgers Opening Day

The Dodgers are boring. And that is good.

Dodgers Debate: The road to a three-peat

Dodgers’ opening week will celebrate 2025 World Series, but also set the tone for 2026

Shaikin: The signs say Uniqlo Field. You will continue to say Dodger Stadium

And finally

Edwin Díaz comes in from the bullpen for a save. Watch and listen here.

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Until next time....