Dodgers Dugout: Looking at players available at the trade deadline

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Went to the movies to see “The Odyssey” on Friday. Just got out Sunday in time to write this newsletter.

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We are two weeks away from the trade deadline of Monday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. PT. The Dodgers usually make a deal or two around that time, sometimes major, sometimes minor. Who are the big names the Dodgers might have interest in this season? Let’s take a look.

Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers, 6-5, 2.83 ERA

It seems every year Skubal, who won the last two AL Cy Young Awards, is the top name available at the deadline, and this might finally be the year that it happens. Sure, the Tigers are on the fringe of the wild-card race, but can they really afford to let their most valuable trade piece walk away without getting anything for him? Skubal is a free agent after this season. Then again, what will the new bargaining agreement look like? Will Skubal be able to demand as much on the open market once the new agreement is in place? And do the Dodgers really need him? Bill Plaschke says they do. But, they have the best record in baseball without him. They have won two straight World Series without him. They don’t need him. The question is, do they want him? They certainly have the pieces to get him, and the resources to sign him to a long-term deal. Plus, he missed part of this season because of elbow surgery and they love to get formerly injured pitchers.

Joe Ryan, SP, Minnesota Twins, 6-5, 2.85 ERA

The Twins are very much in the wild-card race, so it seems unlikely they trade Ryan unless someone offers them something too good to turn down. He won’t be a free agent until after the 2028 season. The same can be said of Sonny Gray of Boston. The Red Sox have won 13 in a row, so it seems unlikely they are trading anyone unless they lose their next 13.

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The problem with the trade deadline since the postseason was expanded to 12 teams is that so many teams have a chance at the postseason. In the AL, 12 teams have a chance at making the postseason. Detroit is 46-53 and only 4.5 games out of a wild-card spot. Minnesota is only two games out. In the NL, 11 teams have a chance. It’s hard to trade one of your best players when you have a chance at the postseason.

Casey Mize, SP, Detroit Tigers, 4-6, 2.79 ERA

Mize will also be a free agent at the end of the season and is having his best season by far. He missed almost two seasons of his career because of Tommy John surgery.

Luis Arraez, 2B, San Francisco Giants, .326/.366/.455, 133 OPS+

Quite a few Dodgers fans would like to see the team acquire Arraez to play second. However, with Tommy Edman back and playing well, and Kiké Hernández back soon, they don’t really need a second baseman right now, especially one who is a poor fielder.

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Reid Detmers, 3-6, 4.16 ERA, and José Soriano, 8-6, 3.49 ERA, SP, Angels

The Angels have the worst record in baseball, so much of their roster will be available. Unless the Dodgers believe that Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow or Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch the rest of the season, it’s hard to see how these players fit in.

Ryan Jeffers, C, Minnesota Twins, .288/.401/.540, 160 OPS+

Jeffers is the only top-line catcher rumored to be available this season. And it seems the only way the Dodgers acquire him is if they are convinced Will Smith isn’t coming back. Otherwise, perhaps a reunion with Ben Rortvedt, who is stuck in the minors with the Mets.

Those are just a few of the players available (I recommend you visit mlbtraderumors.com to see a complete picture of what every team wants or could offer). Next time, we will look back at trade deadline deals after Andrew Friedman took over.

What will happen this season? Well, Friedman will pull off a deal or two involving players who aren’t on everyone’s list. The Dodgers can win the World Series with the team they have right now, but it never hurts to add more pitching.

Injury Report

Edwin Díaz: Has made a couple of appearances with Class A Ontario, pitching two innings, striking out four. He will need to pitch in consecutive games before he is activated.

Tyler Glasnow: His back has been an issue all season. He is throwing only fastballs at the moment.

Kiké Hernández: Is on assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City and could return when the Dodgers return home from their current trip.

Shohei Ohtani: Has been shut down from pitching because of swelling in his left knee. Timetable for his return as a pitcher remains murky, but he can still hit.

Will Smith: Out until at least mid-August. His return is pivotal for the Dodgers, because they don’t want to go into the postseason with just Dalton Rushing to count on behind the plate.

Blake Snell: Began a rehab assignment in triple A on Saturday and will probably need to make at least three more starts there before he is ready.

Blake Treinen: On the IL since June 20 because of a sore elbow, he is slowly working his way back.

