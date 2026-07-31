Dodgers Dugout: There’s a problem in the Dodgers’ lineup

Andy Pages has not set the world on fire when batting second.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Will the person in charge please stop turning up Earth’s thermostat. It’s warm enough now.

Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

There’s a problem in the Dodgers’ offense. Yes, they are near the top in most offensive categories, but, well, let’s see if you can spot it.

Batting average/OB%/SLG% by lineup position

Batting first: .275/.378/.522

Second: .229/.305/.348

Third: .273/.364/.457

Fourth: .262/.340/.445

Fifth: .247/.333/.406

Sixth: .273/.339/.464

Seventh: .264/.344/.447

Eighth: .269/.341/.410

Ninth: .265/.326/.402

One of those lines is not like the other. The No. 2 spot in the lineup has been horrible. And it’s not just one person, it’s anyone they try there. A look at each player who has batted in the No. 2 spot this season:

Santiago Espinal, 1 for 1

Tommy Edman, 2 for 4

Andy Pages, .254/.336/.431, 238 plate appearances

Kyle Tucker, .238/.330/.333, 97

Freddie Freeman, .213/.276/.263, 87

Alex Call, 1 for 5

Miguel Rojas, 1 for 6

Mookie Betts, .149/.196/.234, 51

Dalton Rushing, 0 for 1

Will Smith, 0 for 8

Wow. Everyone who has spent any time in the No. 2 spot is hitting worse than their overall numbers.

Advertisement

Last season, the No. 2 position hit .259/.324/.418, which was mainly Betts.

Let’s break out the four players who have the most appearances in the No. 2 spot this season and see how well they hit in other positions:

Andy Pages

Batting second: .254/.336/.431, 238 plate appearances

Third: .167/.200/.167, 25

Fourth: .200/.292/.350, 24

Fifth: .222/.300/.500, 40

Sixth: .375/.394/.781, 33

Seventh: .271/.329/.414, 79

Eighth: .476/.500/.810, 22

Kyle Tucker

Batting second: .238/.330/.333, 97

First: .222/300/.556. 10

Third: .000/.111/.000, 9

Fourth: .263/.391/.395, 92

Fifth: .226/.329/.387, 73

Sixth: .225/.297/.326, 101

Seventh: .333/.412/.633, 34

Ninth: 0 for 1

So hit Pages sixth and Tucker seventh?

Freddie Freeman

Batting second: .213/.276/.263, 87

Third: .328/.421/.572, 273

Fourth: .288/.342/.452, 79

Fifth: .417/.417/.583, 12

So Freeman should bat third.

Mookie Betts

Batting second: .149/.196/.234, 51

First: .125/.125/.500, 8

Third: .179/.281/.429, 32

Fourth: .261/.326/.436, 181

Fifth: .250/.276/.464, 29

Betts at cleanup? Should the Dodgers lineup be:

Shohei Ohtani

Tommy Edman

Freddie Freeman

Mookie Betts

Max Muncy

Andy Pages

Kyle Tucker

Teoscar Hernández

Dalton Rushing

Of course, here we are talking about making changes to the team that is fourth in the majors in runs scored per game (5.15).

But why does everyone fall apart in the No. 2 spot? Do the pitchers relax a bit after facing Ohtani and pitch better because of it? Do they concentrate more? Is it just the randomness of baseball? We’ll never know. But right now, the No. 2 spot is a weakness.

Advertisement

Editor’s note: Of course, right after I write this, Pages goes five for eight with a double and a homer in the No. 2 spot. The randomness of baseball!

Where doesn’t it hurt?

We knew that Shohei Ohtani‘s left knee was still bothering him, but it turns out his right biceps is bothering him, too.

“My biceps is not 100%,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton while speaking to reporters. “Just [a] similar issue with the knee. Do we consider pushing this? It is still July. So, I think the conversation would be a little different if we’re in August or September.”

And the longer Ohtani sits, the more likely he will have to be built back up as a starter. Don’t expect him to come back and pitch seven innings right away.

“You know, he’s a starting pitcher, and then, when you start missing three, four, five weeks of that build-up,” Dave Roberts said, “then you’ve got to kind of start up again.”

Phil ‘The Vulture’ Regan dies

Phil Regan, who had one great and one good season as a relief pitcher with the Dodgers, died earlier this month at 89.

In 1966 with the Dodgers, Regan pitched in 65 games and went 14-1, with a 1.62 ERA and a league-leading 21 saves. It was that season where he earned his nickname, “The Vulture.”

Advertisement

On Aug. 1, 1966, Sandy Koufax was facing the Pittsburgh Pirates and left after seven innings with the score tied, 1-1. Regan relieved him, and the Dodgers scored four runs to win the game. Afterward, Koufax said to Regan, “You’re getting to be a real scavenger. A vulture, that’s what you are.”

Regan went 6-9 with a 2.99 ERA and six saves with the Dodgers in 1967. He pitched in five games for them in 1968, going 2-0 with 3.52 ERA, before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs along with Jim Hickman for Jim Ellis and Ted Savage.

Regan last pitched in the majors in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox, who released him in July. His career record was 96-81 with a 3.84 ERA and 92 saves.

He went on to become a longtime pitching coach for several teams and managed the Baltimore Orioles during the 1995 season.

He came out of retirement at 82 in 2019 to become interim pitching coach for the New York Mets, saying, “Well, I love the game and I love what I’m doing. I know I’m 82 years old now, but I still enjoy it. I feel good. I’m going to retire one of these days, or die, I dont know. One or the other.”

Scheduling note

The next newsletter will be delayed until after the trade deadline so we can discuss what happened, or what didn’t happen, and see what moves other postseason contenders made.

Up next

Friday: Boston (*Ranger Suarez, 4-3, 3.02 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD), 7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Boston (*Payton Tolle, 6-6, 3.32 ERA) at Dodgers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 11-6, 2.72 ERA), 6:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Sunday: Boston (*Jake Bennett, 6-4, 2.74 ERA) at Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 4-7, 4.95 ERA), 4:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

All times Pacific

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman addresses Shohei Ohtani’s knee injury and trade deadline approach

Advertisement

Dodgers Debate: Trade deadline madness

‘Do we consider pushing this?’ Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound remains unclear

Shaikin: The Dodgers’ three-peat chance may never come again. Trade accordingly

Dusty Baker’s peers expect him to become the first Black manager in the Hall of Fame

And finally

Vin Scully calls Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...