Dodgers Dugout: Shohei Ohtani has an 0.73 ERA after eight starts. Is that a record?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and I’m wondering what babies think about. They don’t know any words!

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Reports of Shohei Ohtani’s demise were greatly exaggerated, as he has bounced back at the plate the last few games. He has been great on the mound this year, and after he defeated the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, his ERA dropped to 0.73.

Some wondered if this is the best start, through eight games, in history. Well, if you wondered that, you are forgetting another great player in Dodgers history.

A look at the best ERA’s after eight starts since 1920 (according to baseball-reference.com):

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1. Fernando Valenzuela, 1981 Dodgers, 0.50 ERA

8-0, 7 complete games, 72 IP, 43 hits, 17 walks, 68 K’s

2. Mike Norris, 1980 Oakland A’s, 0.52 ERA

5-2. 6 CG’s, 68.2 IP, 33 hits, 25 walks, 49 K’s

3. Zack Greinke, 2009 Kansas City Royals, 0.60 ERA

7-1, 4 CG’s, 60 IP, 40 hits, 10 walks, 65 K’s

4. Jacob deGrom, 2021 NY Mets, 0.71 ERA

4-2. 1 CG, 51 IP, 22 hits, 7 walks, 82 K’s

5. Shohei Ohtani, 2026 Dodgers, 0.73 ERA

4-2, 0 CG’s, 49 IP, 28 hits, 13 walks, 54 K’s

6. Juan Marichal, 1966 San Francisco Giants, 0.78 ERA

7-0, 6 CG’s, 69 IP, 42 hits, 6 walks, 45 K’s

7. Pedro Martinez, 2000 Boston Red Sox, 0.90 ERA

7-1, 2 CG’s, 60.1 IP, 33 hits, 11 walks, 88 K’s

8. Randy Johnson, 2000 Arizona Diamondbacks, 0.95 ERA

7-0, 4 CG’s, 66.1 IP, 39 hits, 14 walks, 88 K’s

9. Shota Imanaga, 2024 Chicago Cubs, 0.96 ERA

5-0, 0 CG’s, 46.2 IP, 36 hits, 8 walks, 51 K’s

10. Nolan Ryan, 1981 Houston Astros, 0.98 ERA

4-2, 1 CG, 55.1 IP, 40 hits, 24 walks, 54 K’s

Fernando’s start continues to be the greatest in history. The fact he pitched 72 innings and had seven complete games is incredible. In the game he didn’t complete, he pitched nine innings. The Dodgers won in 10.

If we limit the list to just Dodgers:

1. Fernando Valenzuela, 1981, 0.50 ERA

8-0, 7 complete games, 72 IP, 43 hits, 17 walks, 68 K’s

2. Shohei Ohtani, 2026, 0.73 ERA

4-2, 0 CG’s, 49 IP, 28 hits, 13 walks, 54 K’s

3. Sandy Koufax, 1963, 1.06 ERA

6-1, 5 CG’s, 68 IP, 33 hits, 12 walks, 59 K’s

4. Leon Cadore, 1920, 1.08 ERA

4-2, 6 CG’s, 83.1 IP, 65 hits, 13 walks, 34 K’s

The amazing thing about Cadore’s first eight starts in 1920: In his fourth start, the game lasted 26 innings. Cadore pitched all 26 innings, giving up one run and 15 hits. Strangely, he lasted only five innings in his next start and said his arm felt tired. He didn’t start again for 12 days. Slacker.

5. Jesse Petty, 1926, 1.25 ERA

6-2, 8 CG’s, 72 IP, 49 hits, 20 walks, 23 K’s

6. Don Sutton, 1972, 1.29 ERA

6-0, 4 CG’s, 69.2 IP, 32 hits, 16 walks, 50 K’s

7. Carl Erskine, 1955, 1.34 ERA

5-1, 4 CG’s, 67.1 IP, 47 hits, 26 walks, 31 K’s

8. Claude Osteen, 1971, 1.35 ERA

6-2, 3 CG’s, 66.2 IP, 55 hits, 18 walks, 23 K’s

9. Brad Penny, 2007, 1.39 ERA

5-0, 0 CG’s, 51.2 IP, 42 hits, 18 walks, 33 K’s

10. Zack Greinke, 2015, 1.52 ERA

5-1, 0 CG’s, 53.1 IP, 35 hits, 11 walks, 44 K’s

Any time you find yourself on a list between Fernando and Koufax, you’ve done well.

Game time

MLB has a daily trivia game on each team’s website that I enjoy playing. You might too. You can find it here.

Blake Snell had the less invasive NanoNeedle Scope procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow Tuesday, which means his recovery time will be shorter, probably two months instead of three. So, Snell could be back at the beginning of August.

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Tyler Glasnow has had more soreness in his back that has stopped him from throwing. As soon as it calms down, he’ll start the comeback trail again.

Brusdar Graterol injured his back while with triple-A Oklahoma City and was moved to the 60-day IL. At this point, you have to wonder if we will ever see Graterol pitch again.

Pitcher Ben Casparius, already on the 15-day IL because of shoulder inflammation, was moved to the 60-day IL. Seems unlikely he will be back before the All-Star break.

Pitcher Bobby Miller is still on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury. The timeline for his return is unclear.

Kiké Hernández is currently on a rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City, where he is eight for 34 (.235) with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. He can be activated on May 24.

Tommy Edman has been running the bases, but will need a rehab assignment of his own before he can come back from his ankle injury.

Everyone currently on the IL for the Dodgers:

Pitchers

Ben Casparius (60-day)

Jake Cousins (60)

Edwin Díaz (60)

Jack Dreyer (15)

Tyler Glasnow (15)

Brusdar Graterol (60)

Landon Knack (60)

Bobby Miller (60)

Evan Phillips (60)

Blake Snell (15)

Brock Stewart (15)

Gavin Stone (60)

Position players

Tommy Edman (60)

Kiké Hernández (60)

Halls of Fame

You know our annual Dodgers Hall of Fame voting? Well, I also compile The Times’ Sports Report newsletter, and have started a Hall of Fame for different sports there. The first three ballots are active, and you can only consider what they did in L.A. If you wish to participate, the ballots are:

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Pro baseball (click here)

NBA (click here)

Pro football (click here)

Up next

Friday: Dodgers (*Justin Wrobleski, 6-1, 2.49 ERA) at Milwaukee (Logan Henderson, 1-1, 3.50 ERA), 4:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Dodgers (Roki Sasaki, 2-3, 5.09 ERA) at Milwaukee (Robert Gasser, 0-0, 4.50 ERA), 4:15 p.m., Fox, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Dodgers (Yoshibobu Yamamoto, 3-4, 3.32 ERA) at Milwaukee (Brandon Sproat, 1-2, 5.75 ERA), 11:10 a.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

All times Pacific

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Shaikin: Do the Dodgers need a “Will he hit?” drama every time Shohei Ohtani pitches?

Shaikin: From the Big Apple, sour grapes toward the voice of the Dodgers

Tennis great Billie Jean King graduates from Cal State L.A. 65 years after enrolling

Shaikin: Pitching injuries are piling up again for Dodgers. Can the starting rotation hold up?

And finally

Andre Ethier‘s top moments with the Dodgers. Watch and listen here.

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Until next time...