As for the other guys on the IL, Ben Casparius, Brusdar Graterol, Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, it would be miraculous to get meaningful contributions from them this season.

These names seem familiar

How notable players who were with the Dodgers the last couple of seasons are doing with their new teams (through Sunday). Click on the player’s name to be taken to their full stats page:

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Anthony Banda, Twins: 2-0, 4.46 ERA, 2 saves, 34.1 IP, 31 hits, 15 walks, 33 K’s, 97 ERA+, out for the season

Cody Bellinger, Yankees: .255/.345/.417, 414 PA’s, 19 doubles, 3 triples, 11 homers, 52 RBIs, 113 OPS+

Walker Buehler, Padres: 5-5, 5.36 ERA, 89 IP, 93 hits, 35 walks, 81 K’s, 77 ERA+

Mike Busch, Cubs: .244/.370/.403, 438 PA’s, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 12 homers, 52 RBIs, 117 OPS+

Michael Conforto, Cubs: .241/.327/.476, 160 PA’s, 10 doubles, 8 homers, 22 RBIs, 122 OPS+

Justin Dean, Cubs: .400/.571/.800, 7 PA’s, 1 triple, 3 RBIs, 279 OPS+

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Caleb Ferguson, Reds: 1-0, 3.20 ERA, 1 save, 19.2 IP, 20 hits, 8 walks, 19 K’s, 139 ERA+

Jack Flaherty, Tigers: 3-8, 4.48 ERA, 82.1 IP, 76 hits, 40 walks, 98 K’s, 97 ERA+

Kenley Jansen, Tigers: 1-4, 4.38 ERA, 11 saves, 24.2 IP, 16 hits, 14 walks, 27 K’s, 100 ERA+

Craig Kimbrel, Rays: 0-2, 4.50 ERA, 30 IP, 26 hits, 12 walks, 29 K’s, 96 ERA+

Gavin Lux, Rays: on the IL

Dustin May, Cardinals: 5-7, 4.78 ERA, 98 IP, 97 hits, 32 walks, 95 K’s, 84 ERA+

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Zach McKinstry, Tigers: .196/.277/.298, 256 PA’s, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers, 19 RBIs, 60 OPS+

James Outman, Tigers: .159/.224/.288, 143 PA’s, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 3 homers, 13 RBIs, 42 OPS+

Joc Pederson, Rangers: .243/.339/.479, 302 PA’s, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 16 homers, 35 RBIs, 136 OPS+

Luke Raley, Mariners: .230/.287/.459, 267 PA’s, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 15 homers, 37 RBIs, 111 OPS+

Ben Rortvedt, Mets: in the minors

Corey Seager, Rangers: .182/.292/.374, 219 PA’s, 6 doubles, 10 homers, 25 RBIs, 94 OPS+, on the IL

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Justin Turner, Tijuana (Mexican League): .280/.386/.466, 228 PA’s, 18 doubles, 6 homers, 28 RBIs

Trea Turner, Phillies: .242/.292/.375, 428 PA’s, 17 doubles, 12 homers, 35 RBIs, 78 OPS+

Miguel Vargas, White Sox: .242/.352/.485, 422 PA’s, 21 doubles, 1 triple, 21 homers, 59 RBIs, 132 OPS+

Kirby Yates, Angels: 0-5, 3.74 ERA, 3 saves, 21.2 IP, 15 hits, 8 walks, 28 K’s, 113 ERA+

Up next

Monday: Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 4-6, 4.81 ERA) at Philadelphia (*Cristopher Sánchez, 11-4, 2.62 ERA), 4:10 p.m., ESPN, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Dodgers (*Eric Lauer, 4-5, 4.81 ERA [3-0, 3.12 ERA with Dodgers]) at Philadelphia (Zack Wheeler, 10-1, 2.13 ERA), 3:40 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Dodgers (*Justin Wrobleski, 10-2, 2.69 ERA) at Philadelphia (Aaron Nola, 3-7, 5.68 ERA), 3:40 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

All times Pacific

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Shaikin: Shohei Ohtani’s knee troubles creating a major pitching dilemma for Dodgers

Shaikin: With Will Smith out indefinitely, Dodgers need to trade for a catcher

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Hall of Famers Jeff Kent and Andruw Jones played one forgettable Dodgers season together

Dodgers Debate: What the Dodgers need right now

And finally

The Dodgers honor Vin Scully on opening day in 2016. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...