How do the Dodgers and Padres compare this season?

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. We are exactly halfway through the Dodgers season and they are 52-29. The newsletter mathematician is out sick, but I think that works out as being on pace for a 104-58 record this year.

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Remember a few weeks ago when the Dodgers were slumping a bit? They had lost four in a row and had dropped into second place behind the San Diego Padres? Well, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball now and are in first place by nine games over the Padres.

They are headed to Petco Park to start a three-game series tonight, with a chance to bury the Padres this weekend, or, let the Padres get within shouting distance again.

So, with 81 games to go, here’s a look at the top two teams in the NL West:

Record

Dodgers, 52-29

Padres, 42-37

Batting average

Dodgers, .262 (1st among the 30 teams)

Padres, .220 (30th)

On-base%

Dodgers, .345 (1st)

Padres, .294 (30th)

Slugging%

Dodgers, .438 (1st)

Padres, .364 (30th)

Runs per game

Dodgers, 5.22 (2nd)

Padres, 3.91 (30th)

Doubles

Dodgers, 137 (7th)

Padres, 113 (T24th)

Home runs

Dodgers, 109 (3rd)

Padres, 81 (T22nd)

Batting avg. with runners in scoring position

Dodgers, .265 (7th)

Padres, .247 (15th)

Batting avg., two out and runners in scoring position

Dodgers, .242 (9th)

Padres, .238 (12th)

Well, there goes the theory that the Dodgers are a poor clutch-hitting team.

ERA

Dodgers, 3.40 (3rd)

Padres, 3.85 (9th)

Rotation ERA

Dodgers, 3.25 (2nd)

Padres, 4.50 (23rd)

Bullpen ERA

Padres, 3.12 (2nd)

Dodgers, 3.68 (10th)

The Dodgers are in the top 10 in everything, while the Padres are in the bottom 10 in a lot of things. It’s amazing they are in second place with an offense that bad,

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Now let’s look at the lineups.

Catcher

Dodgers, Will Smith, .249/.338/.382, 102 OPS+

Padres, Freddy Fermin, .145/.245/.258, 41 OPS+

Smith is having an off year by his standards, while Fermin is having an off year by living person standards. His backup, Rodolfo Durán, is hitting .136/.239/.339

First base

Dodgers, Freddie Freeman, .282/.372/.486, 139 OPS+

Padres, Ty France, .252/.297/.485, 115 OPS+

Freeman just keeps chugging along. He is in the top 100 in major league history in hits, runs, doubles, homers, RBIs and walks. He is the active leader in times reached base with 3,741. He’s 36, and next year he will really start rocketing up the career lists as a lot of players are tightly bunched just ahead of him. France is 31, and next year he has a really good shot at being 32.

Second base

Dodgers, Alex Freeland, .241/.324/.340, 87 OPS+

Padres, Fernando Tatís Jr., .283/.347/.367, 101 OPS+

Freeland is the worst hitter among the starters, and he isn’t that bad. Tatis hit 25 homers last season and has three this season, as the Padres have lost all their power this season for some reason. Normally, Jake Cronenworth starts at second for the Padres, but he has been on the IL since May 5 because of concussion symptoms and was hitting only .144 in 34 games before that.

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Third base

Dodgers, Max Muncy, .266/.365/.508, 142 OPS+

Padres, Manny Machado, .184/.267/.378, 79 OPS+

You know what you never hear anymore? This: “The Dodgers need to move on from Muncy at third.” Muncy has been their most consistent hitter and has worked hard to improve defensively. Meanwhile, everyone would like to know what happened to Machado, who has been terrible this season and at one point seemed to blame analytics for his slump. He had a walk-off hit Tuesday and seems to be emerging from his doldrums, hitting .259/.339/.556 since June 9.

Shortstop

Dodgers, Mookie Betts, .230/.290/.415

Padres, Xander Bogaerts, .230/.321/.337

Speaking of season-long slumps, hi Mookie! He is also showing signs of life, hitting .317/.358/.524 since June 9 and lifting his numbers to where they are better than Bogaerts’.

