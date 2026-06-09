Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts and stats for the season so far

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and maybe the Dodgers can acquire Billy Chapel. The announcer for his team sounds awfully familiar.

Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Let’s see, the Dodgers are 42-24, have a 7 1/2-game lead over Arizona for first place in the National League West, and have the second-best record in baseball, behind only the 45-21 Atlanta Braves. The magic number to clinch the division is ... just kidding, it’s way too soon for that.

Time for some random thoughts.

—I watched the three games against the Angels on the Angels’ broadcast, just to get a feel for what others are saying about the Dodgers. Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza were suitably respectful of the team.

—It must be tough to be a broadcaster for the Angels, who have the second-worst record in baseball, just one game ahead of the Colorado Rockies.

—After giving up three runs in five innings to the woeful San Francisco Giants on May 11, Roki Sasaki had a 5.88 ERA, giving up 39 hits and walking 16 while striking out 31 in 33 2/3 innings. The doofus who writes the Dodgers newsletter for the L.A. Times said it would be a good idea to send him down to the minors for a while. Since then, Sasaki has gone 2-0 with a 1.48 ERA, giving up 13 hits and walking five in 24 1/3 innings, striking out 29.

Advertisement

—Which serves as a good reminder that the Dodgers, winners of three World Series in six seasons, know what they are doing.

—Shohei Ohtani is still the slowest looking fast runner I have ever seen. I am often convinced he is going to be thrown out trying to take an extra base only for him to magically appear before the ball gets there. I think he may have teleporation capabilities.

—The Dodgers have had amazing pitching this season, particularly their starters. Let’s look at the ERAs as a starting pitcher this season:

Advertisement

Will Klein, 0.00

Shohei Ohtani, 0.74

Justin Wrobelski, 2.37

Eric Lauer, 2.53

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 2.68

Tyler Glasnow, 2.72

Roki Sasaki, 4.03

Emmet Sheehan, 4.70

Blake Snell, 12.00

Team, 2.90

The best ERAs by a Dodger rotation since they moved to L.A.:

1. 1966, 2.70

2. 1985, 2.71

3. 1965, 2.74

4. 2022, 2.75

5. 1972, 2.76

6. 1981, 2.77

7. 1975, 2.80

8. 1963, 2.85

9. 1968, 2.86

10. 2026, 2.90

Three of those teams, 1963, 1965 and 1981, won the World Series. The worst starting rotation by ERA since moving to L.A. was the 2023 team at 4.57.

—Will Smith seems a bit off at the plate this season. He sat out the past two games with a stiff neck, and is hitting .249/.338/.382, a far cry from his career numbers of .263/.357/.470.

—The Dodgers have not played an extra innings game this season.

—The best non-Ohtani hitter this season has been Max Muncy, who just keeps plugging along, year after year. And he’s making “only” $10 million this season. Or the best non-Ohtani hitter has been Andy Pages, who is hitting .283/.330/.522 and has improved quite remarkably in center field. Muncy’s OPS+ is 137, Pages’ is 136. Ohtani is at 163.

—Let’s look at those OPS+ numbers.

Kiké Hernández, 785 (only four at-bats of course)

Ohtani, 163

Dalton Rushing, 157

Ryan Ward, 157

Muncy, 137

Pages, 136

Freddie Freeman, 135

Teoscar Hernández, 120

Smith, 103

Kyle Tucker, 102

Alex Call, 101

Alex Freeland, 88

Hyeseong Kim, 85

Miguel Rojas, 77

Mookie Betts, 71

Santiago Espinal, 54

—I wrote off Sasaki and he improved. Maybe I should write the same about Mookie Betts.

—Kyle Tucker isn’t as bad as some think, but he hasn’t been worth four years, $240 million so far.

—Miguel Rojas continues to make amazing defensive plays. When he retires, the whole defense will go down a notch.

—I’m still waiting for a Zack Wheat/Dazzy Vance combo bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

—Or my Lance Rautzhan bobblehead. Or Mike Brito with a radar gun, cigar and Panama hat. Or Vin Scully/Jerry Doggett/Ross Porter bobblehead night.

—Or “recent Dodger pitcher” bobblehead. It comes already broken.

—Who is the most famous Dodger to not have a bobblehead night yet?

—The vagaries of baseball. Muncy and Pages are tied for the team lead with 14 home runs. Pages leads the NL with 53 RBIs. Muncy has ... 22 RBIs.

—The Dodgers have used 25 pitchers already this season. All of last season they used 40. Let’s go back every 10 years and see how many pitchers they used.

Advertisement

2026: 25 (so far)

2016: 31

2006: 22

1996: 15

1986: 14

1976: 12

1966: 13

How did those 1966-96 teams win any games using so few pitchers?

