Dodgers Dugout: An early look at how everyone is doing

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Last week it’s hot, this week it’s cold. I think the weather has the flu.

Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

The Dodgers are 12-4, are on pace to win 122 games, have the best record in baseball and generally are off to the type of start everyone expected.

So, let’s check in and see how the players are doing. We will list in order from highest batting average to lowest. To see everyone’s complete stats, click here.

Dalton Rushing, .538/.571/1.308

It’s great to see him off to this start, but it has been only four games. He’s a much better hitter than he showed last season. He will cool off of course.

Advertisement

Andy Pages, .417/.453/.733

He was Dave Roberts’ pick to have a breakout season, and he’s certainly doing that, leading the majors in batting average, hits and RBIs (20).

Alex Call, .417/.563/.583

Just what you want out of your fourth outfielder. Solid defense and offense. The top three guys here won’t come close to finishing with these numbers of course, but you can realize that and acknowledge their incredible start.

Miguel Rojas, .357/.387/.429

Doing what he has done his whole career: Solid at-bats, strong fielding.

Teoscar Hernández, .314/.357/.549

It appears the 2024 version of Hernández has been re-introduced after consumers weren’t satisfied by the 2025 model.

Advertisement

Hyeseong Kim, .308/.412/.385

Kim was hitting the cover off the ball in his brief stint in the minors, and has continued to hit and field well in the majors. It’s only 13 at-bats, the same number as Rushing, but the Dodgers will have an interesting roster decision to make when Mookie Betts is ready to return.

Will Smith, .298/.400/.426

Best catcher in the game continues to prove it.

Freddie Freeman, .273/.324/.485

Batting average isn’t where it usually is, but, and stop me if you’ve heard this before, it’s still very early.

Shohei Ohtani, .267/.410/.533

I hear he can pitch a little too.

Kyle Tucker, .237/.352/.305

The first disappointment on the list. Two extra-base hits in 71 plate appearances. 16 strikeouts, nine walks. After 16 games last season, Michael Conforto was hitting .200/.333/.422 with six extra-base hits.

Max Muncy, .226/.317/.453

This is what Muncy does. Can look lost one game (striking out four homers Monday), just two days after hitting three homers in a game.

Alex Freeland, .220/.289/341

Had a great first game, but hasn’t quite found his groove since then. Will he eventually find it, or is he Miguel Vargas 2.0?

Mookie Betts, .179/.281/.429

Played eight games before he got injured. We are still waiting to see if last season was his new norm as a hitter, or just a down year.

Santiago Espinal, .154/.154/.231

Has had only 13 at-bats, but seems to be the last man on the bench. Does he go when Betts comes back?

Now we move on the pitching, listed in order of ERA:

Shohei Ohtani, 1-0, 0.00 ERA

I guess we could quibble a bit about his walk rate (three walks per nine IP).

Alex Vesia, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 save

Gives what he always gives, high emotion, high energy, good results.

Blake Treinen, 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Has struck out four and walked three in 5 1/3 innings. If the old Treinen is back, then the Dodgers will cruise to the NL West title.

Will Klein, 1-0, 1.17 ERA

The new fan favorite looks great out there, and it appears that amazing World Series performance elevated him to a different level.

Advertisement

Tanner Scott, 0-0, 1.17 ERA

Has pitched in more games than any other reliever (nine) and has given up five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Looks like his old self out there.

Justin Wrobleski, 2-0, 2.12 ERA

Who picked Wrobleski to have the best start as a Dodger so far this season?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 2-1, 2.50 ERA

Is Ohtani the ace, or Yamamoto? A good problem to have.

Jack Dreyer, 1-0, 2.84 ERA

A key left-hander they go to early, Dreyer has done well and made trading Anthony Banda a little easier to swallow.

Tyler Glasnow, 1-0, 4.00 ERA

Has pitched into a little bad luck, as his FIP is 2.81. He has struck out 22, walked four and given up 13 hits in 18 innings.

Edgardo Henriquez, 1-0, 5.40 ERA

Henriquez has an electric arm, but his numbers never seem to reflect that.

Edwin Díaz, 1-0, 6.00 ERA, 4 saves

The problem with being a reliever is that a bad outing can ruin your ERA for a couple of weeks. As Maddie Lee reported Sunday, Díaz’s velocity has been down this season and Friday (when he had his first blown save), his fastball velocity sat at 95.5 mph and slider at 87.8, according to Statcast, 1.7 mph and 1.3 mph down from last season, respectively.

“Two miles an hour, that’s pretty significant,” Roberts said Sunday. “So I think that’s why we sort of flagged it. We wanted to have him down [Saturday] and kind of see what we get. Because a couple days ago there were a lot of throws in there too. So just trying to also, like we’ve done many times, play the long game with our guys.”

Roki Sasaki, 0-2, 6.23 ERA

The Dodgers have lost four games, and Sasaki is responsible for two of them. In his other outing, he gave up six runs in five innings. That about sums up his value so far.

Advertisement

Emmet Sheehan, 2-0, 6.60 ERA

Then you have Sheehan, who has pitched about as poorly as Sasaki but has two wins. Baseball is crazy.

Ben Casparius, 0-1, 9.64 ERA

Casparius wins the award for first pitcher to go on the IL. He was put on the 15-day IL on Monday because of shoulder inflammation. Kyle Hurt was brought up to replace him.

Where is Julio Urías?

There hasn’t been much news on former Dodger Julio Urías since he last pitched for the Dodgers in September 2023. He was investigated for domestic abuse and sat out the 2024 season, then was suspended for the first half of the 2025 season. He has been eligible to pitch since then, but unlike Trevor Bauer, who has pitched overseas after his suspension ended, Urías has not surfaced anywhere. And, according to his agent, Scott Boras, who talked to my colleague Bill Shaikin about him, that is by Urías’ choice.

“Teams ask me about him all the time,” Boras said. “With the pitching market in this world, Julio could play in a minute. But I think it’s about him deciding if it’s something he wants to go do right now.”

In case you missed it

How changes last year set up Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski’s gem against Mets: ‘He was at a crossroads’

Whatever happened to Julio Urías? ‘Teams ask me about him all the time,’ agent says

It’s time for Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki to take next step

Advertisement

Dodgers are being careful with Edwin Díaz but don’t need him in loss to Rangers

Dodgers’ Emmet Sheehan says honing timing was key to a breakthrough win over Rangers

Max Muncy caps his three-homer night with historic walk-off blast for Dodgers

Shaikin: Forget Team USA’s WBC lineup. The Dodgers’ 2026 lineup is baseball’s most elite

And finally

A Vin Scully hightlight reel. Watch and listen here.

Until next time....