Left field

Dodgers, Teoscar Hernández, .276/.348/.436, 119 OPS+

Padres, Samad Taylor, .379/.438/.448, 150 OPS+

Hernández should be back off the IL soon, and Alex Call has filled in quite well in his place. The Padres have played better since calling Taylor up from the minors a couple of weeks ago. His lofty numbers will probably drop (he has had only 66 plate appearances), but his speed has been a spark for San Diego. He replaced normal left fielder Ramón Laureano, who is probably out for the season after hip surgery.

Center field

Dodgers, Andy Pages, .266/.318/.474, 119 OPS+

Padres, Jackson Merrill, .212/.274/.352, 74 OPS+

Pages has been the linchpin of the offense pretty much all season and it’s nice to see a player shake off a brutal postseason on offense by rebounding this year. Merrill is one of many Padres who are mysteriously slumping this season. He hit .264/.317/.457 last season.

Right field

Dodgers, Kyle Tucker, .234/.333/.374, 98 OPS+

Padres, Jase Bowen, .133/.138/.167, 1 OPS+

Tucker would have been great if he was working under the same contract Michael Conforto had last season. Dodgers fans would be pleased with that production for that pay ($17 million). Instead, he’s getting $60 million for league-average production. Bowen has had only 32 plate appearances, and Tatís will move back here once Cronenworth is able to return to second base.

Designated hitter

Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, .295/.414./.549, 168 OPS+

Padres, Miguel Andujar, .246/.283/.405, 90 OPS+

Ohtani is the best player in the game, while the Padres seem confused as the what a DH is supposed to do. Hint: the word “hitter” is right there in the job title.

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Starting pitchers (in order of IP)

Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 7-5, 2.65 ERA

Justin Wrobleski, 9-2, 2.71 ERA

Shohei Ohtani, 8-2, 1.58 ERA

Roki Sasaki, 3-4, 4.76 ERA

Emmet Sheehan, 3-5, 5.32 ERA

Eric Lauer, 2-0, 2.54 ERA

Padres

Michael King, 5-6, 3.33 ERA

Randy Vásquez, 6-5, 4.17 ERA

Walker Buehler, 4-3, 3.96 ERA

Griffin Canning, 1-5, 7.38 ERA

Lucas Giolito, 2-3, 5.16 ERA

The Dodgers have one weak spot right now in Sheehan. The Padres just put Giolito on the IL and have been using openers quite a bit lately. It’s nice to see Buehler become a productive pitcher again.

Closer

Dodgers, Tanner Scott, 1-3, 2.18 ERA, 11 saves

Padres, Mason Miller, 2-1, 0.79 ERA, 21 saves

Scott has been good this year, but Miller is the best closer in baseball and has given up only 14 hits and 13 walks in 34 innings, while striking out 66.

Relievers (six most-used, in order of IP)

Dodgers

Edgardo Henriquez, 2-0, 2.93 ERA

Will Klein, 2-2, 2.59 ERA, 1 save

Jack Dreyer, 3-1, 3.82 ERA

Alex Vesia, 1-1, 2.39 ERA, 3 saves

Kyle Hurt, 2-1, 3.42 ERA, 1 save

Blake Treinen, 4-1, 3.52 ERA, 1 save

Padres

Adrián Morejón, 6-1, 3.51 ERA, 1 save

Wandy Peralta, 1-0, 1.82 ERA

Jason Adam, 2-1, 2.45 ERA

Ron Marinaccio, 1-0, 3.72 ERA

Yuki Matsui, 0-1, 1.67 ERA

Kyle Hart, 0-1, 4.13 ERA

It seems unlikely that the Padres will fade quietly into the night, especially if Machado and Tatís start hitting.

For full stats for both team, click here for the Dodgers and click here for the Padres.

Milestone for Mookie

Betts hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday against the Twins, becoming only the 169th player to reach that mark. He is tied with Chuck Klein and one behind the great Rogers Hornsby. He is 14 behind for Dodger Reggie Smith and 16 behind former Dodger Ron Cey.

