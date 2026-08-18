Dodgers Dugout: That wasn’t the series we were looking for

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. New ranking of the summer movies I’ve seen this year: 1. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”; 2. “The Odyssey”; 3. “Supergirl”; 4. “Young Washington”; 5. “Disclosure Day”; 6. “Masters of the Universe”; 7. “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” I keep including these just to annoy the one guy who calls me names for not having “Disclosure Day” last. I have to get thrills where I can get them.

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So, the Dodgers lost three of four to the Brewers, who now have clinched the tiebreaker over the Dodgers. They always have to do things the hard way. Some random thoughts about the Dodgers

—It’s time for Edwin Díaz to drop the Timmy Trumpet entrance and just come out like any other pitcher. When you have a 10.66 ERA and it’s August, perhaps it’s time to sneak into the game quietly.

—Dave Roberts had this answer when asked Thursday night, after Díaz blew a save, as to why he is still closer: “Give me another option. I have to have other options. And to be quite honest, none of those [other] guys really are throwing the baseball great. So that’s just kind of the way it is.”

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—It is surprising to see Roberts throw the whole bullpen under the bus. But since he asked, here’s an option: Tanner Scott, who since the All-Star break has an 0.87 ERA in 12 games and 10.1 innings. He has three saves and has given up nine hits, six walks and has struck out 12. Not exactly Mariano Rivera, but better than the current guy.

—But here’s the other thing to keep in mind: The Dodgers seem to do this every year. They are going to give Díaz every chance to right the ship before the postseason, because having him in the bullpen would be great if he was pitching well. But, if he’s pitching like this when the postseason begins, he won’t get a lot of innings. Remember last season? Scott was terrible. He last pitched Sept. 26. He didn’t pitch at all in the postseason. Instead, they put Roki Sasaki in the bullpen and he was solid, though not the second coming of Éric Gagné as some seem to think.

—The Dodgers will figure out whom they trust near the end of September, and that will be the bullpen for the postseason. It will include starters and a guy who is just there to eat innings during big losses (think Will Klein last season. Yes, he saved the season in Game 3, but there was a reason he was the last guy out of the bullpen). And it will include the five to six relievers they trust the most. This happens every season, so this should not come as a surprise.

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—Yes, it can be frustrating during the regular season. We in the media say “Greatest team ever!” “They could win 120 games!” But that’s never going to happen. The Dodgers are interested in one thing only: Winning the World Series. They have a plan as to how to approach it, and while it annoys some fans, they aren’t going to deviate from that plan. And why should they? They won three World Series, and almost another one in *2017.

*-The Astros cheated in that series.

—A look at some numbers:

Kyle Tucker at Dodger Stadium this year: .189/.286/.272

Tucker everywhere except Dodger Stadium this year: .275/.361/.469

That’s pretty incredible. In 239 career at-bats at Dodger Stadium (206 from this season), he is hitting .205/.307/.318.

The road Tucker is whom they signed, the home Tucker hits like a pitcher. Why? Could be any number of things.

The Dodgers are 14-15 since the All-Star break. Let’s see how the main people are hitting and pitching (through Sunday):

Freddie Freeman, .327/.367/.366 (109 plate appearances)

Shohei Ohtani, .278/.336/.509 (119)

Alex Call, .278/.350/.389 (20)

Hunter Feduccia, .273/.304/.455 (23)

Andy Pages, .270/.336/.398 (111)

Teoscar Hernández, .267/.298/.422 (94)

Miguel Rojas, .258/.314/.355 (35)

Dalton Rushing, .250/.325/.472 (40)

Mookie Betts, .238/.287/.386 (108)

Max Muncy, .214/.298/.512 (94)

Tommy Edman, .211/.272/.347 (103)

Kyle Tucker, .188/.286/.353 (98)

Ben Rortvedt, .182/.182/.182 (11)

Kiké Hernández, .087/.125/.087 (24)

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Team after the break: .248/.306/.403

Before the break: .262/.343/.434

Runs per game before the break: 5.22

Runs per game after the break: 3.93

They have lost their patience at the plate and their power. Not a good combination for winning games. These numbers will go up slightly though because of Monday’s 11-5 win over the Rockies.

Here are the pitching numbers, through Monday:

Jonathan Hernández, 0.00 ERA (7.2 IP)

Tanner Scott, 0.87 (10.1)

Blake Snell, 1.50 (12)

Brock Stewart, 1.80 (5)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 1.82 (34.2)

Roki Sasaki, 2.10 (30)

Kyle Hurt, 2.16 (8.1)

Jack Dreyer, 3.09 (11.2)

Tarik Skubal, 3.18 (17)

Eric Lauer, 4.15 (21.2)

Evan Phillips, 4.50 (10)

Alex Vesia, 4.63 (10.2)

Edgardo Henriquez, 6.52 (9.2)

Justin Wrobleski, 6.92 (26)

Edwin Díaz, 12.92 (7.2)

Will Klein, 14.54 (4.1)

Wrobleski, Stewart and Klein are on the IL, as is Blake Treinen.

Dodgers ERA after the break: 4.12

Before: 3.55

For those who think Roberts doesn’t notice these things, here’s what he had to say after Sunday’s loss:

“This has been cumulative. It’s been a long time since we’ve been consistent offensively. ... I just don’t see the consistent plan of attack, one through nine. The results are hard, hitting’s hard, but I do think that fighting and winning pitches, spoiling pitches — that’s care, hunger. And that’s a reason why [when] you look at four and a half months of the season, the Brewers have outscored us. ... A team that’s young and hungry. It’s certainly not talent.

