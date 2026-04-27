Dodgers Dugout: Should the Dodgers move Roki Sasaki to the bullpen?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and how amazing is it that the Dodgers are 19-9, on pace to win 110 games, and are still just barely in first place?

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So the Dodgers’ bullpen imploded for a couple of days, costing the team. Most recently was Friday against the Cubs, when Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott coughed up a four-run lead in a game the Dodgers lost, 6-4.

This brought renewed pleas from fans on social media and some readers of this newsletter to move Roki Sasaki to the bullpen. After all, he has been no great shakes as a starter this season, while he was “lights out” as a closer at the end of last season. But was he, or are we remembering it a bit more fondly than it deserves, After all, the Dodgers were in no hurry to bring him in during Game 7 against the Blue Jays.

Let’s take a look at each of Sasaki’s relief outings at the end of last season and in the postseason.

Sept. 24 at Arizona

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 3-1

Seventh inning

James McCann grounds to third

Tim Tawa strikes out

Ildemaro Vargas strikes out

Sept. 26 at Seattle

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 3-1

Seventh inning

J.P Crawford grounds to third

Cole Young strikes out

Randy Arozarena doubles to left

Cal Raleigh strikes out

Postseason

NL wild card Game 2

vs. Cincinnati

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 8-4

Ninth inning

Spencer Steer strikes out

Gavin Lux strikes out

Austin Hays lines to short

The game against the Reds was when fans got excited, because he looked dominant.

NLDS Game 1

at Philadelphia

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 5-3

Ninth inning

J.T. Realmuto strikes out

Max Kepler doubles to right

Nick Castellanos grounds to second

Bryson Stott pops to third

Sasaki gets the save

NLDS Game 2

at Philadelphia

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 4-3

Ninth inning, two out, runners on first and third

Trea Turner grounds to second

Sasaki gets the save

NLDS Game 4

vs. Philadelphia

Score when entering game: Tied, 1-1

Eighth inning

Kyle Schwarber flies to right

Bryce Harper pops to third

Alec Bohm grounds to second

Ninth inning

Brandon Marsh grounds to second

J.T. Realmuto strikes out

Max Kepler pops to third

10th inning

Nick Castellanos grounds to third

Bryson Stott strikes out

Trea Turner lines to right

Dodgers win game, and series, in 11th inning

NLCS Game 1

at Milwaukee

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 2-0

Ninth inning

Caleb Durbin pops to third

Isaac Collins walks

Jake Bauers doubles to right

Jackson Chourio sacrifice fly to center

Christian Yelich walks

Blake Treinen replaces Sasaki, gets final out, Dodgers win. First bad relief outing by Sasaki

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NLCS Game 3

vs. Milwaukee

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 3-1

Ninth inning

Andrew Vaughn grounds to short

Sal Frelich pops to short

Caleb Durbin strikes out

Sasaki gets the save

NLCS Game 4

vs. Milwaukee

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 5-1

Ninth inning

William Contreras singles to center

Andrew Vaughn flies to deep right

Sal Frelick grounds to second

Caleb Durbin flies to deep right

Dodgers win game and sweep NLCS

World Series Game 3

vs. Toronto

Score when entering game: Tied 5-5

Eighth inning, men on first and second, one out

Ty France grounds to third

Nathan Lukes grounds to the pitcher

Ninth inning

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies to right

Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks

Daulton Varsho singles off Freeman’s glove, Kiner-Falefa out trying to advance to third

Alejando Kirk walks

Myles Straw grounds to second

Dodgers win game in 18th inning

World Series Game 6

at Toronto

Score when entering game: Dodgers, 3-1

Eighth inning

George Springer singles to right

Nathan Lukes flies to center

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks

Bo Bichette pops to short

Daulton Varsho grounds to second

Ninth inning

Alejando Kirk hit by a pitch

Addison Barger ground-rule double

Sasaki replaced by Tyler Glasnow, who gets the final three outs

Sasaki wasn’t fooling anyone against Toronto

In the postseason, Sasaki pitched 10 2/3 innings, gave up six hits and walked five while striking out six. His ERA was 0.84. However, his big success came in the first two rounds. In the NLCS and World Series, his numbers were: 5 1/3 IP, five hits, five walks, one hit batter, one strikeouts, one run.

All of this is to say: Don’t expect Eric Gagne 2.0 if they move Sasaki to the bullpen. He won’t be a miracle cure.