Ohtani vs. Rushing

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing wears his emotions on his sleeve. Sometimes, that’s a good trait in a player. Alex Vesia is like that and he seems to fire up the team. He does it in a “Yeah! Let’s beat these guys!” sort of way.

Rushing, however, is sort of a high-energy Eeyore, the guy who makes every mistake he makes a tragedy of epic proportions.

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During Wednesday’s game against the Twins, Rushing had some problems behind the plate while Ohtani was pitching.

Rushing let a pitch get past him for a passed ball due to some miscommunication. Ohtani explained to reporters after the game (through interpreter Will Ireton): “There were two pitches called. The first one was offspeed. The second pitch was a fastball. Rush thought that he was getting an offspeed because I started moving after the first pitch was called, but what I had in mind was the second pitch, which was a fastball.”

From Rushing: “Shohei and I talked about it. It was an error on my side. I messed it up. It was my fault.”

Also, a pitch was called a ball and Ohtani thought it was a strike. He tapped his head to call for an ABS challenge while Rushing shook his head to not challenge. The umpire accepted the challenge and it was a strike.

Ohtani gave up three runs in the second inning. After that, he called his own pitches instead of letting Rushing call them. He then pitched four scoreless innings.

Ohtani, on how to make things better: “The in-game flexibility, reading the swings, reading how the hitters are really taking their approach during the game — that’s how I see what adjustment needs to happen. In that sense, I personally realized we just have to be better at being on the same page and communicating throughout the game.”

Also Ohtani: “There’s really a couple ways of communicating. One is by words, but the other way to be able to communicate is by example, and just taking charge and showing Rush what kind of pitching style I’m capable of.”

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Now, I’m not interpeter Will Ireton, but I interpret that as, “When is Will Smith coming back?”

Rushing also struck out in his first three at-bats. He was upset with himself during the game and was consoled on the bench by Dave Roberts, Freeman and Dodgers mental skills coach Brent Walker. That’s a lot of hand holding during a game. And Rushing has had other moments on the bench during games where he has gotten upset or angry about something that has happened. Always directed toward himself, not to his teammates.

Could this be a big problem? Well, it could be. But, the Dodgers didn’t get to where they are by not knowing how to handle situations like this. A lot of scouts will tell you that the biggest difference between triple-A and the majors is the mental aspect. Rushing is learning this now. It would be great if he was just calm and cool and handled all situations flawlessly. But we were all made different for a reason. So, we can afford to give him a little grace, and if the Dodgers feel he (or anyone else) is becoming a detriment to the team, then one day we will wake up to discover, “The Dodgers have traded ...”

In the meantime, don’t focus on just these occasional outbursts, look at how well he has played overall. He’s a major league player, he just needs a little help. And don’t we all sometimes?

Final word from Rushing, to reporters after the game: “Good thing he’s as good as he is and he can take control of the game, but it’s pretty embarrassing. They’ve always got my back. Once again, it’s embarrassing that I need support like that. I’m a grown man, and it’s a pretty tough pill to swallow.”

Up next

Friday: Dodgers (Roki Sasaki, 3-4, 4.76 ERA) at San Diego (Walker Buehler, 4-3, 3.96 ERA), 6:45 p.m., Apple TV, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Dodgers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 7-5, 2.65 ERA) at San Diego (Randy Vásquez, 6-5, 4.17 ERA), 5:40 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 3-5, 5.32 ERA) at San Diego (Michael King, 5-6, 3.33 ERA), 1:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

All times Pacific

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Shohei Ohtani is the first Dodger to be named 2026 All-Star

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Shohei Ohtani takes control of Dodgers’ win after miscommunication with Dalton Rushing

Dodgers fulfill $1-million pledge in response to ICE raids, owners divest from prison group

MLB clears Dodgers’ Dr. Neal ElAttrache after link to Conor McGregor steroids report

Shaikin: Why a salary cap wouldn’t be enough to stop the Dodgers from winning

And finally

Vin Scully tells us the first phrase he learned in Japanese. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...