—I still miss the double-bagged peanuts at Dodger games. And the old Danny Goodman souvenir shop. And autograph day on Sundays.

—I created some confusion in the last newsletter when I said Ohtani could become the first player to win MVP and Cy Young. I meant first two-way player. Many pitchers have won both. I thought I had implied that, but obviously not. My mistake.

—You realize we are basically now just waiting for the postseason to begin. Yes, don’t tempt the baseball gods, but with 96 games to go, I’m calling it: The Dodgers will make the postseason again.

—Thank you all for your massive response to “Ask Justin Turner.” More than 500 questions were sent in. Answers will be provided to some of those questions sometime this month (he’s busy playing baseball now, so it might take a little while longer than the usual “Ask...” wait for answers).

These names seem familiar

How notable players who were with the Dodgers the last couple of seasons are doing with their new teams (through Sunday). Click on the player’s name to be taken to their full stats page:

Anthony Banda, Twins: 1-0, 4.94 ERA, 27 1/3 IP, 23 hits, 12 walks, 26 K’s, 89 ERA+

Cody Bellinger, Yankees: .273/.373/.476, 271 PA’s, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 9 homers, 41 RBIs, 137 OPS+

Advertisement

Walker Buehler, Padres: 3-3, 4.53 ERA, 57 2/3 IP, 54 hits, 20 walks, 49 K’s, 90 ERA+

Mike Busch, Cubs: .246/.369/.390, 287 PA’s, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 6 homers, 36 RBIs, 122 OPS+

Michael Conforto, Cubs: .240/.356/.489, 104 PA’s, 9 doubles, 4 homers, 13 RBIs, 143 OPS+

Justin Dean, Cubs: in the minors

Caleb Ferguson, Reds: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 7 1/3 IP, 3 hits, 1 walk, 8 K’s

Jack Flaherty, Tigers: 1-7, 5.31 ERA, 62 2/3 IP, 66 hits, 33 walks, 77 K’s, 80 ERA+

Advertisement

Kenley Jansen, Tigers: 1-3, 4.80 ERA, 7 saves, 15 IP, 9 hits, 9 walks, 19 K’s, 90 ERA+, on the IL

Craig Kimbrel, Rays: 0-2, 5.63 ERA, 16 IP, 17 hits, 6 walks, 17 K’s, 75 ERA+, on the IL

Gavin Lux, Rays: on the IL

Dustin May, Cardinals: 3-6, 4.59 ERA, 66 2/3 IP, 67 hits, 19 walks, 60 K’s, 88 ERA+

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: .165/.254/.215, 140 PA’s, 3 doubles, 1 homer, 9 RBIs, 33 OPS+

James Outman, Twins: .156/.229/.250, 70 PA’s, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 RBIs, 34 OPS+, designated for assignment

Advertisement

Joc Pederson, Rangers: .238/.347/.439, 197 PA’s, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 8 homers, 23 RBIs, 131 OPS+

Luke Raley, Mariners: .259/.319/.535, 187 PA’s, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 13 homers, 31 RBIs, 142 OPS+

Ben Rortvedt, Mets: in the minors

Corey Seager, Rangers: .183/.284/.366, 190 PA’s, 6 doubles, 8 homers, 22 RBIs, 91 OPS+

Justin Turner, Tijuana (Mexican League): .290/.405/.496, 158 PA’s, 12 doubles, 5 homers, 22 RBIs

Trea Turner, Phillies: .229/.280/.347, 282 PA’s, 10 doubles, 7 homers, 21 RBIs, 72 OPS+

Advertisement

Miguel Vargas, White Sox: .242/.370/.489, 282 PA’s, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 15 homers, 41 RBIs, 140 OPS+

Kirby Yates, Angels: 0-2, 4.82 ERA, 9 1/3 IP, 8 hits, 4 walks, 12 K’s, 90 ERA+

Up next

Tuesday: Dodgers (*Eric Lauer, 2-5, 5.74 ERA [1-0, 2.53 ERA with Dodgers]) at Pittsburgh (Paul Skenes, 6-5, 3.09 ERA), 3:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani, 6-2, 0.74 ERA) at Pittsburgh (Jared Jones, 1-0, 4.82 ERA), 3:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Thursday: Dodgers (*Justin Wrobleski, 7-2, 2.62 ERA) at Pittsburgh (Mitch Keller, 5-3, 4.81 ERA), 3:40 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

All times Pacific

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Swanson: She broke baseball’s glass ceiling. Now Kim Ng is taking softball to the next level

Swanson: Dodgers show courage by permanently honoring LGBTQ+ pioneers Glenn Burke and Billy Bean

Roki Sasaki is no longer lost in translation, finding his swagger and delivering wins

And finally

Vin Scully discusses the passing of Jose Fernández. Watch and listen here.

Advertisement

Until next time...