Let’s look at where they rank in ERA in the NL:

Starting pitching

1. Dodgers, 2.79

2. Atlanta, 3.12

3. Pittsburgh, 3.47

4. Milwaukee, 3.59

5. Chicago, 3.98

15. Philadelphia, 5.80

Relief pitching

1. Cincinnati, 2.91

2. San Francisco, 2.93

3. Atlanta, 3.14

4. Pittsburgh, 3.17

5. Miami, 3.60

11. Dodgers, 4.26

15. Washington, 5.27

Inherited runners that scored %

1. Colorado, 13.6% (six of 44)

2. Cincinnati, 20% (nine of 45)

3. Dodgers, 26.7% (eight of 30)

4. San Francisco, 27.8% (10 of 36)

5. Atlanta, 28% (seven of 25)

15. Washington, 48.9% (23 of 47)

It looks like 2025 all over again.

Colleague Bill Plaschke wrote about this a couple of weeks ago. You can read that here.

Will Smith is day to day (aren’t we all?) with tightness in his lower back. He is not expected to go on the IL. Luckily, Dalton Rushing is hitting like he is.

Mookie Betts, sidelined by an oblique injury, is swinging the bat now. He could go on a rehab assignment in the next couple of weeks and be back soon after that.

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Tommy Edman still has some soreness in his ankle and isn’t running the bases fully yet. Dave Roberts said he probably won’t return until the end of May or the beginning of June.

Reliever Brock Stewart is in a rehab assignment with Class-A Ontario, so he could be back in a couple of weeks.

When Betts returns, the Dodgers will have to decide what to do. It seems unlikely they send Hyeseong Kim down as long as he is playing this well, so that leaves either Alex Freeland or Santiago Espinal as the most likely candidates to be removed from the roster.

More complaints about Ohtani

It seems more people are getting on board the “Why do the Dodgers get to have an extra pitcher just because they have Shohei Ohtani” bandwagon. Teams can carry up to 13 pitchers on the roster. The Ohtani two-way player rule basically allows the Dodgers to carry 14 pitchers, since as a two-way player Ohtani only counts once on the roster.

And I respond with what I always say: Why didn’t these people complain when he was on the Angels and they did the same thing? Why is it now suddenly a problem?

The other complaint: Umpires allow extra time for Ohtani to get ready to pitch when he makes the last out of an inning, or is on base when the last out was made.

Response: Did these people never watch the NL before the DH rule was added? Umpires always gave the pitcher extra time to get ready when they made the last out or were on the bases when the last out was made. Quite often a pitcher would make the last out, walk over to the dugout, sit for a moment, towel off, grab their glove then make a leisurely stroll to the mound. This is nothing new. And I have a feeling if the Dodgers hadn’t won the last two World Series, no one would be complaining about either of these things.

Obscure stat of the week

All the recent talk about Davey Lopes had me wondering who were the best at stealing bases in Dodgers history. A look at the top 10 in stolen base %, minimum 50 stolen bases:

1. Eric Davis, 89.7% (52 for 58)

2. Shohei Ohtani, 89% (81 for 91)

3. Kirk Gibson, 88.5% (69 for 78)

4. Freddie Freeman, 86.4% (51 for 59)

5. Davey Lopes, 83.1% (418 for 503)

6. Dave Roberts, 82.5% (118 for 143)

7. Cody Bellinger, 81.6% (62 for 76)

8. Mookie Betts, 81.4% (70 for 86)

9. Chris Taylor, 81% (81 for 100)

10. Mariano Duncan, 80% (100 for 125)

21. Maury Wills, 74.1% (490 for 661)

The 10 worst:

Babe Herman, 54.3%, (69 for 127)

John Roseboro, 55.7% (59 for 106)

Steve Garvey, 57.5% (77 for 134)

Duke Snider, 57.9% (99 for 171)

Harvey Hendrick, 59.8% (61 for 102)

Gil Hodges, 60% (63 for 105)

José Offerman, 61% (61 for 100)

César Izturis, 61.4% (51 for 85)

Dusty Baker, 61.9% (73 for 118)

Wes Parker, 63.8% (60 for 94)

Up next

Monday: Miami (Chris Paddack, 0-4, 6.38 ERA) at Dodgers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 2-2, 2.48 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Miami (Janson Junk, 1-2, 3.67 ERA) at Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani, 2-0, 0.38 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Miami (Sandy Alcantara, 3-2, 3.05 ERA) at Dodgers (Tyler Glasnow, 3-0, 2.45 ERA), 12:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

‘They started it:’ Pete Crow-Armstrong won’t apologize for mocking Dodgers fans

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Dave Roberts has a sharp reply to Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s criticism of ‘Ohtani roster exception’

Shohei Ohtani homers, Justin Wrobleski shines as Dodgers shut out Cubs for series win

Dodgers rediscover their offense, scoring 12 runs to end Cubs’ 10-game win streak

Bullpen meltdown squanders Emmet Sheehan’s strong start in Dodgers’ loss to Cubs

And finally

Vin Scully recalls a story about Pearl Harbor. Watch and listen here.

Until next time....