“We just haven’t played clean baseball for quite some time, and that speaks to the defense and not converting an out ... it’s just not winning baseball. Our pedigree [and] what we typically do is control the zone, grind it, grind at-bats [and] create stress. We’re not doing that.”

Tommy John dies

Former Dodger Tommy John, who had an arm surgery named after him, died Sunday at 83. He took part in this newsletter’s “Ask....” series last year and here are a couple of highlights:

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Bud Layne of Parkersburg, W.V., asked: First, I would just like to join the crowd and say that Tommy John belongs in Cooperstown. Hope it is soon, as my time on this earth is growing short at 82 years old, and I am hopeful that the event takes place in my lifetime. My question: Do you think falling short of 300 career victories is the main hindrance of you not being able to join the immortals in Cooperstown? And, if not, what do you think is the reason?

John: I too will be 82 in May of this year. There is no rhyme or reason why I’m not in the Hall of Fame. I have no idea. I had 288 wins. I lost a season and a half which would’ve brought me to more than likely the 300 mark. I had 188 no decisions. I don’t know if it’s because my name is mentioned almost every day or that it is their jealousy that I have a surgery named after me. I have no idea. All I know is I am very proud of my career and the teams that I played for.

Drew Taylor of Huntington Beach asked: What was going through your mind after having your surgery and being told the odds were 100-1 against you returning to pitch, what drove you to defy those odds?

John: All my life starting as a child all I wanted to do was pitch. When I was given the odds, I figured 1% was better than nothing and I had just become a new dad for the first time. I told Dr. [Frank] Jobe if you do your job I will do more than mine. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right doctor and team.

Tony Smith of Los Angeles asked: You played for two of the most emotional managers in history in Tommy Lasorda and Billy Martin. How would you compare the two and did you have a favorite manager in your career?

John: I loved playing for Tommy Lasorda. He loved all the players. Tommy just made the game fun. Billy was a good manager, but he was very high strung. Tommy just enjoyed the game, his team and all the celebrities who came out to celebrate the Dodgers.

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—OK, back to your humble host here. Let’s face it: John should be in the Hall of Fame. He won 288 games, pitched in 26 seasons. That alone would be enough. But if you add in the fact that he underwent what was basically experimental surgery, a surgery that saved his career and went on to save the careers of hundreds of pitchers, then he should be in.

Imagine you were in the hospital for something and the surgeon can fix it, but he says, “I have to try a surgery that has never been done before.” I mean, what thoughts went through John’s head? Maybe he’d lose the use of his arm altogether. It couldn’t have been an easy decision. And sure, someone later would have said yes if he said no. But being the first counts for something. We remember Neil Armstrong more than the other brave men who landed on the moon for a reason. He (and Buzz Aldrin) were the first.

John was pitching on July 17, 1974, when he hurt his arm. “Right at the point where my arm is back and bent, something happened,” he told The Times. “It was as if I had left my arm someplace else. It was as if my left arm had just flown off my body, away from the rest of me.” He said he felt no pain, but after blooping two pitches up to the mound, he signaled for Dodgers manager Walter Alston to take him out. He eventually saw Dr. Jobe , and the rest is history. Jobe took a tendon from John’s right arm, threaded it through holes he had drilled in John’s left elbow and hoped it all would work. And it did, with John returning to the mound on April 16, 1976.

John before the surgery: 124-106, 2.97 ERA, 116 ERA+

After the surgery: 164-125, 3.66 ERA, 107 ERA+

On a personal note, I got John’s autograph at the Carson Mall in 1977. I was a big Dodger fan and knew who he was, but was too young to understand the history. There were a bunch of kids in line, and many dads or older brothers who were interested in seeing him (autographs were for 12 and under only). As I got closer to the front of the line, I noticed that John always took an extra moment to ask the kid about himself. He made each child feel important. It’s something I never forgot. And, when I asked him to do the Q&A, he and his wife, Cheryl, could not have been more pleasant. Sincere condolences to his entire family. He will always be a Hall of Famer in my mind, and I hope he is for real at some point.

The postseason

Here’s a look at the NL. Remember, the three division winners plus the next three teams with the best record make the postseason. The two division winners with the best record get a first-round bye.

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Division leaders

1. Milwaukee, 77-48

3. Dodgers, 75-51, 2.5 GB

2. Atlanta, 74-51, 3 GB

Wild-card standings

1. Chicago, 73-53

2. Philadelphia, 68-58

3. San Diego, 67-59

4. Arizona, 66-60, 1 GB

5. Miami, 64-62, 3 GB

6. St. Louis, 64-62, 3 GB

7. Pittsburgh, 61-66, 6.5 GB

8. Cincinnati, 60-65, 6.5 GB

9. Washington, 60-66, 7 GB

In case you missed it

Swanson: Tarik Skubal’s gritty starts would pay off if slumping Dodgers would wake up

‘Rare accomplishment’: How Max Muncy went from being cast off to longest-tenured Dodger

Tommy John, Dodgers pitcher and medical pioneer, dies at 83

MLB approves sale of Padres to José E. Feliciano, Kwanza Jones

Shaikin: For Dodgers’ Charley Steiner, a complete game three years in the making

Swanson: The Dodgers need Mookie to be Mookie

Shohei Ohtani takes important step in his push to return to Dodgers’ rotation

Swanson: Dave Roberts and Dodgers need to stop using Edwin Díaz in high-leverage moments

And finally

Ross Porter interviews Tommy John in 2021. Watch and listen here.

Until next time ...